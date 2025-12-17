- Croissance
Trades:
36 654
Bénéfice trades:
25 096 (68.46%)
Perte trades:
11 558 (31.53%)
Meilleure transaction:
12 892.00 USD
Pire transaction:
-6 288.00 USD
Bénéfice brut:
1 695 119.40 USD (7 785 786 pips)
Perte brute:
-1 495 367.71 USD (7 572 784 pips)
Gains consécutifs maximales:
266 (130 855.42 USD)
Bénéfice consécutif maximal:
130 855.42 USD (266)
Ratio de Sharpe:
0.01
Activité de trading:
100.00%
Charge de dépôt maximale:
0.05%
Dernier trade:
2 il y a des minutes
Trades par semaine:
1375
Temps de détention moyen:
16 minutes
Facteur de récupération:
1.34
Longs trades:
18 419 (50.25%)
Courts trades:
18 235 (49.75%)
Facteur de profit:
1.13
Rendement attendu:
5.45 USD
Bénéfice moyen:
67.55 USD
Perte moyenne:
-129.38 USD
Pertes consécutives maximales:
112 (-119 155.17 USD)
Perte consécutive maximale:
-119 155.17 USD (112)
Croissance mensuelle:
35.56%
Prévision annuelle:
431.49%
Algo trading:
99%
Prélèvement par solde:
Absolu:
75 178.39 USD
Maximal:
148 995.92 USD (85.72%)
Prélèvement relatif:
Par solde:
78.91% (148 995.92 USD)
Par fonds propres:
0.04% (54.76 USD)
- Charge de dépôt
- Prélèvement
Meilleure transaction: +12 892.00 USD
Pire transaction: -6 288 USD
Gains consécutifs maximales: 266
Pertes consécutives maximales: 112
Bénéfice consécutif maximal: +130 855.42 USD
Perte consécutive maximale: -119 155.17 USD
Le dérapage moyen basé sur les statistiques d'exécution sur réel les comptes de divers courtiers est spécifié en pips. Elle dépend de la différence entre les cotations du fournisseur de "DecodeGlobalLtd-Main Server" et les cotations de l'abonné, ainsi que des délais d'exécution des commandes. Des valeurs inférieures signifient une meilleure qualité de copie.
Pas de données
GoldScalper Pro EA is an intelligent high-frequency trading expert advisor designed specifically for XAUUSD (Gold/USD). It is developed based on verified historical trading data and utilizes advanced algorithms focused on short-term rapid trades, with high win rates and strict risk control capabilities. This EA is suitable for traders seeking stable growth and manageable risk.
Key Features:
Trading Instrument: XAUUSD (Gold) professional accounts
Trading Strategy: High-frequency scalping, intraday trading, multi-order strategies
Money Management: Automatic lot sizing, starting from 0.01 lots
Risk Control: No fixed stop loss/take profit (user-configurable), controlled loss/profit per trade
Market Suitability: High volatility periods (e.g., EU/US sessions), ideal for short-term trading
Environment: MetaTrader 4 (MT5/MT4), supports VPS for 24/7 operation
Historical Performance:
Based on real historical trading records, the EA executed over 500 trades between September 4 and December 12, 2025, with a total volume exceeding 2,000 lots, demonstrating consistent profitability. Maximum daily volume exceeds 100 lots, making it suitable for traders with sufficient capital.
Parameter Settings:
Adjustable lot size, trading frequency, maximum positions
Configurable fixed stop loss/take profit
Timeframe control (e.g., trade only during active sessions)
