XAU Quant Execution System
Xin Wu Huang

XAU Quant Execution System

Xin Wu Huang
0 comentários
Confiabilidade
7 semanas
1 / 311 USD
crescimento desde 2025 474%
Exness-Real14
1:200
  • Crescimento
  • Saldo
  • Capital líquido
  • Rebaixamento
Negociações:
306
Negociações com lucro:
171 (55.88%)
Negociações com perda:
135 (44.12%)
Melhor negociação:
2 883.24 USD
Pior negociação:
-1 081.47 USD
Lucro bruto:
61 588.76 USD (4 721 866 pips)
Perda bruta:
-29 074.27 USD (2 127 163 pips)
Máximo de vitórias consecutivas:
12 (8 057.59 USD)
Máximo lucro consecutivo:
8 644.87 USD (7)
Índice de Sharpe:
0.21
Atividade de negociação:
67.82%
Depósito máximo carregado:
10.29%
Último negócio:
1 dias atrás
Negociações por semana:
26
Tempo médio de espera:
12 horas
Fator de recuperação:
3.98
Negociações longas:
208 (67.97%)
Negociações curtas:
98 (32.03%)
Fator de lucro:
2.12
Valor esperado:
106.26 USD
Lucro médio:
360.17 USD
Perda média:
-215.36 USD
Máximo de perdas consecutivas:
11 (-2 703.74 USD)
Máxima perda consecutiva:
-3 195.39 USD (6)
Crescimento mensal:
111.93%
Previsão anual:
1 358.07%
Algotrading:
81%
Rebaixamento pelo saldo:
Absoluto:
25.34 USD
Máximo:
8 165.70 USD (27.19%)
Rebaixamento relativo:
Pelo Saldo:
35.45% (8 165.70 USD)
Pelo Capital Líquido:
4.17% (1 046.94 USD)

Distribuição

Símbolo Operações Sell Buy
XAUUSD 302
BTCUSD 4
50 100 150 200 250 300 350 400
50 100 150 200 250 300 350 400
50 100 150 200 250 300 350 400
Símbolo Lucro bruto, USD Loss, USD Lucro, USD
XAUUSD 32K
BTCUSD 327
20K 40K 60K 80K 100K
20K 40K 60K 80K 100K
20K 40K 60K 80K 100K
Símbolo Lucro bruto, pips Loss, pips Lucro, pips
XAUUSD 2.2M
BTCUSD 350K
2M 4M 6M
2M 4M 6M
2M 4M 6M
  • Depósito carregado
  • Rebaixamento
Melhor negociação: +2 883.24 USD
Pior negociação: -1 081 USD
Máximo de vitórias consecutivas: 7
Máximo de perdas consecutivas: 6
Máximo lucro consecutivo: +8 057.59 USD
Máxima perda consecutiva: -2 703.74 USD

A slippage média baseada em estatísticas de contas real de diferentes corretoras é especificada em pontos. Depende da diferença entre as cotações do provedor de "Exness-Real14" e do assinante, bem como de atrasos na execução de ordens. Quanto menor o valor, melhor a qualidade da cópia.

Exness-Real28
13.44 × 9
XAU Quant Execution System (formerly EA Gold) is an execution-focused quantitative trading system designed exclusively for XAUUSD.

Orders may be split into smaller positions to improve execution quality and reduce slippage under real copy-trading conditions.

The system has been forward-tested in live market conditions for more than three years. Throughout this period, execution logic, volatility filters, and risk parameters have been continuously refined. All trades are executed fully algorithmically, strictly following predefined rules without discretionary intervention.

The core philosophy of the system is disciplined execution and a consistent alignment between risk and reward across different market environments. Trades are initiated only when multiple quantitative conditions are met, including trend structure, volatility behavior, and short-term price action confirmation.

Every position is protected by a stop-loss. Stop-loss levels are dynamic and adapt to market volatility and structural price changes, while a hard maximum loss cap is enforced on each trade. Position sizing is also dynamically adjusted based on account equity and current market conditions to ensure long-term consistency.

The system does not use martingale, grid, averaging down, or any form of uncontrolled exposure increase. Performance is driven by controlled position sizing, balanced trade frequency, and execution discipline.

The objective is not short-term performance spikes, but long-term stability through robust quantitative logic, strict risk management, and execution efficiency.
Sem comentários
2025.12.21 07:08
Signal account leverage was changed 1 times within the range 1:200 - 1:2000
2025.12.19 05:20
This is a newly opened account, and the trading results may be of random nature
2025.12.19 05:20
Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
Sinal
Preço
Crescimento
Assinantes
Fundos
Saldo
Semanas
Expert Advisors
Negociações
Rentável
Atividade
PF
Valor esperado
Rebaixamento
Alavancagem
XAU Quant Execution System
100 USD por mês
474%
1
311
USD
25K
USD
7
81%
306
55%
68%
2.11
106.26
USD
35%
1:200
