The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "XMTrading-Real 12" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.
■ Signal Overview
This signal trades XAUUSD (Gold) and major currency pairs.
All trades are executed fully algorithmically (no manual intervention).
The strategy is designed to operate in high-volatility environments, focusing on controlled recovery and long-term sustainability rather than short-term profit spikes.
■ Trading Strategy
-
Instrument: XAUUSD and major FX pairs
-
Platform: MT4
-
Trading style: Algorithmic Scalping / Intraday
-
Trade frequency adapts to volatility.
During calm markets, trading activity may decrease.
-
All entries and exits are 100% algorithm-driven
The system adapts position management dynamically according to market conditions.
■ Position Management & Recovery Logic
Under certain market conditions, the strategy may hold multiple positions simultaneously as part of a controlled recovery process.
Key points:
-
All additional positions are generated by predefined algorithmic rules
-
No manual averaging or discretionary intervention
-
Position scaling is limited and risk-controlled
This approach is intended to stabilize equity during unfavorable price movements.
■ Risk Management (IMPORTANT)
-
Maximum historical drawdown: approximately 30%
-
Recommended risk profile: Medium to High
-
Recommended position size:
0.01 lot per 1000 USD balance
-
Recommended minimum deposit: 1,000 USD
For conservative risk: 2,000 USD or higher
⚠️ Increasing lot size beyond the recommendation may result in excessive drawdown.
Drawdowns are a normal and expected part of this strategy.
■ About Martingale / Grid
This strategy uses structured position scaling for recovery purposes.
However:
-
No unlimited martingale
-
No uncontrolled grid expansion
-
Maximum exposure is capped by internal risk rules
The goal is recovery with control, not aggressive averaging.
■ Broker & Execution Notes
-
Operated on XM / HFM / AXI real accounts
-
Execution quality may vary depending on broker conditions
-
Slippage and spread widening may occur during high-impact news
Low-spread accounts and stable VPS environments are strongly recommended.
■ Important Notice
This signal is suitable for traders who:
-
Understand and accept drawdowns up to the stated level
-
Prefer algorithmic recovery logic over manual intervention
-
Focus on long-term equity growth, not daily profit consistency
If you are not comfortable with temporary drawdowns, this signal may not be appropriate.
■ Final Message
This is a professional algorithmic trading system, not a low-risk investment product.
Please follow the recommended settings strictly and manage your account responsibly.
