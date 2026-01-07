SinaisSeções
Shigeru Honda
Confiabilidade
12 semanas
0 / 0 USD
Copiar por 45 USD por mês
crescimento desde 2025 41%
XMTrading-Real 12
1:500
  • Crescimento
  • Saldo
  • Capital líquido
  • Rebaixamento
Negociações:
433
Negociações com lucro:
386 (89.14%)
Negociações com perda:
47 (10.85%)
Melhor negociação:
18.30 USD
Pior negociação:
-42.07 USD
Lucro bruto:
804.77 USD (79 363 pips)
Perda bruta:
-352.09 USD (34 990 pips)
Máximo de vitórias consecutivas:
64 (87.23 USD)
Máximo lucro consecutivo:
196.49 USD (36)
Índice de Sharpe:
0.21
Atividade de negociação:
96.93%
Depósito máximo carregado:
0.33%
Último negócio:
4 horas atrás
Negociações por semana:
33
Tempo médio de espera:
3 horas
Fator de recuperação:
3.70
Negociações longas:
272 (62.82%)
Negociações curtas:
161 (37.18%)
Fator de lucro:
2.29
Valor esperado:
1.05 USD
Lucro médio:
2.08 USD
Perda média:
-7.49 USD
Máximo de perdas consecutivas:
9 (-122.20 USD)
Máxima perda consecutiva:
-122.20 USD (9)
Crescimento mensal:
13.62%
Algotrading:
97%
Rebaixamento pelo saldo:
Absoluto:
0.00 USD
Máximo:
122.20 USD (9.14%)
Rebaixamento relativo:
Pelo Saldo:
9.14% (122.20 USD)
Pelo Capital Líquido:
0.26% (3.76 USD)

Distribuição

Símbolo Operações Sell Buy
GOLD 367
EURUSD 66
50 100 150 200 250 300 350 400
50 100 150 200 250 300 350 400
50 100 150 200 250 300 350 400
Símbolo Lucro bruto, USD Loss, USD Lucro, USD
GOLD 408
EURUSD 45
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
Símbolo Lucro bruto, pips Loss, pips Lucro, pips
GOLD 40K
EURUSD 4.5K
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K
  • Depósito carregado
  • Rebaixamento
Melhor negociação: +18.30 USD
Pior negociação: -42 USD
Máximo de vitórias consecutivas: 36
Máximo de perdas consecutivas: 9
Máximo lucro consecutivo: +87.23 USD
Máxima perda consecutiva: -122.20 USD

A slippage média baseada em estatísticas de contas real de diferentes corretoras é especificada em pontos. Depende da diferença entre as cotações do provedor de "XMTrading-Real 12" e do assinante, bem como de atrasos na execução de ordens. Quanto menor o valor, melhor a qualidade da cópia.

GemForex-Live
0.45 × 47
XMTrading-Real 12
0.71 × 7
TradersTrust-Live
1.00 × 7
MYFXMarkets-US03-Live
6.00 × 1
Ava-Real 2
6.33 × 3
■ Signal Overview

This signal trades XAUUSD (Gold) and major currency pairs.
All trades are executed fully algorithmically (no manual intervention).

The strategy is designed to operate in high-volatility environments, focusing on controlled recovery and long-term sustainability rather than short-term profit spikes.

■ Trading Strategy

  • Instrument: XAUUSD and major FX pairs

  • Platform: MT4

  • Trading style: Algorithmic Scalping / Intraday

  • Trade frequency adapts to volatility.

    During calm markets, trading activity may decrease.

  • All entries and exits are 100% algorithm-driven

The system adapts position management dynamically according to market conditions.

■ Position Management & Recovery Logic

Under certain market conditions, the strategy may hold multiple positions simultaneously as part of a controlled recovery process.

Key points:

  • All additional positions are generated by predefined algorithmic rules

  • No manual averaging or discretionary intervention

  • Position scaling is limited and risk-controlled

This approach is intended to stabilize equity during unfavorable price movements.

■ Risk Management (IMPORTANT)

  • Maximum historical drawdown: approximately 30%

  • Recommended risk profile: Medium to High

  • Recommended position size:
    0.01 lot per 1000 USD balance

  • Recommended minimum deposit: 1,000 USD
    For conservative risk: 2,000 USD or higher

⚠️ Increasing lot size beyond the recommendation may result in excessive drawdown.

Drawdowns are a normal and expected part of this strategy.

■ About Martingale / Grid

This strategy uses structured position scaling for recovery purposes.
However:

  • No unlimited martingale

  • No uncontrolled grid expansion

  • Maximum exposure is capped by internal risk rules

The goal is recovery with control, not aggressive averaging.

■ Broker & Execution Notes

  • Operated on XM / HFM / AXI real accounts

  • Execution quality may vary depending on broker conditions

  • Slippage and spread widening may occur during high-impact news

Low-spread accounts and stable VPS environments are strongly recommended.

■ Important Notice

This signal is suitable for traders who:

  • Understand and accept drawdowns up to the stated level

  • Prefer algorithmic recovery logic over manual intervention

  • Focus on long-term equity growth, not daily profit consistency

If you are not comfortable with temporary drawdowns, this signal may not be appropriate.

■ Final Message

This is a professional algorithmic trading system, not a low-risk investment product.
Please follow the recommended settings strictly and manage your account responsibly.


Sem comentários
