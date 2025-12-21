SignalsSections
Signals / MetaTrader 4 / Zamolxis4
Daniel Bulgaru

Zamolxis4

Daniel Bulgaru
0 reviews
Reliability
58 weeks
0 / 0 USD
Copy for 70 USD per month
growth since 2024 39%
TopFX-Live Server
1:500
  • Growth
  • Balance
  • Equity
  • Drawdown
Trades:
566
Profit Trades:
400 (70.67%)
Loss Trades:
166 (29.33%)
Best trade:
50.99 EUR
Worst trade:
-67.51 EUR
Gross Profit:
2 089.49 EUR (77 197 pips)
Gross Loss:
-1 351.05 EUR (41 857 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
24 (168.01 EUR)
Maximal consecutive profit:
168.01 EUR (24)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.11
Trading activity:
76.35%
Max deposit load:
1.87%
Latest trade:
2 hours ago
Trades per week:
18
Avg holding time:
1 day
Recovery Factor:
3.50
Long Trades:
244 (43.11%)
Short Trades:
322 (56.89%)
Profit Factor:
1.55
Expected Payoff:
1.30 EUR
Average Profit:
5.22 EUR
Average Loss:
-8.14 EUR
Maximum consecutive losses:
9 (-98.25 EUR)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-116.31 EUR (2)
Monthly growth:
9.17%
Annual Forecast:
111.22%
Algo trading:
97%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
25.81 EUR
Maximal:
210.98 EUR (28.08%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
8.79% (210.98 EUR)
By Equity:
1.63% (42.28 EUR)

Distribution

Symbol Deals Sell Buy
AUDNZD. 304
NZDCAD. 143
AUDCAD. 103
EURUSD. 8
EURNZD. 2
EURJPY. 2
EURCAD. 2
EURCHF. 2
50 100 150 200 250 300 350 400
50 100 150 200 250 300 350 400
50 100 150 200 250 300 350 400
Symbol Gross Profit, USD Loss, USD Profit, USD
AUDNZD. 164
NZDCAD. 204
AUDCAD. 486
EURUSD. -9
EURNZD. -6
EURJPY. -5
EURCAD. 3
EURCHF. 4
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
Symbol Gross Profit, pips Loss, pips Profit, pips
AUDNZD. 12K
NZDCAD. 8.2K
AUDCAD. 16K
EURUSD. -739
EURNZD. -840
EURJPY. -627
EURCAD. 443
EURCHF. 360
10K 20K 30K 40K 50K
10K 20K 30K 40K 50K
10K 20K 30K 40K 50K
  • Deposit load
  • Drawdown
Best trade: +50.99 EUR
Worst trade: -68 EUR
Maximum consecutive wins: 24
Maximum consecutive losses: 2
Maximal consecutive profit: +168.01 EUR
Maximal consecutive loss: -98.25 EUR

The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "TopFX-Live Server" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.

No data

No reviews
2025.12.21 10:11
80% of growth achieved within 14 days. This comprises 3.53% of days out of 397 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
