SegnaliSezioni
Segnali / MetaTrader 5 / LPK manual
Luana Pires Kisner

LPK manual

Luana Pires Kisner
0 recensioni
Affidabilità
8 settimane
0 / 0 USD
Copia per 1000 USD al mese
crescita dal 2025 48%
4xCube-MT5
1:500
Per vedere i trade in tempo reale, nome utente o registrati
  • Crescita
  • Saldo
  • Equità
  • Drawdown
Trade:
286
Profit Trade:
279 (97.55%)
Loss Trade:
7 (2.45%)
Best Trade:
137.46 USD
Worst Trade:
-89.83 USD
Profitto lordo:
5 202.16 USD (300 335 pips)
Perdita lorda:
-406.80 USD (4 760 pips)
Vincite massime consecutive:
84 (1 484.62 USD)
Massimo profitto consecutivo:
1 484.62 USD (84)
Indice di Sharpe:
0.88
Attività di trading:
100.00%
Massimo carico di deposito:
8.32%
Ultimo trade:
2 ore fa
Trade a settimana:
59
Tempo di attesa medio:
6 giorni
Fattore di recupero:
50.20
Long Trade:
286 (100.00%)
Short Trade:
0 (0.00%)
Fattore di profitto:
12.79
Profitto previsto:
16.77 USD
Profitto medio:
18.65 USD
Perdita media:
-58.11 USD
Massime perdite consecutive:
4 (-94.92 USD)
Massima perdita consecutiva:
-94.92 USD (4)
Crescita mensile:
27.73%
Algo trading:
0%
Drawdown per saldo:
Assoluto:
5.40 USD
Massimale:
95.52 USD (0.70%)
Drawdown relativo:
Per saldo:
0.82% (90.23 USD)
Per equità:
23.26% (3 441.00 USD)

Distribuzione

Simbolo Operazioni Sell Buy
NZDSGDxx 50
AUDUSDxx 39
CADJPYxx 39
CHFJPYxx 34
EURGBPxx 23
EURNOKxx 19
NZDCADxx 19
USDCADxx 16
EURUSDxx 13
USDCHFxx 8
USDSGDxx 7
AUDNZDxx 7
GBPCADxx 6
USDJPYxx 4
CADCHFxx 2
10 20 30 40 50
10 20 30 40 50
10 20 30 40 50
Simbolo Profitto lordo, USD Perdita, USD Profitto, USD
NZDSGDxx 37
AUDUSDxx 869
CADJPYxx 482
CHFJPYxx 405
EURGBPxx 431
EURNOKxx 842
NZDCADxx 299
USDCADxx 397
EURUSDxx 404
USDCHFxx 235
USDSGDxx 142
AUDNZDxx 70
GBPCADxx 121
USDJPYxx 69
CADCHFxx 15
200 400 600 800
200 400 600 800
200 400 600 800
Simbolo Profitto lordo, pips Perdita, pips Profitto, pips
NZDSGDxx 4.7K
AUDUSDxx 10K
CADJPYxx 15K
CHFJPYxx 16K
EURGBPxx 4.1K
EURNOKxx 209K
NZDCADxx 4.6K
USDCADxx 5.6K
EURUSDxx 13K
USDCHFxx 3.6K
USDSGDxx 2.3K
AUDNZDxx 2.8K
GBPCADxx 3.4K
USDJPYxx 2.1K
CADCHFxx 402
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K 225K 250K 275K 300K
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K 225K 250K 275K 300K
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K 225K 250K 275K 300K
  • Carico di deposito
  • Drawdown
Best Trade: +137.46 USD
Worst Trade: -90 USD
Vincite massime consecutive: 84
Massime perdite consecutive: 4
Massimo profitto consecutivo: +1 484.62 USD
Massima perdita consecutiva: -94.92 USD

Lo slippage medio basato sulle statistiche di esecuzione sugli account reale dei vari broker è specificato in pip. Dipende dalla differenza tra le quotazioni del fornitore da "4xCube-MT5" e le quotazioni dell'abbonato, nonché dai ritardi nell'esecuzione dell'ordine. Valori più bassi indicano una migliore qualità di copiatura.

Nessun dato

📈 Linear Gradient Swing Trading Strategy in Forex

A swing trading strategy based on the Linear Gradient technique in Forex, designed for traders and investors who seek consistency, not an excessive number of trades.

The focus is not on trade quantity, but on operating correlated currency pairs, in the right market direction, with balanced risk.

The linear gradient analyzes the true price slope over time, filtering market noise, avoiding impulsive entries, and reducing overtrading. The goal is to capture sustainable price movements, aligned with overall market structure.

💎 What makes this strategy different

🔹 Strategically selected currency pairs

Exposure is distributed across pairs that work together, avoiding overconcentration in a single currency and maintaining balance even during periods of higher volatility.

🔹 Intelligent correlation

Correlation between pairs is analyzed to protect capital, not to multiply risk, providing greater stability across the portfolio.

🔹 Strategic swing trading approach

Trades aim for broader market moves, with lower trading frequency, higher predictability, and reduced day-to-day stress.

🛡️ Professional risk management

  • Position sizing adjusted according to pair correlation

  • Clearly defined technical stop losses

  • Realistic profit targets aligned with market movement

⚠️ Risk disclosure

All financial market operations involve risk.
This strategy is not based on promises, but on control, process, and discipline. The objective is to reduce unnecessary exposure, protect capital, and pursue structured growth over time.

🎯 Who this strategy is for

✔️ Those seeking consistency, not speculation
✔️ Traders who prioritize method over emotion
✔️ Investors who understand that sustainable results come from a well-defined process
✔️ Those looking for long-term investment strategies
✔️ Anyone aiming to dollarize part of their capital with proper strategy and risk management

Contact: +55 51 99173-7273


Non ci sono recensioni
2025.12.19 14:29
This is a newly opened account, and the trading results may be of random nature
Per vedere i trade in tempo reale, nome utente o registrati
Segnale
Costo
Crescita
Abbonati
Fondi
Saldo
Settimane
Expert Advisor
Trade
Vincita %
Attività
PF
Profitto previsto
Drawdown
Leva finanziaria
LPK manual
1000USD al mese
48%
0
0
USD
15K
USD
8
0%
286
97%
100%
12.78
16.77
USD
23%
1:500
Copia

Come viene eseguita la copiatura del trade su MetaTrader? Guarda il video tutorial

L’abbonamento a un segnale ti permette di copiare i trade di un fornitore entro 1 mese. Affinché l'abbonamento funzioni, è necessario utilizzare il terminale di trading MetaTrader 5.

Se non hai ancora installato la piattaforma, puoi scaricarla qui.