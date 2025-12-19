SignalsSections
Luana Pires Kisner

LPK manual

Luana Pires Kisner
8 weeks
0 / 0 USD
Copy for 1000 USD per month
growth since 2025 52%
4xCube-MT5
1:500
  • Growth
  • Balance
  • Equity
  • Drawdown
Trades:
304
Profit Trades:
297 (97.69%)
Loss Trades:
7 (2.30%)
Best trade:
137.46 USD
Worst trade:
-89.83 USD
Gross Profit:
5 565.56 USD (310 246 pips)
Gross Loss:
-412.20 USD (4 760 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
84 (1 484.62 USD)
Maximal consecutive profit:
1 633.34 USD (76)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.88
Trading activity:
100.00%
Max deposit load:
9.60%
Latest trade:
2 hours ago
Trades per week:
66
Avg holding time:
6 days
Recovery Factor:
53.95
Long Trades:
304 (100.00%)
Short Trades:
0 (0.00%)
Profit Factor:
13.50
Expected Payoff:
16.95 USD
Average Profit:
18.74 USD
Average Loss:
-58.89 USD
Maximum consecutive losses:
4 (-94.92 USD)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-94.92 USD (4)
Monthly growth:
25.78%
Algo trading:
0%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
5.40 USD
Maximal:
95.52 USD (0.70%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
0.82% (90.23 USD)
By Equity:
29.85% (4 524.08 USD)

Distribution

Symbol Deals Sell Buy
NZDSGDxx 54
AUDUSDxx 43
CADJPYxx 40
CHFJPYxx 34
EURGBPxx 23
NZDCADxx 22
EURNOKxx 20
USDCADxx 18
EURUSDxx 13
USDCHFxx 8
USDSGDxx 8
GBPCADxx 8
AUDNZDxx 7
USDJPYxx 4
CADCHFxx 2
10 20 30 40 50 60
10 20 30 40 50 60
10 20 30 40 50 60
Symbol Gross Profit, USD Loss, USD Profit, USD
NZDSGDxx 46
AUDUSDxx 1K
CADJPYxx 493
CHFJPYxx 405
EURGBPxx 431
NZDCADxx 347
EURNOKxx 862
USDCADxx 437
EURUSDxx 404
USDCHFxx 235
USDSGDxx 155
GBPCADxx 162
AUDNZDxx 70
USDJPYxx 69
CADCHFxx 15
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
Symbol Gross Profit, pips Loss, pips Profit, pips
NZDSGDxx 5.3K
AUDUSDxx 12K
CADJPYxx 15K
CHFJPYxx 16K
EURGBPxx 4.1K
NZDCADxx 5.3K
EURNOKxx 213K
USDCADxx 6.1K
EURUSDxx 13K
USDCHFxx 3.6K
USDSGDxx 2.6K
GBPCADxx 4.5K
AUDNZDxx 2.8K
USDJPYxx 2.1K
CADCHFxx 402
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K 225K 250K 275K 300K
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K 225K 250K 275K 300K
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K 225K 250K 275K 300K
  • Deposit load
  • Drawdown
Best trade: +137.46 USD
Worst trade: -90 USD
Maximum consecutive wins: 76
Maximum consecutive losses: 4
Maximal consecutive profit: +1 484.62 USD
Maximal consecutive loss: -94.92 USD

The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "4xCube-MT5" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.

No data

📈 Linear Gradient Swing Trading Strategy in Forex

A swing trading strategy based on the Linear Gradient technique in Forex, designed for traders and investors who seek consistency, not an excessive number of trades.

The focus is not on trade quantity, but on operating correlated currency pairs, in the right market direction, with balanced risk.

The linear gradient analyzes the true price slope over time, filtering market noise, avoiding impulsive entries, and reducing overtrading. The goal is to capture sustainable price movements, aligned with overall market structure.

💎 What makes this strategy different

🔹 Strategically selected currency pairs

Exposure is distributed across pairs that work together, avoiding overconcentration in a single currency and maintaining balance even during periods of higher volatility.

🔹 Intelligent correlation

Correlation between pairs is analyzed to protect capital, not to multiply risk, providing greater stability across the portfolio.

🔹 Strategic swing trading approach

Trades aim for broader market moves, with lower trading frequency, higher predictability, and reduced day-to-day stress.

🛡️ Professional risk management

  • Position sizing adjusted according to pair correlation

  • Clearly defined technical stop losses

  • Realistic profit targets aligned with market movement

⚠️ Risk disclosure

All financial market operations involve risk.
This strategy is not based on promises, but on control, process, and discipline. The objective is to reduce unnecessary exposure, protect capital, and pursue structured growth over time.

🎯 Who this strategy is for

✔️ Those seeking consistency, not speculation
✔️ Traders who prioritize method over emotion
✔️ Investors who understand that sustainable results come from a well-defined process
✔️ Those looking for long-term investment strategies
✔️ Anyone aiming to dollarize part of their capital with proper strategy and risk management

Contact: +55 51 99173-7273


No reviews
2025.12.19 14:29
This is a newly opened account, and the trading results may be of random nature
