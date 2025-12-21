SeñalesSecciones
Daniel Bulgaru

Zamolxis4

Daniel Bulgaru
Fiabilidad
58 semanas
0 / 0 USD
Copiar por 70 USD al mes
incremento desde 2024 40%
TopFX-Live Server
1:500
  • Incremento
  • Balance
  • Equidad
  • Reducción
Total de Trades:
568
Transacciones Rentables:
402 (70.77%)
Transacciones Irrentables:
166 (29.23%)
Mejor transacción:
50.99 EUR
Peor transacción:
-67.51 EUR
Beneficio Bruto:
2 097.27 EUR (77 374 pips)
Pérdidas Brutas:
-1 351.05 EUR (41 857 pips)
Máximo de ganancias consecutivas:
24 (168.01 EUR)
Beneficio máximo consecutivo:
168.01 EUR (24)
Ratio de Sharpe:
0.11
Actividad comercial:
89.07%
Carga máxima del depósito:
2.19%
Último trade:
20 horas
Trades a la semana:
15
Tiempo medio de espera:
1 día
Factor de Recuperación:
3.54
Transacciones Largas:
245 (43.13%)
Transacciones Cortas:
323 (56.87%)
Factor de Beneficio:
1.55
Beneficio Esperado:
1.31 EUR
Beneficio medio:
5.22 EUR
Pérdidas medias:
-8.14 EUR
Máximo de pérdidas consecutivas:
9 (-98.25 EUR)
Pérdidas máximas consecutivas:
-116.31 EUR (2)
Crecimiento al mes:
9.05%
Pronóstico anual:
109.79%
Trading algorítmico:
97%
Reducción de balance:
Absoluto:
25.81 EUR
Máxima:
210.98 EUR (28.08%)
Reducción relativa:
De balance:
8.79% (210.98 EUR)
De fondos:
2.10% (54.31 EUR)

Distribución

Símbolo Transacciones Sell Buy
AUDNZD. 304
NZDCAD. 145
AUDCAD. 103
EURUSD. 8
EURNZD. 2
EURJPY. 2
EURCAD. 2
EURCHF. 2
Símbolo Beneficio Bruto, USD Loss, USD Beneficio, USD
AUDNZD. 164
NZDCAD. 212
AUDCAD. 486
EURUSD. -9
EURNZD. -6
EURJPY. -5
EURCAD. 3
EURCHF. 4
Símbolo Beneficio Bruto, pips Loss, pips Beneficio, pips
AUDNZD. 12K
NZDCAD. 8.4K
AUDCAD. 16K
EURUSD. -739
EURNZD. -840
EURJPY. -627
EURCAD. 443
EURCHF. 360
  • Deposit load
  • Reducción
Mejor transacción: +50.99 EUR
Peor transacción: -68 EUR
Máximo de ganancias consecutivas: 24
Máximo de pérdidas consecutivas: 2
Beneficio máximo consecutivo: +168.01 EUR
Pérdidas máximas consecutivas: -98.25 EUR

El deslizamiento medio a base de la estadística de ejecución en las cuentas reales de diferentes corredores se indica en puntos. Depende de la diferencia de las cotizaciones del proveedor de "TopFX-Live Server" y del suscriptor, así como del retardo en ejecutar las órdenes. Cuanto menos sea este valor, mejor será la calidad del copiado.

No hay datos

📊 This signal is focused exclusively on AUDNZD, NZDCAD, and AUDCAD.
The goal of this service is steady and sustainable account growth over the medium to long term, avoiding aggressive or high-risk approaches.

The strategy is based on:

  • Technical analysis and market structure analysis
  • Selective, non-overtraded entries
  • Conservative risk management
  • No martingale, no grid, no dangerous money management

Trading activity is moderate and prioritizes capital preservation and consistency rather than short-term speculation.

⚙️ Trading Style

  • Symbols: AUDNZD, NZDCAD, AUDCAD
  • Timeframe: Swing / medium term
  • Low to moderate drawdown relative to equity
  • Limited number of trades

Based on real performance with an initial €1,800, the signal generated approximately +€1,000 in 1 year.

👉 Recommended balance and lot size to stay within our DD (examples):

  • €2,000 – Lots: 0.07 → net profit approx.: €1,000 − €700 subscription = €300
  • €5,000 – Lots: 0.18 → net profit approx.: €2,500 − €700 subscription = €1,800 (recommended)
  • €10,000 – Lots: 0.35 → net profit approx.: €5,000 − €700 subscription = €4,300

It is important to respect the proportion between account balance and trade lot size.
Each trader, based on their own risk tolerance, may adjust this proportion, thereby increasing or decreasing both profits and drawdown accordingly and at their own risk.


2025.12.21 10:11
80% of growth achieved within 14 days. This comprises 3.53% of days out of 397 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
