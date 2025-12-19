シグナルセクション
シグナル / MetaTrader 5 / LPK manual
Luana Pires Kisner

LPK manual

Luana Pires Kisner
レビュー0件
信頼性
9週間
0 / 0 USD
成長(開始日): 2025 53%
4xCube-MT5
1:500
  • 成長
  • 残高
  • エクイティ
  • ドローダウン
トレード:
314
利益トレード:
307 (97.77%)
損失トレード:
7 (2.23%)
ベストトレード:
137.46 USD
最悪のトレード:
-89.83 USD
総利益:
5 735.14 USD (321 401 pips)
総損失:
-414.80 USD (4 760 pips)
最大連続の勝ち:
86 (1 802.92 USD)
最大連続利益:
1 802.92 USD (86)
シャープレシオ:
0.89
取引アクティビティ:
100.00%
最大入金額:
10.82%
最近のトレード:
2 日前
1週間当たりの取引:
45
平均保有時間:
6 日
リカバリーファクター:
55.70
長いトレード:
314 (100.00%)
短いトレード:
0 (0.00%)
プロフィットファクター:
13.83
期待されたペイオフ:
16.94 USD
平均利益:
18.68 USD
平均損失:
-59.26 USD
最大連続の負け:
4 (-94.92 USD)
最大連続損失:
-94.92 USD (4)
月間成長:
23.28%
アルゴリズム取引:
0%
残高によるドローダウン:
絶対:
5.40 USD
最大の:
95.52 USD (0.70%)
比較ドローダウン:
残高による:
0.82% (90.23 USD)
エクイティによる:
34.09% (5 177.94 USD)

配布

シンボル ディール Sell Buy
NZDSGDxx 54
AUDUSDxx 43
CADJPYxx 42
CHFJPYxx 34
EURGBPxx 24
EURNOKxx 22
NZDCADxx 22
USDCADxx 18
EURUSDxx 13
USDCHFxx 9
USDSGDxx 8
AUDNZDxx 8
GBPCADxx 8
USDJPYxx 6
CADCHFxx 3
10 20 30 40 50 60
10 20 30 40 50 60
10 20 30 40 50 60
シンボル 総利益, USD Loss, USD 利益, USD
NZDSGDxx 46
AUDUSDxx 1K
CADJPYxx 515
CHFJPYxx 405
EURGBPxx 456
EURNOKxx 898
NZDCADxx 347
USDCADxx 437
EURUSDxx 404
USDCHFxx 261
USDSGDxx 155
AUDNZDxx 80
GBPCADxx 162
USDJPYxx 105
CADCHFxx 28
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
シンボル 総利益, pips Loss, pips 利益, pips
NZDSGDxx 5.3K
AUDUSDxx 12K
CADJPYxx 16K
CHFJPYxx 16K
EURGBPxx 4.2K
EURNOKxx 221K
NZDCADxx 5.3K
USDCADxx 6.1K
EURUSDxx 13K
USDCHFxx 4K
USDSGDxx 2.6K
AUDNZDxx 3.1K
GBPCADxx 4.5K
USDJPYxx 3.2K
CADCHFxx 602
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K 225K 250K 275K 300K
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K 225K 250K 275K 300K
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K 225K 250K 275K 300K
  • Deposit load
  • ドローダウン
ベストトレード: +137.46 USD
最悪のトレード: -90 USD
最大連続の勝ち: 86
最大連続の負け: 4
最大連続利益: +1 802.92 USD
最大連続損失: -94.92 USD

いろいろなブローカーのリアルアカウント上で実行統計に基づいたスリッページの平均は、いくつかの点で指定されています。それはオーダー実行の遅れに依るのと同様に、プロバイダーの"4xCube-MT5"からの引用と購読者の引用の違いに依るものです。値がより低いことがコピーの品質がより良いことを意味しています。

データがありません

📈 Linear Gradient Swing Trading Strategy in Forex

A swing trading strategy based on the Linear Gradient technique in Forex, designed for traders and investors who seek consistency, not an excessive number of trades.

The focus is not on trade quantity, but on operating correlated currency pairs, in the right market direction, with balanced risk.

The linear gradient analyzes the true price slope over time, filtering market noise, avoiding impulsive entries, and reducing overtrading. The goal is to capture sustainable price movements, aligned with overall market structure.

💎 What makes this strategy different

🔹 Strategically selected currency pairs

Exposure is distributed across pairs that work together, avoiding overconcentration in a single currency and maintaining balance even during periods of higher volatility.

🔹 Intelligent correlation

Correlation between pairs is analyzed to protect capital, not to multiply risk, providing greater stability across the portfolio.

🔹 Strategic swing trading approach

Trades aim for broader market moves, with lower trading frequency, higher predictability, and reduced day-to-day stress.

🛡️ Professional risk management

  • Position sizing adjusted according to pair correlation

  • Clearly defined technical stop losses

  • Realistic profit targets aligned with market movement

⚠️ Risk disclosure

All financial market operations involve risk.
This strategy is not based on promises, but on control, process, and discipline. The objective is to reduce unnecessary exposure, protect capital, and pursue structured growth over time.

🎯 Who this strategy is for

✔️ Those seeking consistency, not speculation
✔️ Traders who prioritize method over emotion
✔️ Investors who understand that sustainable results come from a well-defined process
✔️ Those looking for long-term investment strategies
✔️ Anyone aiming to dollarize part of their capital with proper strategy and risk management

Contact: +55 51 99173-7273


レビューなし
