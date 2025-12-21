SignaleKategorien
Daniel Bulgaru

Zamolxis4

Daniel Bulgaru
0 Bewertungen
Zuverlässigkeit
58 Wochen
0 / 0 USD
Für 70 USD pro Monat kopieren
Wachstum seit 2024 40%
TopFX-Live Server
1:500
  • Wachstum
  • Kontostand
  • Equity
  • Rückgang
Trades insgesamt:
573
Gewinntrades:
405 (70.68%)
Verlusttrades:
168 (29.32%)
Bester Trade:
50.99 EUR
Schlechtester Trade:
-67.51 EUR
Bruttoprofit:
2 111.94 EUR (77 810 pips)
Bruttoverlust:
-1 365.94 EUR (42 116 pips)
Max. aufeinandergehende Gewinne:
24 (168.01 EUR)
Max. Gewinn aufeinanderfolgender Gewinntrades:
168.01 EUR (24)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.11
Trading-Aktivität:
90.11%
Max deposit load:
2.85%
Letzter Trade:
11 Minuten
Trades pro Woche:
14
Durchschn. Haltezeit:
1 Tag
Erholungsfaktor:
3.54
Long-Positionen:
245 (42.76%)
Short-Positionen:
328 (57.24%)
Profit-Faktor:
1.55
Mathematische Gewinnerwartung:
1.30 EUR
Durchschnittlicher Profit:
5.21 EUR
Durchschnittlicher Verlust:
-8.13 EUR
Max. aufeinandergehende Verluste:
9 (-98.25 EUR)
Max. Verlust aufeinanderfolgender Verlusttrades:
-116.31 EUR (2)
Wachstum pro Monat :
7.33%
Jahresprognose:
88.99%
Algo-Trading:
97%
Rückgang/Kontostand:
Absolut:
25.81 EUR
Maximaler:
210.98 EUR (28.08%)
Relativer Rückgang:
Kontostand:
8.79% (210.98 EUR)
Kapital:
3.14% (81.50 EUR)

Verteilung

Symbol Trades Sell Buy
AUDNZD. 304
NZDCAD. 145
AUDCAD. 108
EURUSD. 8
EURNZD. 2
EURJPY. 2
EURCAD. 2
EURCHF. 2
50 100 150 200 250 300 350 400
50 100 150 200 250 300 350 400
50 100 150 200 250 300 350 400
Symbol Bruttoprofit, USD Loss, USD Profit, USD
AUDNZD. 164
NZDCAD. 212
AUDCAD. 485
EURUSD. -9
EURNZD. -6
EURJPY. -5
EURCAD. 3
EURCHF. 4
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
Symbol Bruttoprofit, pips Loss, pips Profit, pips
AUDNZD. 12K
NZDCAD. 8.4K
AUDCAD. 16K
EURUSD. -739
EURNZD. -840
EURJPY. -627
EURCAD. 443
EURCHF. 360
10K 20K 30K 40K 50K
10K 20K 30K 40K 50K
10K 20K 30K 40K 50K
  • Deposit load
  • Rückgang
Bester Trade: +50.99 EUR
Schlechtester Trade: -68 EUR
Max. aufeinandergehende Gewinne: 24
Max. aufeinandergehende Verluste: 2
Max. Gewinn aufeinanderfolgender Gewinntrades: +168.01 EUR
Max. Verlust aufeinanderfolgender Verlusttrades: -98.25 EUR

📊 This signal is focused exclusively on AUDNZD, NZDCAD, and AUDCAD.
The goal of this service is steady and sustainable account growth over the medium to long term, avoiding aggressive or high-risk approaches.

The strategy is based on:

  • Technical analysis and market structure analysis
  • Selective, non-overtraded entries
  • Conservative risk management
  • No martingale, no grid, no dangerous money management

Trading activity is moderate and prioritizes capital preservation and consistency rather than short-term speculation.

⚙️ Trading Style

  • Symbols: AUDNZD, NZDCAD, AUDCAD
  • Timeframe: Swing / medium term
  • Low to moderate drawdown relative to equity
  • Limited number of trades

Based on real performance with an initial €1,800, the signal generated approximately +€1,000 in 1 year.

👉 Recommended balance and lot size to stay within our DD (examples):

  • €2,000 – Lots: 0.07 → net profit approx.: €1,000 − €700 subscription = €300
  • €5,000 – Lots: 0.18 → net profit approx.: €2,500 − €700 subscription = €1,800 (recommended)
  • €10,000 – Lots: 0.35 → net profit approx.: €5,000 − €700 subscription = €4,300

It is important to respect the proportion between account balance and trade lot size.
Each trader, based on their own risk tolerance, may adjust this proportion, thereby increasing or decreasing both profits and drawdown accordingly and at their own risk.


Keine Bewertungen
2025.12.21 10:11
80% of growth achieved within 14 days. This comprises 3.53% of days out of 397 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
