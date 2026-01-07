시그널섹션
시그널 / MetaTrader 4 / Happy Pon
Shigeru Honda

Happy Pon

Shigeru Honda
0 리뷰
안정성
12
0 / 0 USD
월별 45 USD  복사
다음 이후의 성장 2025 41%
XMTrading-Real 12
1:500
실시간으로 거래를 보시려면 로그인 또는 등록으로 하십시오
  • 성장
  • 잔고
  • 자본
  • 축소
트레이드:
435
이익 거래:
388 (89.19%)
손실 거래:
47 (10.80%)
최고의 거래:
18.30 USD
최악의 거래:
-42.07 USD
총 수익:
807.55 USD (79 500 pips)
총 손실:
-352.09 USD (34 990 pips)
연속 최대 이익:
64 (87.23 USD)
연속 최대 이익:
196.49 USD (36)
샤프 비율:
0.21
거래 활동:
83.10%
최대 입금량:
0.66%
최근 거래:
4 시간 전
주별 거래 수:
33
평균 유지 시간:
3 시간
회복 요인:
3.73
롱(주식매수):
272 (62.53%)
숏(주식차입매도):
163 (37.47%)
수익 요인:
2.29
기대수익:
1.05 USD
평균 이익:
2.08 USD
평균 손실:
-7.49 USD
연속 최대 손실:
9 (-122.20 USD)
연속 최대 손실:
-122.20 USD (9)
월별 성장률:
13.22%
Algo 트레이딩:
97%
잔고에 의한 삭감:
절대적:
0.00 USD
최대한의:
122.20 USD (9.14%)
상대적 삭감:
잔고별:
9.14% (122.20 USD)
자본금별:
0.46% (6.62 USD)

배포

심볼 Sell Buy
GOLD 367
EURUSD 68
50 100 150 200 250 300 350 400
50 100 150 200 250 300 350 400
50 100 150 200 250 300 350 400
심볼 총 수익, USD 손실, USD 수익, USD
GOLD 408
EURUSD 48
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
심볼 총 수익, pips 손실, pips 수익, pips
GOLD 40K
EURUSD 4.6K
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K
  • 입금량
  • 축소
최고의 거래: +18.30 USD
최악의 거래: -42 USD
연속 최대 이익: 36
연속 최대 손실: 9
연속 최대 이익: +87.23 USD
연속 최대 손실: -122.20 USD

리얼개 계정의 다양한 브로커들의 실행 통계를 기반으로 한 평균 편차가 핍(Pip)에 입력됩니다. 이 값은 "XMTrading-Real 12"의 제공업자의 값과 구독자의 값 간의 차이와 주문 실행 지연에 따라 달라집니다. 값이 낮을수록 복제의 질이 더 훌륭하다는 것을 의미합니다.

GemForex-Live
0.45 × 47
XMTrading-Real 12
0.71 × 7
TradersTrust-Live
1.00 × 7
MYFXMarkets-US03-Live
6.00 × 1
Ava-Real 2
6.33 × 3
실시간으로 거래를 보시려면 로그인 또는 등록으로 하십시오

■ Signal Overview

This signal trades XAUUSD (Gold) and major currency pairs.
All trades are executed fully algorithmically (no manual intervention).

The strategy is designed to operate in high-volatility environments, focusing on controlled recovery and long-term sustainability rather than short-term profit spikes.

■ Trading Strategy

  • Instrument: XAUUSD and major FX pairs

  • Platform: MT4

  • Trading style: Algorithmic Scalping / Intraday

  • Trade frequency adapts to volatility.

    During calm markets, trading activity may decrease.

  • All entries and exits are 100% algorithm-driven

The system adapts position management dynamically according to market conditions.

■ Position Management & Recovery Logic

Under certain market conditions, the strategy may hold multiple positions simultaneously as part of a controlled recovery process.

Key points:

  • All additional positions are generated by predefined algorithmic rules

  • No manual averaging or discretionary intervention

  • Position scaling is limited and risk-controlled

This approach is intended to stabilize equity during unfavorable price movements.

■ Risk Management (IMPORTANT)

  • Maximum historical drawdown: approximately 30%

  • Recommended risk profile: Medium to High

  • Recommended position size:
    0.01 lot per 1000 USD balance

  • Recommended minimum deposit: 1,000 USD
    For conservative risk: 2,000 USD or higher

⚠️ Increasing lot size beyond the recommendation may result in excessive drawdown.

Drawdowns are a normal and expected part of this strategy.

■ About Martingale / Grid

This strategy uses structured position scaling for recovery purposes.
However:

  • No unlimited martingale

  • No uncontrolled grid expansion

  • Maximum exposure is capped by internal risk rules

The goal is recovery with control, not aggressive averaging.

■ Broker & Execution Notes

  • Operated on XM / HFM / AXI real accounts

  • Execution quality may vary depending on broker conditions

  • Slippage and spread widening may occur during high-impact news

Low-spread accounts and stable VPS environments are strongly recommended.

■ Important Notice

This signal is suitable for traders who:

  • Understand and accept drawdowns up to the stated level

  • Prefer algorithmic recovery logic over manual intervention

  • Focus on long-term equity growth, not daily profit consistency

If you are not comfortable with temporary drawdowns, this signal may not be appropriate.

■ Final Message

This is a professional algorithmic trading system, not a low-risk investment product.
Please follow the recommended settings strictly and manage your account responsibly.


리뷰 없음
실시간으로 거래를 보시려면 로그인 또는 등록으로 하십시오
시그널
가격
성장
구독자
자금
잔고
Expert Advisor
트레이드
이익 %
활동
PF
기대수익
축소
레버리지
Happy Pon
월별 45 USD
41%
0
0
USD
1.4K
USD
12
97%
435
89%
83%
2.29
1.05
USD
9%
1:500
복제

MetaTrader에서 거래 복제는 어떻게 수행됩니까? 튜토리얼 영상 시청

시그널에 구독하면 공급업자의 1개월 이내 거래를 복제할 수 있습니다. 구독이 작동하려면 MetaTrader 4 트레이딩 터미널을 사용해야 합니다.

플랫폼을 아직 설치하지 않은 경우, 여기에서 다운로드하실 수 있습니다.