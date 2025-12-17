シグナルセクション
Jinqing Lin

XAUGOLDGridTrading

Jinqing Lin
レビュー0件
信頼性
17週間
0 / 0 USD
月額  50  USD  per  でコピー
成長(開始日): 2025 276%
DecodeGlobalLtd-Main Server
1:500
  • 成長
  • 残高
  • エクイティ
  • ドローダウン
トレード:
38 510
利益トレード:
26 322 (68.35%)
損失トレード:
12 188 (31.65%)
ベストトレード:
12 892.00 USD
最悪のトレード:
-6 288.00 USD
総利益:
1 755 123.44 USD (8 215 566 pips)
総損失:
-1 545 545.44 USD (8 000 224 pips)
最大連続の勝ち:
266 (130 855.42 USD)
最大連続利益:
130 855.42 USD (266)
シャープレシオ:
0.01
取引アクティビティ:
56.87%
最大入金額:
55.21%
最近のトレード:
2 日前
1週間当たりの取引:
1173
平均保有時間:
16 分
リカバリーファクター:
1.41
長いトレード:
19 352 (50.25%)
短いトレード:
19 158 (49.75%)
プロフィットファクター:
1.14
期待されたペイオフ:
5.44 USD
平均利益:
66.68 USD
平均損失:
-126.81 USD
最大連続の負け:
112 (-119 155.17 USD)
最大連続損失:
-119 155.17 USD (112)
月間成長:
26.91%
年間予想:
326.49%
アルゴリズム取引:
99%
残高によるドローダウン:
絶対:
75 178.39 USD
最大の:
148 995.92 USD (85.72%)
比較ドローダウン:
残高による:
78.91% (148 995.92 USD)
エクイティによる:
32.50% (41 803.52 USD)

配布

シンボル ディール Sell Buy
XAUUSD.PRO 38488
USDJPY.PRO 15
GBPUSD.PRO 5
EURUSD.PRO 2
5K 10K 15K 20K 25K 30K 35K 40K
5K 10K 15K 20K 25K 30K 35K 40K
5K 10K 15K 20K 25K 30K 35K 40K
シンボル 総利益, USD Loss, USD 利益, USD
XAUUSD.PRO 184K
USDJPY.PRO 18K
GBPUSD.PRO 5.1K
EURUSD.PRO 2.7K
500K 1M 1.5M 2M 2.5M 3M 3.5M 4M
500K 1M 1.5M 2M 2.5M 3M 3.5M 4M
500K 1M 1.5M 2M 2.5M 3M 3.5M 4M
シンボル 総利益, pips Loss, pips 利益, pips
XAUUSD.PRO 213K
USDJPY.PRO 2.6K
GBPUSD.PRO 272
EURUSD.PRO 160
2.5M 5M 7.5M 10M 13M 15M 18M 20M
2.5M 5M 7.5M 10M 13M 15M 18M 20M
2.5M 5M 7.5M 10M 13M 15M 18M 20M
  • Deposit load
  • ドローダウン
ベストトレード: +12 892.00 USD
最悪のトレード: -6 288 USD
最大連続の勝ち: 266
最大連続の負け: 112
最大連続利益: +130 855.42 USD
最大連続損失: -119 155.17 USD

いろいろなブローカーのリアルアカウント上で実行統計に基づいたスリッページの平均は、いくつかの点で指定されています。それはオーダー実行の遅れに依るのと同様に、プロバイダーの"DecodeGlobalLtd-Main Server"からの引用と購読者の引用の違いに依るものです。値がより低いことがコピーの品質がより良いことを意味しています。

データがありません

GoldScalper Pro EA is an intelligent high-frequency trading expert advisor designed specifically for XAUUSD (Gold/USD). It is developed based on verified historical trading data and utilizes advanced algorithms focused on short-term rapid trades, with high win rates and strict risk control capabilities. This EA is suitable for traders seeking stable growth and manageable risk.

Key Features:
Trading Instrument: XAUUSD (Gold) professional accounts

Trading Strategy: High-frequency scalping, intraday trading, multi-order strategies

Money Management: Automatic lot sizing, starting from 0.01 lots

Risk Control: No fixed stop loss/take profit (user-configurable), controlled loss/profit per trade

Market Suitability: High volatility periods (e.g., EU/US sessions), ideal for short-term trading

Environment: MetaTrader 4 (MT5/MT4), supports VPS for 24/7 operation

Historical Performance:
Based on real historical trading records, the EA executed over 500 trades between September 4 and December 12, 2025, with a total volume exceeding 2,000 lots, demonstrating consistent profitability. Maximum daily volume exceeds 100 lots, making it suitable for traders with sufficient capital.

Parameter Settings:
Adjustable lot size, trading frequency, maximum positions

Configurable fixed stop loss/take profit

Timeframe control (e.g., trade only during active sessions)
レビューなし
2025.12.17 09:45
Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2025.12.17 09:45
A large drawdown may occur on the account again
