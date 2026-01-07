■ Signal Overview

This signal trades XAUUSD (Gold) and major currency pairs.

All trades are executed fully algorithmically (no manual intervention).

The strategy is designed to operate in high-volatility environments, focusing on controlled recovery and long-term sustainability rather than short-term profit spikes.

■ Trading Strategy

Instrument: XAUUSD and major FX pairs

Platform: MT4

Trading style: Algorithmic Scalping / Intraday

Trade frequency adapts to volatility. During calm markets, trading activity may decrease.

All entries and exits are 100% algorithm-driven

The system adapts position management dynamically according to market conditions.

■ Position Management & Recovery Logic

Under certain market conditions, the strategy may hold multiple positions simultaneously as part of a controlled recovery process.

Key points:

All additional positions are generated by predefined algorithmic rules

No manual averaging or discretionary intervention

Position scaling is limited and risk-controlled

This approach is intended to stabilize equity during unfavorable price movements.

■ Risk Management (IMPORTANT)

Maximum historical drawdown: approximately 30%

Recommended risk profile: Medium to High

Recommended position size:

0.01 lot per 1000 USD balance

Recommended minimum deposit: 1,000 USD

For conservative risk: 2,000 USD or higher



⚠️ Increasing lot size beyond the recommendation may result in excessive drawdown.

Drawdowns are a normal and expected part of this strategy.

■ About Martingale / Grid

This strategy uses structured position scaling for recovery purposes.

However:

No unlimited martingale

No uncontrolled grid expansion

Maximum exposure is capped by internal risk rules

The goal is recovery with control, not aggressive averaging.

■ Broker & Execution Notes

Operated on XM / HFM / AXI real accounts

Execution quality may vary depending on broker conditions

Slippage and spread widening may occur during high-impact news

Low-spread accounts and stable VPS environments are strongly recommended.

■ Important Notice

This signal is suitable for traders who:

Understand and accept drawdowns up to the stated level

Prefer algorithmic recovery logic over manual intervention

Focus on long-term equity growth, not daily profit consistency

If you are not comfortable with temporary drawdowns, this signal may not be appropriate.

■ Final Message

This is a professional algorithmic trading system, not a low-risk investment product.

Please follow the recommended settings strictly and manage your account responsibly.