Luana Pires Kisner

LPK manual

Luana Pires Kisner
0 리뷰
안정성
10
0 / 0 USD
월별 1000 USD  복사
다음 이후의 성장 2025 60%
4xCube-MT5
1:500
  • 성장
  • 잔고
  • 자본
  • 축소
트레이드:
355
이익 거래:
348 (98.02%)
손실 거래:
7 (1.97%)
최고의 거래:
137.46 USD
최악의 거래:
-89.83 USD
총 수익:
6 405.50 USD (345 617 pips)
총 손실:
-426.68 USD (4 760 pips)
연속 최대 이익:
127 (2 473.28 USD)
연속 최대 이익:
2 473.28 USD (127)
샤프 비율:
0.91
거래 활동:
100.00%
최대 입금량:
10.88%
최근 거래:
5 시간 전
주별 거래 수:
51
평균 유지 시간:
6 일
회복 요인:
62.59
롱(주식매수):
355 (100.00%)
숏(주식차입매도):
0 (0.00%)
수익 요인:
15.01
기대수익:
16.84 USD
평균 이익:
18.41 USD
평균 손실:
-60.95 USD
연속 최대 손실:
4 (-94.92 USD)
연속 최대 손실:
-94.92 USD (4)
월별 성장률:
22.64%
연간 예측:
274.66%
Algo 트레이딩:
0%
잔고에 의한 삭감:
절대적:
5.40 USD
최대한의:
95.52 USD (0.70%)
상대적 삭감:
잔고별:
0.82% (90.23 USD)
자본금별:
34.74% (5 322.47 USD)

배포

심볼 Sell Buy
NZDSGDxx 61
AUDUSDxx 47
CADJPYxx 43
CHFJPYxx 34
EURGBPxx 27
NZDCADxx 27
EURNOKxx 25
USDCADxx 24
EURUSDxx 13
GBPCADxx 13
USDCHFxx 10
USDJPYxx 10
USDSGDxx 9
AUDNZDxx 8
CADCHFxx 4
20 40 60
20 40 60
20 40 60
심볼 총 수익, USD 손실, USD 수익, USD
NZDSGDxx 85
AUDUSDxx 1.1K
CADJPYxx 525
CHFJPYxx 405
EURGBPxx 515
NZDCADxx 422
EURNOKxx 956
USDCADxx 550
EURUSDxx 404
GBPCADxx 266
USDCHFxx 289
USDJPYxx 178
USDSGDxx 168
AUDNZDxx 80
CADCHFxx 41
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
심볼 총 수익, pips 손실, pips 수익, pips
NZDSGDxx 6.4K
AUDUSDxx 13K
CADJPYxx 16K
CHFJPYxx 16K
EURGBPxx 4.8K
NZDCADxx 6.5K
EURNOKxx 234K
USDCADxx 7.8K
EURUSDxx 13K
GBPCADxx 7.3K
USDCHFxx 4.4K
USDJPYxx 5.4K
USDSGDxx 3K
AUDNZDxx 3.1K
CADCHFxx 807
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K 225K 250K 275K 300K
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K 225K 250K 275K 300K
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K 225K 250K 275K 300K
  • 입금량
  • 축소
최고의 거래: +137.46 USD
최악의 거래: -90 USD
연속 최대 이익: 127
연속 최대 손실: 4
연속 최대 이익: +2 473.28 USD
연속 최대 손실: -94.92 USD

리얼개 계정의 다양한 브로커들의 실행 통계를 기반으로 한 평균 편차가 핍(Pip)에 입력됩니다. 이 값은 "4xCube-MT5"의 제공업자의 값과 구독자의 값 간의 차이와 주문 실행 지연에 따라 달라집니다. 값이 낮을수록 복제의 질이 더 훌륭하다는 것을 의미합니다.

데이터 없음

📈 Linear Gradient Swing Trading Strategy in Forex

A swing trading strategy based on the Linear Gradient technique in Forex, designed for traders and investors who seek consistency, not an excessive number of trades.

The focus is not on trade quantity, but on operating correlated currency pairs, in the right market direction, with balanced risk.

The linear gradient analyzes the true price slope over time, filtering market noise, avoiding impulsive entries, and reducing overtrading. The goal is to capture sustainable price movements, aligned with overall market structure.

💎 What makes this strategy different

🔹 Strategically selected currency pairs

Exposure is distributed across pairs that work together, avoiding overconcentration in a single currency and maintaining balance even during periods of higher volatility.

🔹 Intelligent correlation

Correlation between pairs is analyzed to protect capital, not to multiply risk, providing greater stability across the portfolio.

🔹 Strategic swing trading approach

Trades aim for broader market moves, with lower trading frequency, higher predictability, and reduced day-to-day stress.

🛡️ Professional risk management

  • Position sizing adjusted according to pair correlation

  • Clearly defined technical stop losses

  • Realistic profit targets aligned with market movement

⚠️ Risk disclosure

All financial market operations involve risk.
This strategy is not based on promises, but on control, process, and discipline. The objective is to reduce unnecessary exposure, protect capital, and pursue structured growth over time.

🎯 Who this strategy is for

✔️ Those seeking consistency, not speculation
✔️ Traders who prioritize method over emotion
✔️ Investors who understand that sustainable results come from a well-defined process
✔️ Those looking for long-term investment strategies
✔️ Anyone aiming to dollarize part of their capital with proper strategy and risk management

Contact: +55 51 99173-7273


리뷰 없음
2026.01.07 03:41
Removed warning: This is a newly opened account. Trading results may be of random nature
2026.01.06 13:26
Removed warning: High current drawdown indicates the absence of risk limitation
2026.01.06 12:26
High current drawdown in 30% indicates the absence of risk limitation
2026.01.06 11:26
Removed warning: High current drawdown indicates the absence of risk limitation
2026.01.06 08:23
High current drawdown in 30% indicates the absence of risk limitation
2026.01.04 23:56
Removed warning: High current drawdown indicates the absence of risk limitation
2026.01.04 22:53
High current drawdown in 31% indicates the absence of risk limitation
2026.01.02 17:02
Removed warning: High current drawdown indicates the absence of risk limitation
2026.01.02 15:59
High current drawdown in 30% indicates the absence of risk limitation
2026.01.02 09:53
Removed warning: High current drawdown indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.12.30 16:50
High current drawdown in 31% indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.12.30 14:47
Removed warning: High current drawdown indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.12.29 12:23
High current drawdown in 30% indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.12.29 11:20
Removed warning: High current drawdown indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.12.29 09:20
High current drawdown in 31% indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.12.29 08:17
Removed warning: High current drawdown indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.12.26 14:14
High current drawdown in 34% indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.12.26 13:11
Removed warning: High current drawdown indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.12.26 12:11
High current drawdown in 30% indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.12.26 10:08
Removed warning: High current drawdown indicates the absence of risk limitation
시그널
가격
성장
구독자
자금
잔고
Expert Advisor
트레이드
이익 %
활동
PF
기대수익
축소
레버리지
LPK manual
월별 1000 USD
60%
0
0
USD
16K
USD
10
0%
355
98%
100%
15.01
16.84
USD
35%
1:500
