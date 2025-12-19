- Croissance
- Solde
- Fonds propres
- Prélèvement
Trades:
282
Bénéfice trades:
156 (55.31%)
Perte trades:
126 (44.68%)
Meilleure transaction:
2 883.24 USD
Pire transaction:
-1 081.47 USD
Bénéfice brut:
57 380.52 USD (4 455 855 pips)
Perte brute:
-27 556.86 USD (2 006 799 pips)
Gains consécutifs maximales:
12 (8 057.59 USD)
Bénéfice consécutif maximal:
8 644.87 USD (7)
Ratio de Sharpe:
0.21
Activité de trading:
100.00%
Charge de dépôt maximale:
0.96%
Dernier trade:
2 il y a quelques jours
Trades par semaine:
29
Temps de détention moyen:
12 heures
Facteur de récupération:
3.65
Longs trades:
188 (66.67%)
Courts trades:
94 (33.33%)
Facteur de profit:
2.08
Rendement attendu:
105.76 USD
Bénéfice moyen:
367.82 USD
Perte moyenne:
-218.71 USD
Pertes consécutives maximales:
11 (-2 703.74 USD)
Perte consécutive maximale:
-3 195.39 USD (6)
Croissance mensuelle:
83.23%
Prévision annuelle:
1 009.86%
Algo trading:
79%
Prélèvement par solde:
Absolu:
25.34 USD
Maximal:
8 165.70 USD (27.19%)
Prélèvement relatif:
Par solde:
35.45% (8 165.70 USD)
Par fonds propres:
0.78% (175.26 USD)
Distribution
|Symbole
|Transactions
|Sell
|Buy
|XAUUSD
|278
|BTCUSD
|4
|
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200 225 250 275 300
|
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200 225 250 275 300
|
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200 225 250 275 300
|Symbole
|Bénéfice brut, USD
|Perte, USD
|Profit, USD
|XAUUSD
|29K
|BTCUSD
|327
|
20K 40K 60K 80K
|
20K 40K 60K 80K
|
20K 40K 60K 80K
|Symbole
|Bénéfice brut, pips
|Perte, pips
|Profit, pips
|XAUUSD
|2.1M
|BTCUSD
|350K
|
2M 4M 6M
|
2M 4M 6M
|
2M 4M 6M
- Charge de dépôt
- Prélèvement
Meilleure transaction: +2 883.24 USD
Pire transaction: -1 081 USD
Gains consécutifs maximales: 7
Pertes consécutives maximales: 6
Bénéfice consécutif maximal: +8 057.59 USD
Perte consécutive maximale: -2 703.74 USD
Le dérapage moyen basé sur les statistiques d'exécution sur réel les comptes de divers courtiers est spécifié en pips. Elle dépend de la différence entre les cotations du fournisseur de "Exness-Real14" et les cotations de l'abonné, ainsi que des délais d'exécution des commandes. Des valeurs inférieures signifient une meilleure qualité de copie.
Pas de données
XAU Quant Execution System (formerly EA Gold) is an execution-focused quantitative trading system designed exclusively for XAUUSD.
Orders may be split into smaller positions to improve execution quality and reduce slippage under real copy-trading conditions.
The system has been forward-tested in live market conditions for more than three years. Throughout this period, execution logic, volatility filters, and risk parameters have been continuously refined. All trades are executed fully algorithmically, strictly following predefined rules without discretionary intervention.
The core philosophy of the system is disciplined execution and a consistent alignment between risk and reward across different market environments. Trades are initiated only when multiple quantitative conditions are met, including trend structure, volatility behavior, and short-term price action confirmation.
Every position is protected by a stop-loss. Stop-loss levels are dynamic and adapt to market volatility and structural price changes, while a hard maximum loss cap is enforced on each trade. Position sizing is also dynamically adjusted based on account equity and current market conditions to ensure long-term consistency.
The system does not use martingale, grid, averaging down, or any form of uncontrolled exposure increase. Performance is driven by controlled position sizing, balanced trade frequency, and execution discipline.
The objective is not short-term performance spikes, but long-term stability through robust quantitative logic, strict risk management, and execution efficiency.
Aucun avis
Signal
Prix
Croissance
Les abonnés
Fonds
Solde
Semaines
Conseillers experts
Trades
Gagner %
Activité
PF
Rendement attendu
Prélèvement
Effet de levier
100 USD par mois
413%
0
0
USD
USD
22K
USD
USD
6
79%
282
55%
100%
2.08
105.76
USD
USD
35%
1:200