Daniel Bulgaru

Zamolxis4

Daniel Bulgaru
0 리뷰
안정성
59
0 / 0 USD
월별 70 USD  복사
다음 이후의 성장 2024 37%
TopFX-Live Server
1:500
  • 성장
  • 잔고
  • 자본
  • 축소
트레이드:
583
이익 거래:
409 (70.15%)
손실 거래:
174 (29.85%)
최고의 거래:
50.99 EUR
최악의 거래:
-67.51 EUR
총 수익:
2 125.22 EUR (78 150 pips)
총 손실:
-1 431.12 EUR (43 859 pips)
연속 최대 이익:
24 (168.01 EUR)
연속 최대 이익:
168.01 EUR (24)
샤프 비율:
0.10
거래 활동:
95.28%
최대 입금량:
2.85%
최근 거래:
5 시간 전
주별 거래 수:
17
평균 유지 시간:
1 일
회복 요인:
3.29
롱(주식매수):
247 (42.37%)
숏(주식차입매도):
336 (57.63%)
수익 요인:
1.49
기대수익:
1.19 EUR
평균 이익:
5.20 EUR
평균 손실:
-8.22 EUR
연속 최대 손실:
9 (-98.25 EUR)
연속 최대 손실:
-116.31 EUR (2)
월별 성장률:
2.23%
연간 예측:
27.11%
Algo 트레이딩:
97%
잔고에 의한 삭감:
절대적:
25.81 EUR
최대한의:
210.98 EUR (28.08%)
상대적 삭감:
잔고별:
8.79% (210.98 EUR)
자본금별:
8.29% (211.02 EUR)

배포

심볼 Sell Buy
AUDNZD. 312
NZDCAD. 147
AUDCAD. 108
EURUSD. 8
EURNZD. 2
EURJPY. 2
EURCAD. 2
EURCHF. 2
50 100 150 200 250 300 350 400
50 100 150 200 250 300 350 400
50 100 150 200 250 300 350 400
심볼 총 수익, USD 손실, USD 수익, USD
AUDNZD. 95
NZDCAD. 223
AUDCAD. 485
EURUSD. -9
EURNZD. -6
EURJPY. -5
EURCAD. 3
EURCHF. 4
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
심볼 총 수익, pips 손실, pips 수익, pips
AUDNZD. 11K
NZDCAD. 8.6K
AUDCAD. 16K
EURUSD. -739
EURNZD. -840
EURJPY. -627
EURCAD. 443
EURCHF. 360
10K 20K 30K 40K 50K
10K 20K 30K 40K 50K
10K 20K 30K 40K 50K
  • 입금량
  • 축소
최고의 거래: +50.99 EUR
최악의 거래: -68 EUR
연속 최대 이익: 24
연속 최대 손실: 2
연속 최대 이익: +168.01 EUR
연속 최대 손실: -98.25 EUR

📊 This signal is focused exclusively on AUDNZD, NZDCAD, and AUDCAD.
The goal of this service is steady and sustainable account growth over the medium to long term, avoiding aggressive or high-risk approaches.

The strategy is based on:

  • Technical analysis and market structure analysis
  • Selective, non-overtraded entries
  • Conservative risk management
  • No martingale, no grid, no dangerous money management

Trading activity is moderate and prioritizes capital preservation and consistency rather than short-term speculation.

⚙️ Trading Style

  • Symbols: AUDNZD, NZDCAD, AUDCAD
  • Timeframe: Swing / medium term
  • Low to moderate drawdown relative to equity
  • Limited number of trades

Based on real performance with an initial €1,800, the signal generated approximately +€1,000 in 1 year.

👉 Recommended balance and lot size to stay within our DD (examples):

  • €2,000 – Lots: 0.07 → net profit approx.: €1,000 − €700 subscription = €300
  • €5,000 – Lots: 0.18 → net profit approx.: €2,500 − €700 subscription = €1,800 (recommended)
  • €10,000 – Lots: 0.35 → net profit approx.: €5,000 − €700 subscription = €4,300

It is important to respect the proportion between account balance and trade lot size.
Each trader, based on their own risk tolerance, may adjust this proportion, thereby increasing or decreasing both profits and drawdown accordingly and at their own risk.


2025.12.21 10:11
80% of growth achieved within 14 days. This comprises 3.53% of days out of 397 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
