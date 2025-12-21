- Wachstum
- Kontostand
- Equity
- Rückgang
Verteilung
|Symbol
|Trades
|Sell
|Buy
|AUDNZD.
|304
|NZDCAD.
|145
|AUDCAD.
|108
|EURUSD.
|8
|EURNZD.
|2
|EURJPY.
|2
|EURCAD.
|2
|EURCHF.
|2
|
50 100 150 200 250 300 350 400
|
50 100 150 200 250 300 350 400
|
50 100 150 200 250 300 350 400
|Symbol
|Bruttoprofit, USD
|Loss, USD
|Profit, USD
|AUDNZD.
|164
|NZDCAD.
|212
|AUDCAD.
|485
|EURUSD.
|-9
|EURNZD.
|-6
|EURJPY.
|-5
|EURCAD.
|3
|EURCHF.
|4
|
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
|
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
|
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
|Symbol
|Bruttoprofit, pips
|Loss, pips
|Profit, pips
|AUDNZD.
|12K
|NZDCAD.
|8.4K
|AUDCAD.
|16K
|EURUSD.
|-739
|EURNZD.
|-840
|EURJPY.
|-627
|EURCAD.
|443
|EURCHF.
|360
|
10K 20K 30K 40K 50K
|
10K 20K 30K 40K 50K
|
10K 20K 30K 40K 50K
- Deposit load
Der durchschnittliche Slippage anhand der Statistik der Ausführung auf echten Konten verschiedener Broker ist in Punkten angegeben. Er hängt von der Differenz zwischen den Währungskursen des Anbieters von "TopFX-Live Server" und des Abonnenten sowie von Verzögerungen in der Ausführung von Orders ab. Je kleiner der Wert ist, desto besser ist die Qualität des Kopierens.
Keine Angabe
📊 This signal is focused exclusively on AUDNZD, NZDCAD, and AUDCAD.
The goal of this service is steady and sustainable account growth over the medium to long term, avoiding aggressive or high-risk approaches.
The strategy is based on:
- Technical analysis and market structure analysis
- Selective, non-overtraded entries
- Conservative risk management
- No martingale, no grid, no dangerous money management
Trading activity is moderate and prioritizes capital preservation and consistency rather than short-term speculation.
⚙️ Trading Style
- Symbols: AUDNZD, NZDCAD, AUDCAD
- Timeframe: Swing / medium term
- Low to moderate drawdown relative to equity
- Limited number of trades
Based on real performance with an initial €1,800, the signal generated approximately +€1,000 in 1 year.
👉 Recommended balance and lot size to stay within our DD (examples):
- €2,000 – Lots: 0.07 → net profit approx.: €1,000 − €700 subscription = €300
- €5,000 – Lots: 0.18 → net profit approx.: €2,500 − €700 subscription = €1,800 (recommended)
- €10,000 – Lots: 0.35 → net profit approx.: €5,000 − €700 subscription = €4,300
It is important to respect the proportion between account balance and trade lot size.
Each trader, based on their own risk tolerance, may adjust this proportion, thereby increasing or decreasing both profits and drawdown accordingly and at their own risk.
