Xin Wu Huang

XAU Quant Execution System

Xin Wu Huang
0 리뷰
안정성
8
1 / 342 USD
월별 100 USD  복사
다음 이후의 성장 2025 450%
Exness-Real14
1:200
  • 성장
  • 잔고
  • 자본
  • 축소
트레이드:
369
이익 거래:
202 (54.74%)
손실 거래:
167 (45.26%)
최고의 거래:
2 883.24 USD
최악의 거래:
-1 081.47 USD
총 수익:
64 543.92 USD (5 153 770 pips)
총 손실:
-33 106.43 USD (2 985 054 pips)
연속 최대 이익:
14 (897.99 USD)
연속 최대 이익:
8 644.87 USD (7)
샤프 비율:
0.19
거래 활동:
51.66%
최대 입금량:
10.29%
최근 거래:
5 일 전
주별 거래 수:
54
평균 유지 시간:
11 시간
회복 요인:
3.85
롱(주식매수):
241 (65.31%)
숏(주식차입매도):
128 (34.69%)
수익 요인:
1.95
기대수익:
85.20 USD
평균 이익:
319.52 USD
평균 손실:
-198.24 USD
연속 최대 손실:
12 (-2 079.85 USD)
연속 최대 손실:
-3 195.39 USD (6)
월별 성장률:
67.44%
연간 예측:
818.32%
Algo 트레이딩:
83%
잔고에 의한 삭감:
절대적:
25.34 USD
최대한의:
8 165.70 USD (27.19%)
상대적 삭감:
잔고별:
35.45% (8 165.70 USD)
자본금별:
7.15% (1 864.67 USD)

배포

심볼 Sell Buy
XAUUSD 362
BTCUSD 4
XPTUSD 2
XPDUSD 1
50 100 150 200 250 300 350 400
50 100 150 200 250 300 350 400
50 100 150 200 250 300 350 400
심볼 총 수익, USD 손실, USD 수익, USD
XAUUSD 31K
BTCUSD 327
XPTUSD 25
XPDUSD 14
20K 40K 60K 80K 100K
20K 40K 60K 80K 100K
20K 40K 60K 80K 100K
심볼 총 수익, pips 손실, pips 수익, pips
XAUUSD 1.8M
BTCUSD 350K
XPTUSD 3.2K
XPDUSD 2.5K
2M 4M 6M 8M
2M 4M 6M 8M
2M 4M 6M 8M
  • 입금량
  • 축소
최고의 거래: +2 883.24 USD
최악의 거래: -1 081 USD
연속 최대 이익: 7
연속 최대 손실: 6
연속 최대 이익: +897.99 USD
연속 최대 손실: -2 079.85 USD

리얼개 계정의 다양한 브로커들의 실행 통계를 기반으로 한 평균 편차가 핍(Pip)에 입력됩니다. 이 값은 "Exness-Real14"의 제공업자의 값과 구독자의 값 간의 차이와 주문 실행 지연에 따라 달라집니다. 값이 낮을수록 복제의 질이 더 훌륭하다는 것을 의미합니다.

Exness-Real28
13.44 × 9
XAU Quant Execution System (formerly EA Gold) is an execution-focused quantitative trading system designed exclusively for XAUUSD.

Orders may be split into smaller positions to improve execution quality and reduce slippage under real copy-trading conditions.

The system has been forward-tested in live market conditions for more than three years. Throughout this period, execution logic, volatility filters, and risk parameters have been continuously refined. All trades are executed fully algorithmically, strictly following predefined rules without discretionary intervention.

The core philosophy of the system is disciplined execution and a consistent alignment between risk and reward across different market environments. Trades are initiated only when multiple quantitative conditions are met, including trend structure, volatility behavior, and short-term price action confirmation.

Every position is protected by a stop-loss. Stop-loss levels are dynamic and adapt to market volatility and structural price changes, while a hard maximum loss cap is enforced on each trade. Position sizing is also dynamically adjusted based on account equity and current market conditions to ensure long-term consistency.

The system does not use martingale, grid, averaging down, or any form of uncontrolled exposure increase. Performance is driven by controlled position sizing, balanced trade frequency, and execution discipline.

The objective is not short-term performance spikes, but long-term stability through robust quantitative logic, strict risk management, and execution efficiency.
리뷰 없음
2025.12.21 07:08
Signal account leverage was changed 1 times within the range 1:200 - 1:2000
2025.12.19 05:20
This is a newly opened account, and the trading results may be of random nature
2025.12.19 05:20
Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
시그널
가격
성장
구독자
자금
잔고
Expert Advisor
트레이드
이익 %
활동
PF
기대수익
축소
레버리지
XAU Quant Execution System
월별 100 USD
450%
1
342
USD
24K
USD
8
83%
369
54%
52%
1.94
85.20
USD
35%
1:200
