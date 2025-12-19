SeñalesSecciones
Luana Pires Kisner

LPK manual

Luana Pires Kisner
0 comentarios
Fiabilidad
9 semanas
0 / 0 USD
incremento desde 2025 53%
4xCube-MT5
1:500
  • Incremento
  • Balance
  • Equidad
  • Reducción
Total de Trades:
314
Transacciones Rentables:
307 (97.77%)
Transacciones Irrentables:
7 (2.23%)
Mejor transacción:
137.46 USD
Peor transacción:
-89.83 USD
Beneficio Bruto:
5 735.14 USD (321 401 pips)
Pérdidas Brutas:
-414.80 USD (4 760 pips)
Máximo de ganancias consecutivas:
86 (1 802.92 USD)
Beneficio máximo consecutivo:
1 802.92 USD (86)
Ratio de Sharpe:
0.89
Actividad comercial:
100.00%
Carga máxima del depósito:
10.82%
Último trade:
9 horas
Trades a la semana:
45
Tiempo medio de espera:
6 días
Factor de Recuperación:
55.70
Transacciones Largas:
314 (100.00%)
Transacciones Cortas:
0 (0.00%)
Factor de Beneficio:
13.83
Beneficio Esperado:
16.94 USD
Beneficio medio:
18.68 USD
Pérdidas medias:
-59.26 USD
Máximo de pérdidas consecutivas:
4 (-94.92 USD)
Pérdidas máximas consecutivas:
-94.92 USD (4)
Crecimiento al mes:
23.28%
Trading algorítmico:
0%
Reducción de balance:
Absoluto:
5.40 USD
Máxima:
95.52 USD (0.70%)
Reducción relativa:
De balance:
0.82% (90.23 USD)
De fondos:
34.09% (5 177.94 USD)

Distribución

Símbolo Transacciones Sell Buy
NZDSGDxx 54
AUDUSDxx 43
CADJPYxx 42
CHFJPYxx 34
EURGBPxx 24
EURNOKxx 22
NZDCADxx 22
USDCADxx 18
EURUSDxx 13
USDCHFxx 9
USDSGDxx 8
AUDNZDxx 8
GBPCADxx 8
USDJPYxx 6
CADCHFxx 3
Símbolo Beneficio Bruto, USD Loss, USD Beneficio, USD
NZDSGDxx 46
AUDUSDxx 1K
CADJPYxx 515
CHFJPYxx 405
EURGBPxx 456
EURNOKxx 898
NZDCADxx 347
USDCADxx 437
EURUSDxx 404
USDCHFxx 261
USDSGDxx 155
AUDNZDxx 80
GBPCADxx 162
USDJPYxx 105
CADCHFxx 28
Símbolo Beneficio Bruto, pips Loss, pips Beneficio, pips
NZDSGDxx 5.3K
AUDUSDxx 12K
CADJPYxx 16K
CHFJPYxx 16K
EURGBPxx 4.2K
EURNOKxx 221K
NZDCADxx 5.3K
USDCADxx 6.1K
EURUSDxx 13K
USDCHFxx 4K
USDSGDxx 2.6K
AUDNZDxx 3.1K
GBPCADxx 4.5K
USDJPYxx 3.2K
CADCHFxx 602
  • Deposit load
  • Reducción
Mejor transacción: +137.46 USD
Peor transacción: -90 USD
Máximo de ganancias consecutivas: 86
Máximo de pérdidas consecutivas: 4
Beneficio máximo consecutivo: +1 802.92 USD
Pérdidas máximas consecutivas: -94.92 USD

El deslizamiento medio a base de la estadística de ejecución en las cuentas reales de diferentes corredores se indica en puntos. Depende de la diferencia de las cotizaciones del proveedor de "4xCube-MT5" y del suscriptor, así como del retardo en ejecutar las órdenes. Cuanto menos sea este valor, mejor será la calidad del copiado.

📈 Linear Gradient Swing Trading Strategy in Forex

A swing trading strategy based on the Linear Gradient technique in Forex, designed for traders and investors who seek consistency, not an excessive number of trades.

The focus is not on trade quantity, but on operating correlated currency pairs, in the right market direction, with balanced risk.

The linear gradient analyzes the true price slope over time, filtering market noise, avoiding impulsive entries, and reducing overtrading. The goal is to capture sustainable price movements, aligned with overall market structure.

💎 What makes this strategy different

🔹 Strategically selected currency pairs

Exposure is distributed across pairs that work together, avoiding overconcentration in a single currency and maintaining balance even during periods of higher volatility.

🔹 Intelligent correlation

Correlation between pairs is analyzed to protect capital, not to multiply risk, providing greater stability across the portfolio.

🔹 Strategic swing trading approach

Trades aim for broader market moves, with lower trading frequency, higher predictability, and reduced day-to-day stress.

🛡️ Professional risk management

  • Position sizing adjusted according to pair correlation

  • Clearly defined technical stop losses

  • Realistic profit targets aligned with market movement

⚠️ Risk disclosure

All financial market operations involve risk.
This strategy is not based on promises, but on control, process, and discipline. The objective is to reduce unnecessary exposure, protect capital, and pursue structured growth over time.

🎯 Who this strategy is for

✔️ Those seeking consistency, not speculation
✔️ Traders who prioritize method over emotion
✔️ Investors who understand that sustainable results come from a well-defined process
✔️ Those looking for long-term investment strategies
✔️ Anyone aiming to dollarize part of their capital with proper strategy and risk management

Contact: +55 51 99173-7273


