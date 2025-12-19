- 成长
|交易品种
|交易
|Sell
|Buy
|NZDSGDxx
|54
|AUDUSDxx
|43
|CADJPYxx
|42
|CHFJPYxx
|34
|EURGBPxx
|23
|NZDCADxx
|22
|EURNOKxx
|20
|USDCADxx
|18
|EURUSDxx
|13
|USDCHFxx
|8
|USDSGDxx
|8
|AUDNZDxx
|8
|GBPCADxx
|8
|USDJPYxx
|5
|CADCHFxx
|3
|
10 20 30 40 50 60
|
10 20 30 40 50 60
|
10 20 30 40 50 60
|交易品种
|毛利, USD
|损失, USD
|利润, USD
|NZDSGDxx
|46
|AUDUSDxx
|1K
|CADJPYxx
|515
|CHFJPYxx
|405
|EURGBPxx
|431
|NZDCADxx
|347
|EURNOKxx
|862
|USDCADxx
|437
|EURUSDxx
|404
|USDCHFxx
|235
|USDSGDxx
|155
|AUDNZDxx
|80
|GBPCADxx
|162
|USDJPYxx
|87
|CADCHFxx
|28
|
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
|
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
|
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
|交易品种
|毛利, pips
|损失, pips
|利润, pips
|NZDSGDxx
|5.3K
|AUDUSDxx
|12K
|CADJPYxx
|16K
|CHFJPYxx
|16K
|EURGBPxx
|4.1K
|NZDCADxx
|5.3K
|EURNOKxx
|213K
|USDCADxx
|6.1K
|EURUSDxx
|13K
|USDCHFxx
|3.6K
|USDSGDxx
|2.6K
|AUDNZDxx
|3.1K
|GBPCADxx
|4.5K
|USDJPYxx
|2.6K
|CADCHFxx
|602
|
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K 225K 250K 275K 300K
|
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K 225K 250K 275K 300K
|
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K 225K 250K 275K 300K
- 入金加载
- 提取
基于有关不同交易商真实账户的执行统计的平均滑移点按点数指定。它取决于 4xCube-MT5 提供商以及订阅者之间不同的报价，以及订单执行的延迟。值越低意味着复制的质量越高。
📈 Linear Gradient Swing Trading Strategy in Forex
A swing trading strategy based on the Linear Gradient technique in Forex, designed for traders and investors who seek consistency, not an excessive number of trades.
The focus is not on trade quantity, but on operating correlated currency pairs, in the right market direction, with balanced risk.
The linear gradient analyzes the true price slope over time, filtering market noise, avoiding impulsive entries, and reducing overtrading. The goal is to capture sustainable price movements, aligned with overall market structure.
💎 What makes this strategy different
🔹 Strategically selected currency pairs
Exposure is distributed across pairs that work together, avoiding overconcentration in a single currency and maintaining balance even during periods of higher volatility.
🔹 Intelligent correlation
Correlation between pairs is analyzed to protect capital, not to multiply risk, providing greater stability across the portfolio.
🔹 Strategic swing trading approach
Trades aim for broader market moves, with lower trading frequency, higher predictability, and reduced day-to-day stress.
🛡️ Professional risk management
-
Position sizing adjusted according to pair correlation
-
Clearly defined technical stop losses
-
Realistic profit targets aligned with market movement
⚠️ Risk disclosure
All financial market operations involve risk.
This strategy is not based on promises, but on control, process, and discipline. The objective is to reduce unnecessary exposure, protect capital, and pursue structured growth over time.
🎯 Who this strategy is for
✔️ Those seeking consistency, not speculation
✔️ Traders who prioritize method over emotion
✔️ Investors who understand that sustainable results come from a well-defined process
✔️ Those looking for long-term investment strategies
✔️ Anyone aiming to dollarize part of their capital with proper strategy and risk management
Contact: +55 51 99173-7273
