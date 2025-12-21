SinaisSeções
Daniel Bulgaru

Zamolxis4

Daniel Bulgaru
0 comentários
Confiabilidade
58 semanas
0 / 0 USD
Copiar por 70 USD por mês
crescimento desde 2024 40%
TopFX-Live Server
1:500
  • Crescimento
  • Saldo
  • Capital líquido
  • Rebaixamento
Negociações:
568
Negociações com lucro:
402 (70.77%)
Negociações com perda:
166 (29.23%)
Melhor negociação:
50.99 EUR
Pior negociação:
-67.51 EUR
Lucro bruto:
2 097.27 EUR (77 374 pips)
Perda bruta:
-1 351.05 EUR (41 857 pips)
Máximo de vitórias consecutivas:
24 (168.01 EUR)
Máximo lucro consecutivo:
168.01 EUR (24)
Índice de Sharpe:
0.11
Atividade de negociação:
89.07%
Depósito máximo carregado:
2.19%
Último negócio:
2 dias atrás
Negociações por semana:
15
Tempo médio de espera:
1 dia
Fator de recuperação:
3.54
Negociações longas:
245 (43.13%)
Negociações curtas:
323 (56.87%)
Fator de lucro:
1.55
Valor esperado:
1.31 EUR
Lucro médio:
5.22 EUR
Perda média:
-8.14 EUR
Máximo de perdas consecutivas:
9 (-98.25 EUR)
Máxima perda consecutiva:
-116.31 EUR (2)
Crescimento mensal:
9.05%
Previsão anual:
109.79%
Algotrading:
97%
Rebaixamento pelo saldo:
Absoluto:
25.81 EUR
Máximo:
210.98 EUR (28.08%)
Rebaixamento relativo:
Pelo Saldo:
8.79% (210.98 EUR)
Pelo Capital Líquido:
2.10% (54.31 EUR)

Distribuição

Símbolo Operações Sell Buy
AUDNZD. 304
NZDCAD. 145
AUDCAD. 103
EURUSD. 8
EURNZD. 2
EURJPY. 2
EURCAD. 2
EURCHF. 2
50 100 150 200 250 300 350 400
50 100 150 200 250 300 350 400
50 100 150 200 250 300 350 400
Símbolo Lucro bruto, USD Loss, USD Lucro, USD
AUDNZD. 164
NZDCAD. 212
AUDCAD. 486
EURUSD. -9
EURNZD. -6
EURJPY. -5
EURCAD. 3
EURCHF. 4
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
Símbolo Lucro bruto, pips Loss, pips Lucro, pips
AUDNZD. 12K
NZDCAD. 8.4K
AUDCAD. 16K
EURUSD. -739
EURNZD. -840
EURJPY. -627
EURCAD. 443
EURCHF. 360
10K 20K 30K 40K 50K
10K 20K 30K 40K 50K
10K 20K 30K 40K 50K
  • Depósito carregado
  • Rebaixamento
Melhor negociação: +50.99 EUR
Pior negociação: -68 EUR
Máximo de vitórias consecutivas: 24
Máximo de perdas consecutivas: 2
Máximo lucro consecutivo: +168.01 EUR
Máxima perda consecutiva: -98.25 EUR

A slippage média baseada em estatísticas de contas real de diferentes corretoras é especificada em pontos. Depende da diferença entre as cotações do provedor de "TopFX-Live Server" e do assinante, bem como de atrasos na execução de ordens. Quanto menor o valor, melhor a qualidade da cópia.

Sem dados

📊 This signal is focused exclusively on AUDNZD, NZDCAD, and AUDCAD.
The goal of this service is steady and sustainable account growth over the medium to long term, avoiding aggressive or high-risk approaches.

The strategy is based on:

  • Technical analysis and market structure analysis
  • Selective, non-overtraded entries
  • Conservative risk management
  • No martingale, no grid, no dangerous money management

Trading activity is moderate and prioritizes capital preservation and consistency rather than short-term speculation.

⚙️ Trading Style

  • Symbols: AUDNZD, NZDCAD, AUDCAD
  • Timeframe: Swing / medium term
  • Low to moderate drawdown relative to equity
  • Limited number of trades

Based on real performance with an initial €1,800, the signal generated approximately +€1,000 in 1 year.

👉 Recommended balance and lot size to stay within our DD (examples):

  • €2,000 – Lots: 0.07 → net profit approx.: €1,000 − €700 subscription = €300
  • €5,000 – Lots: 0.18 → net profit approx.: €2,500 − €700 subscription = €1,800 (recommended)
  • €10,000 – Lots: 0.35 → net profit approx.: €5,000 − €700 subscription = €4,300

It is important to respect the proportion between account balance and trade lot size.
Each trader, based on their own risk tolerance, may adjust this proportion, thereby increasing or decreasing both profits and drawdown accordingly and at their own risk.


Sem comentários
2025.12.21 10:11
80% of growth achieved within 14 days. This comprises 3.53% of days out of 397 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
