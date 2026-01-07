SignalsSections
Shigeru Honda

Happy Pon

Shigeru Honda
0 reviews
Reliability
12 weeks
0 / 0 USD
45 USD per month
growth since 2025 41%
XMTrading-Real 12
1:500
  • Growth
  • Balance
  • Equity
  • Drawdown
Trades:
433
Profit Trades:
386 (89.14%)
Loss Trades:
47 (10.85%)
Best trade:
18.30 USD
Worst trade:
-42.07 USD
Gross Profit:
804.77 USD (79 363 pips)
Gross Loss:
-352.09 USD (34 990 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
64 (87.23 USD)
Maximal consecutive profit:
196.49 USD (36)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.21
Trading activity:
96.93%
Max deposit load:
0.66%
Latest trade:
19 minutes ago
Trades per week:
34
Avg holding time:
3 hours
Recovery Factor:
3.70
Long Trades:
272 (62.82%)
Short Trades:
161 (37.18%)
Profit Factor:
2.29
Expected Payoff:
1.05 USD
Average Profit:
2.08 USD
Average Loss:
-7.49 USD
Maximum consecutive losses:
9 (-122.20 USD)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-122.20 USD (9)
Monthly growth:
13.62%
Algo trading:
97%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
0.00 USD
Maximal:
122.20 USD (9.14%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
9.14% (122.20 USD)
By Equity:
0.26% (3.76 USD)

Distribution

Symbol Deals Sell Buy
GOLD 367
EURUSD 66
Symbol Gross Profit, USD Loss, USD Profit, USD
GOLD 408
EURUSD 45
Symbol Gross Profit, pips Loss, pips Profit, pips
GOLD 40K
EURUSD 4.5K
  • Deposit load
  • Drawdown
Best trade: +18.30 USD
Worst trade: -42 USD
Maximum consecutive wins: 36
Maximum consecutive losses: 9
Maximal consecutive profit: +87.23 USD
Maximal consecutive loss: -122.20 USD

The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "XMTrading-Real 12" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.

GemForex-Live
0.45 × 47
XMTrading-Real 12
0.71 × 7
TradersTrust-Live
1.00 × 7
MYFXMarkets-US03-Live
6.00 × 1
Ava-Real 2
6.33 × 3
■ Signal Overview

This signal trades XAUUSD (Gold) and major currency pairs.
All trades are executed fully algorithmically (no manual intervention).

The strategy is designed to operate in high-volatility environments, focusing on controlled recovery and long-term sustainability rather than short-term profit spikes.

■ Trading Strategy

  • Instrument: XAUUSD and major FX pairs

  • Platform: MT4

  • Trading style: Algorithmic Scalping / Intraday

  • Trade frequency adapts to volatility.

    During calm markets, trading activity may decrease.

  • All entries and exits are 100% algorithm-driven

The system adapts position management dynamically according to market conditions.

■ Position Management & Recovery Logic

Under certain market conditions, the strategy may hold multiple positions simultaneously as part of a controlled recovery process.

Key points:

  • All additional positions are generated by predefined algorithmic rules

  • No manual averaging or discretionary intervention

  • Position scaling is limited and risk-controlled

This approach is intended to stabilize equity during unfavorable price movements.

■ Risk Management (IMPORTANT)

  • Maximum historical drawdown: approximately 30%

  • Recommended risk profile: Medium to High

  • Recommended position size:
    0.01 lot per 1000 USD balance

  • Recommended minimum deposit: 1,000 USD
    For conservative risk: 2,000 USD or higher

⚠️ Increasing lot size beyond the recommendation may result in excessive drawdown.

Drawdowns are a normal and expected part of this strategy.

■ About Martingale / Grid

This strategy uses structured position scaling for recovery purposes.
However:

  • No unlimited martingale

  • No uncontrolled grid expansion

  • Maximum exposure is capped by internal risk rules

The goal is recovery with control, not aggressive averaging.

■ Broker & Execution Notes

  • Operated on XM / HFM / AXI real accounts

  • Execution quality may vary depending on broker conditions

  • Slippage and spread widening may occur during high-impact news

Low-spread accounts and stable VPS environments are strongly recommended.

■ Important Notice

This signal is suitable for traders who:

  • Understand and accept drawdowns up to the stated level

  • Prefer algorithmic recovery logic over manual intervention

  • Focus on long-term equity growth, not daily profit consistency

If you are not comfortable with temporary drawdowns, this signal may not be appropriate.

■ Final Message

This is a professional algorithmic trading system, not a low-risk investment product.
Please follow the recommended settings strictly and manage your account responsibly.


No reviews
