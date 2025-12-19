СигналыРазделы
Сигналы / MetaTrader 5 / LPK manual
Luana Pires Kisner

LPK manual

Luana Pires Kisner
0 отзывов
Надежность
9 недель
0 / 0 USD
прирост с 2025 52%
4xCube-MT5
1:500
  • Прирост
  • Баланс
  • Средства
  • Просадка
Всего трейдов:
307
Прибыльных трейдов:
300 (97.71%)
Убыточных трейдов:
7 (2.28%)
Лучший трейд:
137.46 USD
Худший трейд:
-89.83 USD
Общая прибыль:
5 599.50 USD (311 136 pips)
Общий убыток:
-413.40 USD (4 760 pips)
Макс. серия выигрышей:
84 (1 484.62 USD)
Макс. прибыль в серии:
1 667.28 USD (79)
Коэффициент Шарпа:
0.88
Торговая активность:
100.00%
Макс. загрузка депозита:
10.39%
Последний трейд:
13 часов
Трейдов в неделю:
56
Ср. время удержания:
6 дней
Фактор восстановления:
54.29
Длинных трейдов:
307 (100.00%)
Коротких трейдов:
0 (0.00%)
Профит фактор:
13.54
Мат. ожидание:
16.89 USD
Средняя прибыль:
18.67 USD
Средний убыток:
-59.06 USD
Макс. серия проигрышей:
4 (-94.92 USD)
Макс. убыток в серии:
-94.92 USD (4)
Прирост в месяц:
25.22%
Алготрейдинг:
0%
Просадка по балансу:
Абсолютная:
5.40 USD
Максимальная:
95.52 USD (0.70%)
Отноcительная просадка:
По балансу:
0.82% (90.23 USD)
По эквити:
32.81% (4 982.20 USD)

Распределение

Символ Сделки Sell Buy
NZDSGDxx 54
AUDUSDxx 43
CADJPYxx 41
CHFJPYxx 34
EURGBPxx 23
NZDCADxx 22
EURNOKxx 20
USDCADxx 18
EURUSDxx 13
USDCHFxx 8
USDSGDxx 8
AUDNZDxx 8
GBPCADxx 8
USDJPYxx 4
CADCHFxx 3
10 20 30 40 50 60
10 20 30 40 50 60
10 20 30 40 50 60
Символ Общая прибыль, USD Убыток, USD Прибыль, USD
NZDSGDxx 46
AUDUSDxx 1K
CADJPYxx 504
CHFJPYxx 405
EURGBPxx 431
NZDCADxx 347
EURNOKxx 862
USDCADxx 437
EURUSDxx 404
USDCHFxx 235
USDSGDxx 155
AUDNZDxx 80
GBPCADxx 162
USDJPYxx 69
CADCHFxx 28
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
Символ Общая прибыль, pips Убыток, pips Прибыль, pips
NZDSGDxx 5.3K
AUDUSDxx 12K
CADJPYxx 16K
CHFJPYxx 16K
EURGBPxx 4.1K
NZDCADxx 5.3K
EURNOKxx 213K
USDCADxx 6.1K
EURUSDxx 13K
USDCHFxx 3.6K
USDSGDxx 2.6K
AUDNZDxx 3.1K
GBPCADxx 4.5K
USDJPYxx 2.1K
CADCHFxx 602
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K 225K 250K 275K 300K
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K 225K 250K 275K 300K
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K 225K 250K 275K 300K
  • Загрузка депозита
  • Просадка
Лучший трейд: +137.46 USD
Худший трейд: -90 USD
Макс. серия выигрышей: 79
Макс. серия проигрышей: 4
Макс. прибыль в серии: +1 484.62 USD
Макс. убыток в серии: -94.92 USD

Среднее проскальзывание на основе статистики исполнения на реальных счетах разных брокеров указано в пунктах. Зависит от разницы между котировками поставщика с "4xCube-MT5" и подписчика, а также от задержек в исполнении ордеров. Чем меньше значение, тем лучше качество копирования.

Нет данных

📈 Linear Gradient Swing Trading Strategy in Forex

A swing trading strategy based on the Linear Gradient technique in Forex, designed for traders and investors who seek consistency, not an excessive number of trades.

The focus is not on trade quantity, but on operating correlated currency pairs, in the right market direction, with balanced risk.

The linear gradient analyzes the true price slope over time, filtering market noise, avoiding impulsive entries, and reducing overtrading. The goal is to capture sustainable price movements, aligned with overall market structure.

💎 What makes this strategy different

🔹 Strategically selected currency pairs

Exposure is distributed across pairs that work together, avoiding overconcentration in a single currency and maintaining balance even during periods of higher volatility.

🔹 Intelligent correlation

Correlation between pairs is analyzed to protect capital, not to multiply risk, providing greater stability across the portfolio.

🔹 Strategic swing trading approach

Trades aim for broader market moves, with lower trading frequency, higher predictability, and reduced day-to-day stress.

🛡️ Professional risk management

  • Position sizing adjusted according to pair correlation

  • Clearly defined technical stop losses

  • Realistic profit targets aligned with market movement

⚠️ Risk disclosure

All financial market operations involve risk.
This strategy is not based on promises, but on control, process, and discipline. The objective is to reduce unnecessary exposure, protect capital, and pursue structured growth over time.

🎯 Who this strategy is for

✔️ Those seeking consistency, not speculation
✔️ Traders who prioritize method over emotion
✔️ Investors who understand that sustainable results come from a well-defined process
✔️ Those looking for long-term investment strategies
✔️ Anyone aiming to dollarize part of their capital with proper strategy and risk management

Contact: +55 51 99173-7273


Нет отзывов
