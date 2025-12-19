- Wachstum
- Kontostand
- Equity
- Rückgang
Trades insgesamt:
315
Gewinntrades:
178 (56.50%)
Verlusttrades:
137 (43.49%)
Bester Trade:
2 883.24 USD
Schlechtester Trade:
-1 081.47 USD
Bruttoprofit:
62 791.14 USD (4 800 335 pips)
Bruttoverlust:
-29 723.80 USD (2 191 894 pips)
Max. aufeinandergehende Gewinne:
12 (8 057.59 USD)
Max. Gewinn aufeinanderfolgender Gewinntrades:
8 644.87 USD (7)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.21
Trading-Aktivität:
66.29%
Max deposit load:
10.29%
Letzter Trade:
3 Stunden
Trades pro Woche:
33
Durchschn. Haltezeit:
12 Stunden
Erholungsfaktor:
4.05
Long-Positionen:
208 (66.03%)
Short-Positionen:
107 (33.97%)
Profit-Faktor:
2.11
Mathematische Gewinnerwartung:
104.98 USD
Durchschnittlicher Profit:
352.76 USD
Durchschnittlicher Verlust:
-216.96 USD
Max. aufeinandergehende Verluste:
11 (-2 703.74 USD)
Max. Verlust aufeinanderfolgender Verlusttrades:
-3 195.39 USD (6)
Wachstum pro Monat :
114.57%
Jahresprognose:
1 390.11%
Algo-Trading:
80%
Rückgang/Kontostand:
Absolut:
25.34 USD
Maximaler:
8 165.70 USD (27.19%)
Relativer Rückgang:
Kontostand:
35.45% (8 165.70 USD)
Kapital:
4.17% (1 046.94 USD)
Verteilung
|Symbol
|Trades
|Sell
|Buy
|XAUUSD
|308
|BTCUSD
|4
|XPTUSD
|2
|XPDUSD
|1
|
50 100 150 200 250 300 350 400
|
50 100 150 200 250 300 350 400
|
50 100 150 200 250 300 350 400
|Symbol
|Bruttoprofit, USD
|Loss, USD
|Profit, USD
|XAUUSD
|33K
|BTCUSD
|327
|XPTUSD
|25
|XPDUSD
|14
|
20K 40K 60K 80K 100K
|
20K 40K 60K 80K 100K
|
20K 40K 60K 80K 100K
|Symbol
|Bruttoprofit, pips
|Loss, pips
|Profit, pips
|XAUUSD
|2.3M
|BTCUSD
|350K
|XPTUSD
|3.2K
|XPDUSD
|2.5K
|
2M 4M 6M
|
2M 4M 6M
|
2M 4M 6M
- Deposit load
- Rückgang
Bester Trade: +2 883.24 USD
Schlechtester Trade: -1 081 USD
Max. aufeinandergehende Gewinne: 7
Max. aufeinandergehende Verluste: 6
Max. Gewinn aufeinanderfolgender Gewinntrades: +8 057.59 USD
Max. Verlust aufeinanderfolgender Verlusttrades: -2 703.74 USD
Der durchschnittliche Slippage anhand der Statistik der Ausführung auf echten Konten verschiedener Broker ist in Punkten angegeben. Er hängt von der Differenz zwischen den Währungskursen des Anbieters von "Exness-Real14" und des Abonnenten sowie von Verzögerungen in der Ausführung von Orders ab. Je kleiner der Wert ist, desto besser ist die Qualität des Kopierens.
|
Exness-Real28
|13.44 × 9
XAU Quant Execution System (formerly EA Gold) is an execution-focused quantitative trading system designed exclusively for XAUUSD.
Orders may be split into smaller positions to improve execution quality and reduce slippage under real copy-trading conditions.
The system has been forward-tested in live market conditions for more than three years. Throughout this period, execution logic, volatility filters, and risk parameters have been continuously refined. All trades are executed fully algorithmically, strictly following predefined rules without discretionary intervention.
The core philosophy of the system is disciplined execution and a consistent alignment between risk and reward across different market environments. Trades are initiated only when multiple quantitative conditions are met, including trend structure, volatility behavior, and short-term price action confirmation.
Every position is protected by a stop-loss. Stop-loss levels are dynamic and adapt to market volatility and structural price changes, while a hard maximum loss cap is enforced on each trade. Position sizing is also dynamically adjusted based on account equity and current market conditions to ensure long-term consistency.
The system does not use martingale, grid, averaging down, or any form of uncontrolled exposure increase. Performance is driven by controlled position sizing, balanced trade frequency, and execution discipline.
The objective is not short-term performance spikes, but long-term stability through robust quantitative logic, strict risk management, and execution efficiency.
