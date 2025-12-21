シグナルセクション
シグナル / MetaTrader 4 / Zamolxis4
Daniel Bulgaru

Zamolxis4

Daniel Bulgaru
レビュー0件
信頼性
58週間
0 / 0 USD
月額  70  USD  per  でコピー
成長(開始日): 2024 40%
TopFX-Live Server
1:500
  • 成長
  • 残高
  • エクイティ
  • ドローダウン
トレード:
568
利益トレード:
402 (70.77%)
損失トレード:
166 (29.23%)
ベストトレード:
50.99 EUR
最悪のトレード:
-67.51 EUR
総利益:
2 097.27 EUR (77 374 pips)
総損失:
-1 351.05 EUR (41 857 pips)
最大連続の勝ち:
24 (168.01 EUR)
最大連続利益:
168.01 EUR (24)
シャープレシオ:
0.11
取引アクティビティ:
89.07%
最大入金額:
2.19%
最近のトレード:
2 日前
1週間当たりの取引:
15
平均保有時間:
1 日
リカバリーファクター:
3.54
長いトレード:
245 (43.13%)
短いトレード:
323 (56.87%)
プロフィットファクター:
1.55
期待されたペイオフ:
1.31 EUR
平均利益:
5.22 EUR
平均損失:
-8.14 EUR
最大連続の負け:
9 (-98.25 EUR)
最大連続損失:
-116.31 EUR (2)
月間成長:
9.05%
年間予想:
109.79%
アルゴリズム取引:
97%
残高によるドローダウン:
絶対:
25.81 EUR
最大の:
210.98 EUR (28.08%)
比較ドローダウン:
残高による:
8.79% (210.98 EUR)
エクイティによる:
2.10% (54.31 EUR)

配布

シンボル ディール Sell Buy
AUDNZD. 304
NZDCAD. 145
AUDCAD. 103
EURUSD. 8
EURNZD. 2
EURJPY. 2
EURCAD. 2
EURCHF. 2
50 100 150 200 250 300 350 400
50 100 150 200 250 300 350 400
50 100 150 200 250 300 350 400
シンボル 総利益, USD Loss, USD 利益, USD
AUDNZD. 164
NZDCAD. 212
AUDCAD. 486
EURUSD. -9
EURNZD. -6
EURJPY. -5
EURCAD. 3
EURCHF. 4
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
シンボル 総利益, pips Loss, pips 利益, pips
AUDNZD. 12K
NZDCAD. 8.4K
AUDCAD. 16K
EURUSD. -739
EURNZD. -840
EURJPY. -627
EURCAD. 443
EURCHF. 360
10K 20K 30K 40K 50K
10K 20K 30K 40K 50K
10K 20K 30K 40K 50K
  • Deposit load
  • ドローダウン
ベストトレード: +50.99 EUR
最悪のトレード: -68 EUR
最大連続の勝ち: 24
最大連続の負け: 2
最大連続利益: +168.01 EUR
最大連続損失: -98.25 EUR

いろいろなブローカーのリアルアカウント上で実行統計に基づいたスリッページの平均は、いくつかの点で指定されています。それはオーダー実行の遅れに依るのと同様に、プロバイダーの"TopFX-Live Server"からの引用と購読者の引用の違いに依るものです。値がより低いことがコピーの品質がより良いことを意味しています。

データがありません

📊 This signal is focused exclusively on AUDNZD, NZDCAD, and AUDCAD.
The goal of this service is steady and sustainable account growth over the medium to long term, avoiding aggressive or high-risk approaches.

The strategy is based on:

  • Technical analysis and market structure analysis
  • Selective, non-overtraded entries
  • Conservative risk management
  • No martingale, no grid, no dangerous money management

Trading activity is moderate and prioritizes capital preservation and consistency rather than short-term speculation.

⚙️ Trading Style

  • Symbols: AUDNZD, NZDCAD, AUDCAD
  • Timeframe: Swing / medium term
  • Low to moderate drawdown relative to equity
  • Limited number of trades

Based on real performance with an initial €1,800, the signal generated approximately +€1,000 in 1 year.

👉 Recommended balance and lot size to stay within our DD (examples):

  • €2,000 – Lots: 0.07 → net profit approx.: €1,000 − €700 subscription = €300
  • €5,000 – Lots: 0.18 → net profit approx.: €2,500 − €700 subscription = €1,800 (recommended)
  • €10,000 – Lots: 0.35 → net profit approx.: €5,000 − €700 subscription = €4,300

It is important to respect the proportion between account balance and trade lot size.
Each trader, based on their own risk tolerance, may adjust this proportion, thereby increasing or decreasing both profits and drawdown accordingly and at their own risk.


レビューなし
2025.12.21 10:11
80% of growth achieved within 14 days. This comprises 3.53% of days out of 397 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
