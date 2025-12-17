- Incremento
Total de Trades:
38 510
Transacciones Rentables:
26 322 (68.35%)
Transacciones Irrentables:
12 188 (31.65%)
Mejor transacción:
12 892.00 USD
Peor transacción:
-6 288.00 USD
Beneficio Bruto:
1 755 123.44 USD (8 215 566 pips)
Pérdidas Brutas:
-1 545 545.44 USD (8 000 224 pips)
Máximo de ganancias consecutivas:
266 (130 855.42 USD)
Beneficio máximo consecutivo:
130 855.42 USD (266)
Ratio de Sharpe:
0.01
Actividad comercial:
56.87%
Carga máxima del depósito:
55.21%
Último trade:
13 horas
Trades a la semana:
1173
Tiempo medio de espera:
16 minutos
Factor de Recuperación:
1.41
Transacciones Largas:
19 352 (50.25%)
Transacciones Cortas:
19 158 (49.75%)
Factor de Beneficio:
1.14
Beneficio Esperado:
5.44 USD
Beneficio medio:
66.68 USD
Pérdidas medias:
-126.81 USD
Máximo de pérdidas consecutivas:
112 (-119 155.17 USD)
Pérdidas máximas consecutivas:
-119 155.17 USD (112)
Crecimiento al mes:
26.91%
Pronóstico anual:
326.49%
Trading algorítmico:
99%
Reducción de balance:
Absoluto:
75 178.39 USD
Máxima:
148 995.92 USD (85.72%)
Reducción relativa:
De balance:
78.91% (148 995.92 USD)
De fondos:
32.50% (41 803.52 USD)
Distribución
|Símbolo
|Transacciones
|Sell
|Buy
|XAUUSD.PRO
|38488
|USDJPY.PRO
|15
|GBPUSD.PRO
|5
|EURUSD.PRO
|2
|Símbolo
|Beneficio Bruto, USD
|Loss, USD
|Beneficio, USD
|XAUUSD.PRO
|184K
|USDJPY.PRO
|18K
|GBPUSD.PRO
|5.1K
|EURUSD.PRO
|2.7K
|Símbolo
|Beneficio Bruto, pips
|Loss, pips
|Beneficio, pips
|XAUUSD.PRO
|213K
|USDJPY.PRO
|2.6K
|GBPUSD.PRO
|272
|EURUSD.PRO
|160
- Deposit load
- Reducción
Mejor transacción: +12 892.00 USD
Peor transacción: -6 288 USD
Máximo de ganancias consecutivas: 266
Máximo de pérdidas consecutivas: 112
Beneficio máximo consecutivo: +130 855.42 USD
Pérdidas máximas consecutivas: -119 155.17 USD
GoldScalper Pro EA is an intelligent high-frequency trading expert advisor designed specifically for XAUUSD (Gold/USD). It is developed based on verified historical trading data and utilizes advanced algorithms focused on short-term rapid trades, with high win rates and strict risk control capabilities. This EA is suitable for traders seeking stable growth and manageable risk.
Key Features:
Trading Instrument: XAUUSD (Gold) professional accounts
Trading Strategy: High-frequency scalping, intraday trading, multi-order strategies
Money Management: Automatic lot sizing, starting from 0.01 lots
Risk Control: No fixed stop loss/take profit (user-configurable), controlled loss/profit per trade
Market Suitability: High volatility periods (e.g., EU/US sessions), ideal for short-term trading
Environment: MetaTrader 4 (MT5/MT4), supports VPS for 24/7 operation
Historical Performance:
Based on real historical trading records, the EA executed over 500 trades between September 4 and December 12, 2025, with a total volume exceeding 2,000 lots, demonstrating consistent profitability. Maximum daily volume exceeds 100 lots, making it suitable for traders with sufficient capital.
Parameter Settings:
Adjustable lot size, trading frequency, maximum positions
Configurable fixed stop loss/take profit
Timeframe control (e.g., trade only during active sessions)
