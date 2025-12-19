- Growth
- Balance
- Equity
- Drawdown
Trades:
297
Profit Trades:
169 (56.90%)
Loss Trades:
128 (43.10%)
Best trade:
2 883.24 USD
Worst trade:
-1 081.47 USD
Gross Profit:
60 820.30 USD (4 638 667 pips)
Gross Loss:
-27 912.33 USD (2 042 124 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
12 (8 057.59 USD)
Maximal consecutive profit:
8 644.87 USD (7)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.22
Trading activity:
56.25%
Max deposit load:
10.29%
Latest trade:
50 minutes ago
Trades per week:
24
Avg holding time:
13 hours
Recovery Factor:
4.03
Long Trades:
202 (68.01%)
Short Trades:
95 (31.99%)
Profit Factor:
2.18
Expected Payoff:
110.80 USD
Average Profit:
359.88 USD
Average Loss:
-218.07 USD
Maximum consecutive losses:
11 (-2 703.74 USD)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-3 195.39 USD (6)
Monthly growth:
140.95%
Annual Forecast:
1 710.24%
Algo trading:
80%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
25.34 USD
Maximal:
8 165.70 USD (27.19%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
35.45% (8 165.70 USD)
By Equity:
2.58% (574.23 USD)
Distribution
|Symbol
|Deals
|Sell
|Buy
|XAUUSD
|293
|BTCUSD
|4
|
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200 225 250 275 300
|
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200 225 250 275 300
|
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200 225 250 275 300
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, USD
|Loss, USD
|Profit, USD
|XAUUSD
|33K
|BTCUSD
|327
|
20K 40K 60K 80K
|
20K 40K 60K 80K
|
20K 40K 60K 80K
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, pips
|Loss, pips
|Profit, pips
|XAUUSD
|2.2M
|BTCUSD
|350K
|
2M 4M 6M
|
2M 4M 6M
|
2M 4M 6M
The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "Exness-Real14" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.
XAU Quant Execution System (formerly EA Gold) is an execution-focused quantitative trading system designed exclusively for XAUUSD.
Orders may be split into smaller positions to improve execution quality and reduce slippage under real copy-trading conditions.
The system has been forward-tested in live market conditions for more than three years. Throughout this period, execution logic, volatility filters, and risk parameters have been continuously refined. All trades are executed fully algorithmically, strictly following predefined rules without discretionary intervention.
The core philosophy of the system is disciplined execution and a consistent alignment between risk and reward across different market environments. Trades are initiated only when multiple quantitative conditions are met, including trend structure, volatility behavior, and short-term price action confirmation.
Every position is protected by a stop-loss. Stop-loss levels are dynamic and adapt to market volatility and structural price changes, while a hard maximum loss cap is enforced on each trade. Position sizing is also dynamically adjusted based on account equity and current market conditions to ensure long-term consistency.
The system does not use martingale, grid, averaging down, or any form of uncontrolled exposure increase. Performance is driven by controlled position sizing, balanced trade frequency, and execution discipline.
The objective is not short-term performance spikes, but long-term stability through robust quantitative logic, strict risk management, and execution efficiency.
