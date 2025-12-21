📊 This signal is focused exclusively on AUDNZD, NZDCAD, and AUDCAD.

The goal of this service is steady and sustainable account growth over the medium to long term, avoiding aggressive or high-risk approaches.

The strategy is based on:

Technical analysis and market structure analysis

Selective, non-overtraded entries

Conservative risk management

No martingale, no grid, no dangerous money management

Trading activity is moderate and prioritizes capital preservation and consistency rather than short-term speculation.

⚙️ Trading Style

Symbols: AUDNZD, NZDCAD, AUDCAD

Timeframe: Swing / medium term

Low to moderate drawdown relative to equity

Limited number of trades

Based on real performance with an initial €1,800, the signal generated approximately +€1,000 in 1 year.

👉 Recommended balance and lot size to stay within our DD (examples):

€2,000 – Lots: 0.07 → net profit approx.: €1,000 − €700 subscription = €300

€5,000 – Lots: 0.18 → net profit approx.: €2,500 − €700 subscription = €1,800 (recommended)

€10,000 – Lots: 0.35 → net profit approx.: €5,000 − €700 subscription = €4,300

It is important to respect the proportion between account balance and trade lot size.

Each trader, based on their own risk tolerance, may adjust this proportion, thereby increasing or decreasing both profits and drawdown accordingly and at their own risk.