Luana Pires Kisner

LPK manual

Luana Pires Kisner
0 inceleme
Güvenilirlik
8 hafta
0 / 0 USD
Ayda 1000 USD karşılığında kopyalayın
büyüme başlangıcı: 2025 48%
4xCube-MT5
1:500
  • Büyüme
  • Bakiye
  • Varlık
  • Düşüş
İşlemler:
286
Kârla kapanan işlemler:
279 (97.55%)
Zararla kapanan işlemler:
7 (2.45%)
En iyi işlem:
137.46 USD
En kötü işlem:
-89.83 USD
Brüt kâr:
5 202.16 USD (300 335 pips)
Brüt zarar:
-406.80 USD (4 760 pips)
Maksimum ardışık kazanç:
84 (1 484.62 USD)
Maksimum ardışık kâr:
1 484.62 USD (84)
Sharpe oranı:
0.88
Alım-satım etkinliği:
100.00%
Maks. mevduat yükü:
8.32%
En son işlem:
3 saat önce
Hafta başına işlemler:
59
Ort. tutma süresi:
6 gün
Düzelme faktörü:
50.20
Alış işlemleri:
286 (100.00%)
Satış işlemleri:
0 (0.00%)
Kâr faktörü:
12.79
Beklenen getiri:
16.77 USD
Ortalama kâr:
18.65 USD
Ortalama zarar:
-58.11 USD
Maksimum ardışık kayıp:
4 (-94.92 USD)
Maksimum ardışık zarar:
-94.92 USD (4)
Aylık büyüme:
27.73%
Algo alım-satım:
0%
Bakiyeye göre düşüş:
Mutlak:
5.40 USD
Maksimum:
95.52 USD (0.70%)
Göreceli düşüş:
Bakiyeye göre:
0.82% (90.23 USD)
Varlığa göre:
23.26% (3 441.00 USD)

Dağılım

Sembol İşlemler Sell Buy
NZDSGDxx 50
AUDUSDxx 39
CADJPYxx 39
CHFJPYxx 34
EURGBPxx 23
EURNOKxx 19
NZDCADxx 19
USDCADxx 16
EURUSDxx 13
USDCHFxx 8
USDSGDxx 7
AUDNZDxx 7
GBPCADxx 6
USDJPYxx 4
CADCHFxx 2
Sembol Brüt kâr, USD Zarar, USD Kâr, USD
NZDSGDxx 37
AUDUSDxx 869
CADJPYxx 482
CHFJPYxx 405
EURGBPxx 431
EURNOKxx 842
NZDCADxx 299
USDCADxx 397
EURUSDxx 404
USDCHFxx 235
USDSGDxx 142
AUDNZDxx 70
GBPCADxx 121
USDJPYxx 69
CADCHFxx 15
Sembol Brüt kâr, pips Zarar, pips Kâr, pips
NZDSGDxx 4.7K
AUDUSDxx 10K
CADJPYxx 15K
CHFJPYxx 16K
EURGBPxx 4.1K
EURNOKxx 209K
NZDCADxx 4.6K
USDCADxx 5.6K
EURUSDxx 13K
USDCHFxx 3.6K
USDSGDxx 2.3K
AUDNZDxx 2.8K
GBPCADxx 3.4K
USDJPYxx 2.1K
CADCHFxx 402
  • Mevduat yükü
  • Düşüş
En iyi işlem: +137.46 USD
En kötü işlem: -90 USD
Maksimum ardışık kazanç: 84
Maksimum ardışık kayıp: 4
Maksimum ardışık kâr: +1 484.62 USD
Maksimum ardışık zarar: -94.92 USD

📈 Linear Gradient Swing Trading Strategy in Forex

A swing trading strategy based on the Linear Gradient technique in Forex, designed for traders and investors who seek consistency, not an excessive number of trades.

The focus is not on trade quantity, but on operating correlated currency pairs, in the right market direction, with balanced risk.

The linear gradient analyzes the true price slope over time, filtering market noise, avoiding impulsive entries, and reducing overtrading. The goal is to capture sustainable price movements, aligned with overall market structure.

💎 What makes this strategy different

🔹 Strategically selected currency pairs

Exposure is distributed across pairs that work together, avoiding overconcentration in a single currency and maintaining balance even during periods of higher volatility.

🔹 Intelligent correlation

Correlation between pairs is analyzed to protect capital, not to multiply risk, providing greater stability across the portfolio.

🔹 Strategic swing trading approach

Trades aim for broader market moves, with lower trading frequency, higher predictability, and reduced day-to-day stress.

🛡️ Professional risk management

  • Position sizing adjusted according to pair correlation

  • Clearly defined technical stop losses

  • Realistic profit targets aligned with market movement

⚠️ Risk disclosure

All financial market operations involve risk.
This strategy is not based on promises, but on control, process, and discipline. The objective is to reduce unnecessary exposure, protect capital, and pursue structured growth over time.

🎯 Who this strategy is for

✔️ Those seeking consistency, not speculation
✔️ Traders who prioritize method over emotion
✔️ Investors who understand that sustainable results come from a well-defined process
✔️ Those looking for long-term investment strategies
✔️ Anyone aiming to dollarize part of their capital with proper strategy and risk management

Contact: +55 51 99173-7273


İnceleme yok
2025.12.19 14:29
This is a newly opened account, and the trading results may be of random nature
