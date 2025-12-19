SignauxSections
Signaux / MetaTrader 5 / LPK manual
Luana Pires Kisner

LPK manual

Luana Pires Kisner
0 avis
Fiabilité
8 semaines
0 / 0 USD
Copie pour 1000 USD par mois
croissance depuis 2025 48%
4xCube-MT5
1:500
Pour voir les trades en temps réel, veuillez s'identifier ou S'inscrire
  • Croissance
  • Solde
  • Fonds propres
  • Prélèvement
Trades:
286
Bénéfice trades:
279 (97.55%)
Perte trades:
7 (2.45%)
Meilleure transaction:
137.46 USD
Pire transaction:
-89.83 USD
Bénéfice brut:
5 202.16 USD (300 335 pips)
Perte brute:
-406.80 USD (4 760 pips)
Gains consécutifs maximales:
84 (1 484.62 USD)
Bénéfice consécutif maximal:
1 484.62 USD (84)
Ratio de Sharpe:
0.88
Activité de trading:
100.00%
Charge de dépôt maximale:
8.32%
Dernier trade:
2 il y a des heures
Trades par semaine:
59
Temps de détention moyen:
6 jours
Facteur de récupération:
50.20
Longs trades:
286 (100.00%)
Courts trades:
0 (0.00%)
Facteur de profit:
12.79
Rendement attendu:
16.77 USD
Bénéfice moyen:
18.65 USD
Perte moyenne:
-58.11 USD
Pertes consécutives maximales:
4 (-94.92 USD)
Perte consécutive maximale:
-94.92 USD (4)
Croissance mensuelle:
27.73%
Algo trading:
0%
Prélèvement par solde:
Absolu:
5.40 USD
Maximal:
95.52 USD (0.70%)
Prélèvement relatif:
Par solde:
0.82% (90.23 USD)
Par fonds propres:
23.26% (3 441.00 USD)

Distribution

Symbole Transactions Sell Buy
NZDSGDxx 50
AUDUSDxx 39
CADJPYxx 39
CHFJPYxx 34
EURGBPxx 23
EURNOKxx 19
NZDCADxx 19
USDCADxx 16
EURUSDxx 13
USDCHFxx 8
USDSGDxx 7
AUDNZDxx 7
GBPCADxx 6
USDJPYxx 4
CADCHFxx 2
10 20 30 40 50
10 20 30 40 50
10 20 30 40 50
Symbole Bénéfice brut, USD Perte, USD Profit, USD
NZDSGDxx 37
AUDUSDxx 869
CADJPYxx 482
CHFJPYxx 405
EURGBPxx 431
EURNOKxx 842
NZDCADxx 299
USDCADxx 397
EURUSDxx 404
USDCHFxx 235
USDSGDxx 142
AUDNZDxx 70
GBPCADxx 121
USDJPYxx 69
CADCHFxx 15
200 400 600 800
200 400 600 800
200 400 600 800
Symbole Bénéfice brut, pips Perte, pips Profit, pips
NZDSGDxx 4.7K
AUDUSDxx 10K
CADJPYxx 15K
CHFJPYxx 16K
EURGBPxx 4.1K
EURNOKxx 209K
NZDCADxx 4.6K
USDCADxx 5.6K
EURUSDxx 13K
USDCHFxx 3.6K
USDSGDxx 2.3K
AUDNZDxx 2.8K
GBPCADxx 3.4K
USDJPYxx 2.1K
CADCHFxx 402
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K 225K 250K 275K 300K
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K 225K 250K 275K 300K
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K 225K 250K 275K 300K
  • Charge de dépôt
  • Prélèvement
Meilleure transaction: +137.46 USD
Pire transaction: -90 USD
Gains consécutifs maximales: 84
Pertes consécutives maximales: 4
Bénéfice consécutif maximal: +1 484.62 USD
Perte consécutive maximale: -94.92 USD

Le dérapage moyen basé sur les statistiques d'exécution sur réel les comptes de divers courtiers est spécifié en pips. Elle dépend de la différence entre les cotations du fournisseur de "4xCube-MT5" et les cotations de l'abonné, ainsi que des délais d'exécution des commandes. Des valeurs inférieures signifient une meilleure qualité de copie.

Pas de données

📈 Linear Gradient Swing Trading Strategy in Forex

A swing trading strategy based on the Linear Gradient technique in Forex, designed for traders and investors who seek consistency, not an excessive number of trades.

The focus is not on trade quantity, but on operating correlated currency pairs, in the right market direction, with balanced risk.

The linear gradient analyzes the true price slope over time, filtering market noise, avoiding impulsive entries, and reducing overtrading. The goal is to capture sustainable price movements, aligned with overall market structure.

💎 What makes this strategy different

🔹 Strategically selected currency pairs

Exposure is distributed across pairs that work together, avoiding overconcentration in a single currency and maintaining balance even during periods of higher volatility.

🔹 Intelligent correlation

Correlation between pairs is analyzed to protect capital, not to multiply risk, providing greater stability across the portfolio.

🔹 Strategic swing trading approach

Trades aim for broader market moves, with lower trading frequency, higher predictability, and reduced day-to-day stress.

🛡️ Professional risk management

  • Position sizing adjusted according to pair correlation

  • Clearly defined technical stop losses

  • Realistic profit targets aligned with market movement

⚠️ Risk disclosure

All financial market operations involve risk.
This strategy is not based on promises, but on control, process, and discipline. The objective is to reduce unnecessary exposure, protect capital, and pursue structured growth over time.

🎯 Who this strategy is for

✔️ Those seeking consistency, not speculation
✔️ Traders who prioritize method over emotion
✔️ Investors who understand that sustainable results come from a well-defined process
✔️ Those looking for long-term investment strategies
✔️ Anyone aiming to dollarize part of their capital with proper strategy and risk management

Contact: +55 51 99173-7273


Aucun avis
2025.12.19 14:29
This is a newly opened account, and the trading results may be of random nature
Pour voir les trades en temps réel, veuillez s'identifier ou S'inscrire
Signal
Prix
Croissance
Les abonnés
Fonds
Solde
Semaines
Conseillers experts
Trades
Gagner %
Activité
PF
Rendement attendu
Prélèvement
Effet de levier
LPK manual
1000 USD par mois
48%
0
0
USD
15K
USD
8
0%
286
97%
100%
12.78
16.77
USD
23%
1:500
Copier

Comment la copie des trades est-elle effectuée dans MetaTrader ? Regardez la vidéo tutoriel

L'abonnement à un signal vous permet de copier les trades du fournisseur dans un délai de 1 mois. Pour que l'abonnement fonctionne, vous devez utiliser le terminal de trading 5 MetaTrader.

Si vous n'avez pas encore installé la plateforme, vous pouvez la télécharger ici.