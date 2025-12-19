信号部分
Luana Pires Kisner

LPK manual

Luana Pires Kisner
可靠性
9
0 / 0 USD
每月复制 1000 USD per 
增长自 2025 52%
4xCube-MT5
1:500
  • 成长
  • 结余
  • 净值
  • 提取
交易:
309
盈利交易:
302 (97.73%)
亏损交易:
7 (2.27%)
最好交易:
137.46 USD
最差交易:
-89.83 USD
毛利:
5 628.96 USD (312 031 pips)
毛利亏损:
-413.80 USD (4 760 pips)
最大连续赢利:
84 (1 484.62 USD)
最大连续盈利:
1 696.74 USD (81)
夏普比率:
0.88
交易活动:
100.00%
最大入金加载:
10.82%
最近交易:
3 几小时前
每周交易:
50
平均持有时间:
6 天
采收率:
54.60
长期交易:
309 (100.00%)
短期交易:
0 (0.00%)
利润因子:
13.60
预期回报:
16.88 USD
平均利润:
18.64 USD
平均损失:
-59.11 USD
最大连续失误:
4 (-94.92 USD)
最大连续亏损:
-94.92 USD (4)
每月增长:
23.94%
算法交易:
0%
结余跌幅:
绝对:
5.40 USD
最大值:
95.52 USD (0.70%)
相对跌幅:
结余:
0.82% (90.23 USD)
净值:
34.09% (5 177.94 USD)

分配

交易品种 交易 Sell Buy
NZDSGDxx 54
AUDUSDxx 43
CADJPYxx 42
CHFJPYxx 34
EURGBPxx 23
NZDCADxx 22
EURNOKxx 20
USDCADxx 18
EURUSDxx 13
USDCHFxx 8
USDSGDxx 8
AUDNZDxx 8
GBPCADxx 8
USDJPYxx 5
CADCHFxx 3
10 20 30 40 50 60
10 20 30 40 50 60
10 20 30 40 50 60
交易品种 毛利, USD 损失, USD 利润, USD
NZDSGDxx 46
AUDUSDxx 1K
CADJPYxx 515
CHFJPYxx 405
EURGBPxx 431
NZDCADxx 347
EURNOKxx 862
USDCADxx 437
EURUSDxx 404
USDCHFxx 235
USDSGDxx 155
AUDNZDxx 80
GBPCADxx 162
USDJPYxx 87
CADCHFxx 28
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
交易品种 毛利, pips 损失, pips 利润, pips
NZDSGDxx 5.3K
AUDUSDxx 12K
CADJPYxx 16K
CHFJPYxx 16K
EURGBPxx 4.1K
NZDCADxx 5.3K
EURNOKxx 213K
USDCADxx 6.1K
EURUSDxx 13K
USDCHFxx 3.6K
USDSGDxx 2.6K
AUDNZDxx 3.1K
GBPCADxx 4.5K
USDJPYxx 2.6K
CADCHFxx 602
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K 225K 250K 275K 300K
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K 225K 250K 275K 300K
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K 225K 250K 275K 300K
  • 入金加载
  • 提取
最好交易: +137.46 USD
最差交易: -90 USD
最大连续赢利: 81
最大连续失误: 4
最大连续盈利: +1 484.62 USD
最大连续亏损: -94.92 USD

基于有关不同交易商真实账户的执行统计的平均滑移点按点数指定。它取决于 4xCube-MT5 提供商以及订阅者之间不同的报价，以及订单执行的延迟。值越低意味着复制的质量越高。

无数据

📈 Linear Gradient Swing Trading Strategy in Forex

A swing trading strategy based on the Linear Gradient technique in Forex, designed for traders and investors who seek consistency, not an excessive number of trades.

The focus is not on trade quantity, but on operating correlated currency pairs, in the right market direction, with balanced risk.

The linear gradient analyzes the true price slope over time, filtering market noise, avoiding impulsive entries, and reducing overtrading. The goal is to capture sustainable price movements, aligned with overall market structure.

💎 What makes this strategy different

🔹 Strategically selected currency pairs

Exposure is distributed across pairs that work together, avoiding overconcentration in a single currency and maintaining balance even during periods of higher volatility.

🔹 Intelligent correlation

Correlation between pairs is analyzed to protect capital, not to multiply risk, providing greater stability across the portfolio.

🔹 Strategic swing trading approach

Trades aim for broader market moves, with lower trading frequency, higher predictability, and reduced day-to-day stress.

🛡️ Professional risk management

  • Position sizing adjusted according to pair correlation

  • Clearly defined technical stop losses

  • Realistic profit targets aligned with market movement

⚠️ Risk disclosure

All financial market operations involve risk.
This strategy is not based on promises, but on control, process, and discipline. The objective is to reduce unnecessary exposure, protect capital, and pursue structured growth over time.

🎯 Who this strategy is for

✔️ Those seeking consistency, not speculation
✔️ Traders who prioritize method over emotion
✔️ Investors who understand that sustainable results come from a well-defined process
✔️ Those looking for long-term investment strategies
✔️ Anyone aiming to dollarize part of their capital with proper strategy and risk management

Contact: +55 51 99173-7273


2025.12.24 18:29
High current drawdown in 31% indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.12.24 16:29
Removed warning: High current drawdown indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.12.24 14:26
High current drawdown in 31% indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.12.24 13:26
Removed warning: High current drawdown indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.12.24 09:20
High current drawdown in 30% indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.12.19 14:29
This is a newly opened account, and the trading results may be of random nature
