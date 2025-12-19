- Crescimento
- Saldo
- Capital líquido
- Rebaixamento
Negociações:
306
Negociações com lucro:
171 (55.88%)
Negociações com perda:
135 (44.12%)
Melhor negociação:
2 883.24 USD
Pior negociação:
-1 081.47 USD
Lucro bruto:
61 588.76 USD (4 721 866 pips)
Perda bruta:
-29 074.27 USD (2 127 163 pips)
Máximo de vitórias consecutivas:
12 (8 057.59 USD)
Máximo lucro consecutivo:
8 644.87 USD (7)
Índice de Sharpe:
0.21
Atividade de negociação:
67.82%
Depósito máximo carregado:
10.29%
Último negócio:
1 dias atrás
Negociações por semana:
26
Tempo médio de espera:
12 horas
Fator de recuperação:
3.98
Negociações longas:
208 (67.97%)
Negociações curtas:
98 (32.03%)
Fator de lucro:
2.12
Valor esperado:
106.26 USD
Lucro médio:
360.17 USD
Perda média:
-215.36 USD
Máximo de perdas consecutivas:
11 (-2 703.74 USD)
Máxima perda consecutiva:
-3 195.39 USD (6)
Crescimento mensal:
111.93%
Previsão anual:
1 358.07%
Algotrading:
81%
Rebaixamento pelo saldo:
Absoluto:
25.34 USD
Máximo:
8 165.70 USD (27.19%)
Rebaixamento relativo:
Pelo Saldo:
35.45% (8 165.70 USD)
Pelo Capital Líquido:
4.17% (1 046.94 USD)
Distribuição
|Símbolo
|Operações
|Sell
|Buy
|XAUUSD
|302
|BTCUSD
|4
|
50 100 150 200 250 300 350 400
|
50 100 150 200 250 300 350 400
|
50 100 150 200 250 300 350 400
|Símbolo
|Lucro bruto, USD
|Loss, USD
|Lucro, USD
|XAUUSD
|32K
|BTCUSD
|327
|
20K 40K 60K 80K 100K
|
20K 40K 60K 80K 100K
|
20K 40K 60K 80K 100K
|Símbolo
|Lucro bruto, pips
|Loss, pips
|Lucro, pips
|XAUUSD
|2.2M
|BTCUSD
|350K
|
2M 4M 6M
|
2M 4M 6M
|
2M 4M 6M
A slippage média baseada em estatísticas de contas real de diferentes corretoras é especificada em pontos. Depende da diferença entre as cotações do provedor de "Exness-Real14" e do assinante, bem como de atrasos na execução de ordens. Quanto menor o valor, melhor a qualidade da cópia.
|
Exness-Real28
|13.44 × 9
XAU Quant Execution System (formerly EA Gold) is an execution-focused quantitative trading system designed exclusively for XAUUSD.
Orders may be split into smaller positions to improve execution quality and reduce slippage under real copy-trading conditions.
The system has been forward-tested in live market conditions for more than three years. Throughout this period, execution logic, volatility filters, and risk parameters have been continuously refined. All trades are executed fully algorithmically, strictly following predefined rules without discretionary intervention.
The core philosophy of the system is disciplined execution and a consistent alignment between risk and reward across different market environments. Trades are initiated only when multiple quantitative conditions are met, including trend structure, volatility behavior, and short-term price action confirmation.
Every position is protected by a stop-loss. Stop-loss levels are dynamic and adapt to market volatility and structural price changes, while a hard maximum loss cap is enforced on each trade. Position sizing is also dynamically adjusted based on account equity and current market conditions to ensure long-term consistency.
The system does not use martingale, grid, averaging down, or any form of uncontrolled exposure increase. Performance is driven by controlled position sizing, balanced trade frequency, and execution discipline.
The objective is not short-term performance spikes, but long-term stability through robust quantitative logic, strict risk management, and execution efficiency.
