Luana Pires Kisner

LPK manual

Luana Pires Kisner
0 Bewertungen
Zuverlässigkeit
9 Wochen
0 / 0 USD
Für 1000 USD pro Monat kopieren
Wachstum seit 2025 54%
4xCube-MT5
1:500
  • Wachstum
  • Kontostand
  • Equity
  • Rückgang
Trades insgesamt:
317
Gewinntrades:
310 (97.79%)
Verlusttrades:
7 (2.21%)
Bester Trade:
137.46 USD
Schlechtester Trade:
-89.83 USD
Bruttoprofit:
5 787.81 USD (326 259 pips)
Bruttoverlust:
-416.60 USD (4 760 pips)
Max. aufeinandergehende Gewinne:
89 (1 855.59 USD)
Max. Gewinn aufeinanderfolgender Gewinntrades:
1 855.59 USD (89)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.89
Trading-Aktivität:
100.00%
Max deposit load:
10.82%
Letzter Trade:
9 Minuten
Trades pro Woche:
41
Durchschn. Haltezeit:
6 Tage
Erholungsfaktor:
56.23
Long-Positionen:
317 (100.00%)
Short-Positionen:
0 (0.00%)
Profit-Faktor:
13.89
Mathematische Gewinnerwartung:
16.94 USD
Durchschnittlicher Profit:
18.67 USD
Durchschnittlicher Verlust:
-59.51 USD
Max. aufeinandergehende Verluste:
4 (-94.92 USD)
Max. Verlust aufeinanderfolgender Verlusttrades:
-94.92 USD (4)
Wachstum pro Monat :
21.94%
Algo-Trading:
0%
Rückgang/Kontostand:
Absolut:
5.40 USD
Maximaler:
95.52 USD (0.70%)
Relativer Rückgang:
Kontostand:
0.82% (90.23 USD)
Kapital:
34.74% (5 322.47 USD)

Verteilung

Symbol Trades Sell Buy
NZDSGDxx 54
AUDUSDxx 43
CADJPYxx 42
CHFJPYxx 34
EURGBPxx 25
EURNOKxx 23
NZDCADxx 22
USDCADxx 19
EURUSDxx 13
USDCHFxx 9
USDSGDxx 8
AUDNZDxx 8
GBPCADxx 8
USDJPYxx 6
CADCHFxx 3
10 20 30 40 50 60
10 20 30 40 50 60
10 20 30 40 50 60
Symbol Bruttoprofit, USD Loss, USD Profit, USD
NZDSGDxx 46
AUDUSDxx 1K
CADJPYxx 515
CHFJPYxx 405
EURGBPxx 467
EURNOKxx 919
NZDCADxx 347
USDCADxx 457
EURUSDxx 404
USDCHFxx 261
USDSGDxx 155
AUDNZDxx 80
GBPCADxx 162
USDJPYxx 105
CADCHFxx 28
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
Symbol Bruttoprofit, pips Loss, pips Profit, pips
NZDSGDxx 5.3K
AUDUSDxx 12K
CADJPYxx 16K
CHFJPYxx 16K
EURGBPxx 4.4K
EURNOKxx 225K
NZDCADxx 5.3K
USDCADxx 6.4K
EURUSDxx 13K
USDCHFxx 4K
USDSGDxx 2.6K
AUDNZDxx 3.1K
GBPCADxx 4.5K
USDJPYxx 3.2K
CADCHFxx 602
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K 225K 250K 275K 300K
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K 225K 250K 275K 300K
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K 225K 250K 275K 300K
  • Deposit load
  • Rückgang
Bester Trade: +137.46 USD
Schlechtester Trade: -90 USD
Max. aufeinandergehende Gewinne: 89
Max. aufeinandergehende Verluste: 4
Max. Gewinn aufeinanderfolgender Gewinntrades: +1 855.59 USD
Max. Verlust aufeinanderfolgender Verlusttrades: -94.92 USD

Der durchschnittliche Slippage anhand der Statistik der Ausführung auf echten Konten verschiedener Broker ist in Punkten angegeben. Er hängt von der Differenz zwischen den Währungskursen des Anbieters von "4xCube-MT5" und des Abonnenten sowie von Verzögerungen in der Ausführung von Orders ab. Je kleiner der Wert ist, desto besser ist die Qualität des Kopierens.

Keine Angabe

📈 Linear Gradient Swing Trading Strategy in Forex

A swing trading strategy based on the Linear Gradient technique in Forex, designed for traders and investors who seek consistency, not an excessive number of trades.

The focus is not on trade quantity, but on operating correlated currency pairs, in the right market direction, with balanced risk.

The linear gradient analyzes the true price slope over time, filtering market noise, avoiding impulsive entries, and reducing overtrading. The goal is to capture sustainable price movements, aligned with overall market structure.

💎 What makes this strategy different

🔹 Strategically selected currency pairs

Exposure is distributed across pairs that work together, avoiding overconcentration in a single currency and maintaining balance even during periods of higher volatility.

🔹 Intelligent correlation

Correlation between pairs is analyzed to protect capital, not to multiply risk, providing greater stability across the portfolio.

🔹 Strategic swing trading approach

Trades aim for broader market moves, with lower trading frequency, higher predictability, and reduced day-to-day stress.

🛡️ Professional risk management

  • Position sizing adjusted according to pair correlation

  • Clearly defined technical stop losses

  • Realistic profit targets aligned with market movement

⚠️ Risk disclosure

All financial market operations involve risk.
This strategy is not based on promises, but on control, process, and discipline. The objective is to reduce unnecessary exposure, protect capital, and pursue structured growth over time.

🎯 Who this strategy is for

✔️ Those seeking consistency, not speculation
✔️ Traders who prioritize method over emotion
✔️ Investors who understand that sustainable results come from a well-defined process
✔️ Those looking for long-term investment strategies
✔️ Anyone aiming to dollarize part of their capital with proper strategy and risk management

Contact: +55 51 99173-7273


