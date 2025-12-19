SignalsSections
Signals / MetaTrader 4 / XAU Quant Execution System
Xin Wu Huang

XAU Quant Execution System

Xin Wu Huang
0 reviews
Reliability
7 weeks
1 / 295 USD
Copy for 100 USD per month
growth since 2025 483%
Exness-Real14
1:200
To see trades in realtime, please log in or register
  • Growth
  • Balance
  • Equity
  • Drawdown
Trades:
297
Profit Trades:
169 (56.90%)
Loss Trades:
128 (43.10%)
Best trade:
2 883.24 USD
Worst trade:
-1 081.47 USD
Gross Profit:
60 820.30 USD (4 638 667 pips)
Gross Loss:
-27 912.33 USD (2 042 124 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
12 (8 057.59 USD)
Maximal consecutive profit:
8 644.87 USD (7)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.22
Trading activity:
56.25%
Max deposit load:
10.29%
Latest trade:
50 minutes ago
Trades per week:
24
Avg holding time:
13 hours
Recovery Factor:
4.03
Long Trades:
202 (68.01%)
Short Trades:
95 (31.99%)
Profit Factor:
2.18
Expected Payoff:
110.80 USD
Average Profit:
359.88 USD
Average Loss:
-218.07 USD
Maximum consecutive losses:
11 (-2 703.74 USD)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-3 195.39 USD (6)
Monthly growth:
140.95%
Annual Forecast:
1 710.24%
Algo trading:
80%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
25.34 USD
Maximal:
8 165.70 USD (27.19%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
35.45% (8 165.70 USD)
By Equity:
2.58% (574.23 USD)

Distribution

Symbol Deals Sell Buy
XAUUSD 293
BTCUSD 4
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200 225 250 275 300
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200 225 250 275 300
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200 225 250 275 300
Symbol Gross Profit, USD Loss, USD Profit, USD
XAUUSD 33K
BTCUSD 327
20K 40K 60K 80K
20K 40K 60K 80K
20K 40K 60K 80K
Symbol Gross Profit, pips Loss, pips Profit, pips
XAUUSD 2.2M
BTCUSD 350K
2M 4M 6M
2M 4M 6M
2M 4M 6M
  • Deposit load
  • Drawdown
Best trade: +2 883.24 USD
Worst trade: -1 081 USD
Maximum consecutive wins: 7
Maximum consecutive losses: 6
Maximal consecutive profit: +8 057.59 USD
Maximal consecutive loss: -2 703.74 USD

The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "Exness-Real14" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.

Exness-Real28
13.44 × 9
To see trades in realtime, please log in or register
XAU Quant Execution System (formerly EA Gold) is an execution-focused quantitative trading system designed exclusively for XAUUSD.

Orders may be split into smaller positions to improve execution quality and reduce slippage under real copy-trading conditions.

The system has been forward-tested in live market conditions for more than three years. Throughout this period, execution logic, volatility filters, and risk parameters have been continuously refined. All trades are executed fully algorithmically, strictly following predefined rules without discretionary intervention.

The core philosophy of the system is disciplined execution and a consistent alignment between risk and reward across different market environments. Trades are initiated only when multiple quantitative conditions are met, including trend structure, volatility behavior, and short-term price action confirmation.

Every position is protected by a stop-loss. Stop-loss levels are dynamic and adapt to market volatility and structural price changes, while a hard maximum loss cap is enforced on each trade. Position sizing is also dynamically adjusted based on account equity and current market conditions to ensure long-term consistency.

The system does not use martingale, grid, averaging down, or any form of uncontrolled exposure increase. Performance is driven by controlled position sizing, balanced trade frequency, and execution discipline.

The objective is not short-term performance spikes, but long-term stability through robust quantitative logic, strict risk management, and execution efficiency.
No reviews
2025.12.21 07:08
Signal account leverage was changed 1 times within the range 1:200 - 1:2000
2025.12.19 05:20
This is a newly opened account, and the trading results may be of random nature
2025.12.19 05:20
Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
To see trades in realtime, please log in or register
Signal
Price
Growth
Subscribers
Funds
Balance
Weeks
Expert Advisors
Trades
Win %
Activity
PF
Expected Payoff
Drawdown
Leverage
XAU Quant Execution System
100 USD per month
483%
1
295
USD
25K
USD
7
80%
297
56%
56%
2.17
110.80
USD
35%
1:200
Copy

How trade copying is performed in MetaTrader? Watch video tutorial

Subscription to a signal allows you to copy provider's trades within 1 month. In order for subscription to work, you should use MetaTrader 4 trading terminal.

If you have not installed the platform yet, you can download it here.