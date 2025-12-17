- 成長
- 残高
- エクイティ
- ドローダウン
トレード:
38 510
利益トレード:
26 322 (68.35%)
損失トレード:
12 188 (31.65%)
ベストトレード:
12 892.00 USD
最悪のトレード:
-6 288.00 USD
総利益:
1 755 123.44 USD (8 215 566 pips)
総損失:
-1 545 545.44 USD (8 000 224 pips)
最大連続の勝ち:
266 (130 855.42 USD)
最大連続利益:
130 855.42 USD (266)
シャープレシオ:
0.01
取引アクティビティ:
56.87%
最大入金額:
55.21%
最近のトレード:
2 日前
1週間当たりの取引:
1173
平均保有時間:
16 分
リカバリーファクター:
1.41
長いトレード:
19 352 (50.25%)
短いトレード:
19 158 (49.75%)
プロフィットファクター:
1.14
期待されたペイオフ:
5.44 USD
平均利益:
66.68 USD
平均損失:
-126.81 USD
最大連続の負け:
112 (-119 155.17 USD)
最大連続損失:
-119 155.17 USD (112)
月間成長:
26.91%
年間予想:
326.49%
アルゴリズム取引:
99%
残高によるドローダウン:
絶対:
75 178.39 USD
最大の:
148 995.92 USD (85.72%)
比較ドローダウン:
残高による:
78.91% (148 995.92 USD)
エクイティによる:
32.50% (41 803.52 USD)
配布
|シンボル
|ディール
|Sell
|Buy
|XAUUSD.PRO
|38488
|USDJPY.PRO
|15
|GBPUSD.PRO
|5
|EURUSD.PRO
|2
|
5K 10K 15K 20K 25K 30K 35K 40K
|
5K 10K 15K 20K 25K 30K 35K 40K
|
5K 10K 15K 20K 25K 30K 35K 40K
|シンボル
|総利益, USD
|Loss, USD
|利益, USD
|XAUUSD.PRO
|184K
|USDJPY.PRO
|18K
|GBPUSD.PRO
|5.1K
|EURUSD.PRO
|2.7K
|
500K 1M 1.5M 2M 2.5M 3M 3.5M 4M
|
500K 1M 1.5M 2M 2.5M 3M 3.5M 4M
|
500K 1M 1.5M 2M 2.5M 3M 3.5M 4M
|シンボル
|総利益, pips
|Loss, pips
|利益, pips
|XAUUSD.PRO
|213K
|USDJPY.PRO
|2.6K
|GBPUSD.PRO
|272
|EURUSD.PRO
|160
|
2.5M 5M 7.5M 10M 13M 15M 18M 20M
|
2.5M 5M 7.5M 10M 13M 15M 18M 20M
|
2.5M 5M 7.5M 10M 13M 15M 18M 20M
- Deposit load
- ドローダウン
いろいろなブローカーのリアルアカウント上で実行統計に基づいたスリッページの平均は、いくつかの点で指定されています。それはオーダー実行の遅れに依るのと同様に、プロバイダーの"DecodeGlobalLtd-Main Server"からの引用と購読者の引用の違いに依るものです。値がより低いことがコピーの品質がより良いことを意味しています。
GoldScalper Pro EA is an intelligent high-frequency trading expert advisor designed specifically for XAUUSD (Gold/USD). It is developed based on verified historical trading data and utilizes advanced algorithms focused on short-term rapid trades, with high win rates and strict risk control capabilities. This EA is suitable for traders seeking stable growth and manageable risk.
Key Features:
Trading Instrument: XAUUSD (Gold) professional accounts
Trading Strategy: High-frequency scalping, intraday trading, multi-order strategies
Money Management: Automatic lot sizing, starting from 0.01 lots
Risk Control: No fixed stop loss/take profit (user-configurable), controlled loss/profit per trade
Market Suitability: High volatility periods (e.g., EU/US sessions), ideal for short-term trading
Environment: MetaTrader 4 (MT5/MT4), supports VPS for 24/7 operation
Historical Performance:
Based on real historical trading records, the EA executed over 500 trades between September 4 and December 12, 2025, with a total volume exceeding 2,000 lots, demonstrating consistent profitability. Maximum daily volume exceeds 100 lots, making it suitable for traders with sufficient capital.
Parameter Settings:
Adjustable lot size, trading frequency, maximum positions
Configurable fixed stop loss/take profit
Timeframe control (e.g., trade only during active sessions)
