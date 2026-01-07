СигналыРазделы
Сигналы / MetaTrader 4 / Happy Pon
Shigeru Honda

Happy Pon

Shigeru Honda
0 отзывов
Надежность
12 недель
0 / 0 USD
Копировать за 45 USD в месяц
прирост с 2025 41%
XMTrading-Real 12
1:500
Авторизуйтесь или зарегистрируйтесь и получите доступ к текущим сделкам поставщика
  • Прирост
  • Баланс
  • Средства
  • Просадка
Всего трейдов:
433
Прибыльных трейдов:
386 (89.14%)
Убыточных трейдов:
47 (10.85%)
Лучший трейд:
18.30 USD
Худший трейд:
-42.07 USD
Общая прибыль:
804.77 USD (79 363 pips)
Общий убыток:
-352.09 USD (34 990 pips)
Макс. серия выигрышей:
64 (87.23 USD)
Макс. прибыль в серии:
196.49 USD (36)
Коэффициент Шарпа:
0.21
Торговая активность:
96.93%
Макс. загрузка депозита:
0.66%
Последний трейд:
27 минут
Трейдов в неделю:
34
Ср. время удержания:
3 часа
Фактор восстановления:
3.70
Длинных трейдов:
272 (62.82%)
Коротких трейдов:
161 (37.18%)
Профит фактор:
2.29
Мат. ожидание:
1.05 USD
Средняя прибыль:
2.08 USD
Средний убыток:
-7.49 USD
Макс. серия проигрышей:
9 (-122.20 USD)
Макс. убыток в серии:
-122.20 USD (9)
Прирост в месяц:
13.62%
Алготрейдинг:
97%
Просадка по балансу:
Абсолютная:
0.00 USD
Максимальная:
122.20 USD (9.14%)
Отноcительная просадка:
По балансу:
9.14% (122.20 USD)
По эквити:
0.26% (3.76 USD)

Распределение

Символ Сделки Sell Buy
GOLD 367
EURUSD 66
50 100 150 200 250 300 350 400
50 100 150 200 250 300 350 400
50 100 150 200 250 300 350 400
Символ Общая прибыль, USD Убыток, USD Прибыль, USD
GOLD 408
EURUSD 45
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
Символ Общая прибыль, pips Убыток, pips Прибыль, pips
GOLD 40K
EURUSD 4.5K
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K
  • Загрузка депозита
  • Просадка
Лучший трейд: +18.30 USD
Худший трейд: -42 USD
Макс. серия выигрышей: 36
Макс. серия проигрышей: 9
Макс. прибыль в серии: +87.23 USD
Макс. убыток в серии: -122.20 USD

Среднее проскальзывание на основе статистики исполнения на реальных счетах разных брокеров указано в пунктах. Зависит от разницы между котировками поставщика с "XMTrading-Real 12" и подписчика, а также от задержек в исполнении ордеров. Чем меньше значение, тем лучше качество копирования.

GemForex-Live
0.45 × 47
XMTrading-Real 12
0.71 × 7
TradersTrust-Live
1.00 × 7
MYFXMarkets-US03-Live
6.00 × 1
Ava-Real 2
6.33 × 3
Авторизуйтесь или зарегистрируйтесь и получите доступ к текущим сделкам поставщика

■ Signal Overview

This signal trades XAUUSD (Gold) and major currency pairs.
All trades are executed fully algorithmically (no manual intervention).

The strategy is designed to operate in high-volatility environments, focusing on controlled recovery and long-term sustainability rather than short-term profit spikes.

■ Trading Strategy

  • Instrument: XAUUSD and major FX pairs

  • Platform: MT4

  • Trading style: Algorithmic Scalping / Intraday

  • Trade frequency adapts to volatility.

    During calm markets, trading activity may decrease.

  • All entries and exits are 100% algorithm-driven

The system adapts position management dynamically according to market conditions.

■ Position Management & Recovery Logic

Under certain market conditions, the strategy may hold multiple positions simultaneously as part of a controlled recovery process.

Key points:

  • All additional positions are generated by predefined algorithmic rules

  • No manual averaging or discretionary intervention

  • Position scaling is limited and risk-controlled

This approach is intended to stabilize equity during unfavorable price movements.

■ Risk Management (IMPORTANT)

  • Maximum historical drawdown: approximately 30%

  • Recommended risk profile: Medium to High

  • Recommended position size:
    0.01 lot per 1000 USD balance

  • Recommended minimum deposit: 1,000 USD
    For conservative risk: 2,000 USD or higher

⚠️ Increasing lot size beyond the recommendation may result in excessive drawdown.

Drawdowns are a normal and expected part of this strategy.

■ About Martingale / Grid

This strategy uses structured position scaling for recovery purposes.
However:

  • No unlimited martingale

  • No uncontrolled grid expansion

  • Maximum exposure is capped by internal risk rules

The goal is recovery with control, not aggressive averaging.

■ Broker & Execution Notes

  • Operated on XM / HFM / AXI real accounts

  • Execution quality may vary depending on broker conditions

  • Slippage and spread widening may occur during high-impact news

Low-spread accounts and stable VPS environments are strongly recommended.

■ Important Notice

This signal is suitable for traders who:

  • Understand and accept drawdowns up to the stated level

  • Prefer algorithmic recovery logic over manual intervention

  • Focus on long-term equity growth, not daily profit consistency

If you are not comfortable with temporary drawdowns, this signal may not be appropriate.

■ Final Message

This is a professional algorithmic trading system, not a low-risk investment product.
Please follow the recommended settings strictly and manage your account responsibly.


Нет отзывов
Авторизуйтесь или зарегистрируйтесь и получите доступ к текущим сделкам поставщика
Сигнал
Цена
Прирост
Подписчики
Средства
Баланс
Недели
Торговые роботы
Трейды
В плюсе
Активность
PF
Мат. ожидание
Просадка
Плечо
Happy Pon
45 USD в месяц
41%
0
0
USD
1.4K
USD
12
97%
433
89%
97%
2.28
1.05
USD
9%
1:500
Копировать

Как происходит копирование сделок в MetaTrader? Посмотрите обучающее видео

Подписка на сигнал дает вам право копировать сделки поставщика в течение 1 месяца. Для работы подписки необходимо использовать торговый терминал MetaTrader 4.

Если платформа у вас не установлена, вы можете скачать ее здесь.