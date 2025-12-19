- 成長
XAU Quant Execution System (formerly EA Gold) is an execution-focused quantitative trading system designed exclusively for XAUUSD.
Orders may be split into smaller positions to improve execution quality and reduce slippage under real copy-trading conditions.
The system has been forward-tested in live market conditions for more than three years. Throughout this period, execution logic, volatility filters, and risk parameters have been continuously refined. All trades are executed fully algorithmically, strictly following predefined rules without discretionary intervention.
The core philosophy of the system is disciplined execution and a consistent alignment between risk and reward across different market environments. Trades are initiated only when multiple quantitative conditions are met, including trend structure, volatility behavior, and short-term price action confirmation.
Every position is protected by a stop-loss. Stop-loss levels are dynamic and adapt to market volatility and structural price changes, while a hard maximum loss cap is enforced on each trade. Position sizing is also dynamically adjusted based on account equity and current market conditions to ensure long-term consistency.
The system does not use martingale, grid, averaging down, or any form of uncontrolled exposure increase. Performance is driven by controlled position sizing, balanced trade frequency, and execution discipline.
The objective is not short-term performance spikes, but long-term stability through robust quantitative logic, strict risk management, and execution efficiency.
