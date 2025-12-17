- Growth
Trades:
38 127
Profit Trades:
26 068 (68.37%)
Loss Trades:
12 059 (31.63%)
Best trade:
12 892.00 USD
Worst trade:
-6 288.00 USD
Gross Profit:
1 743 688.07 USD (8 128 718 pips)
Gross Loss:
-1 536 989.45 USD (7 906 449 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
266 (130 855.42 USD)
Maximal consecutive profit:
130 855.42 USD (266)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.01
Trading activity:
68.96%
Max deposit load:
55.21%
Latest trade:
5 minutes ago
Trades per week:
1572
Avg holding time:
16 minutes
Recovery Factor:
1.39
Long Trades:
19 167 (50.27%)
Short Trades:
18 960 (49.73%)
Profit Factor:
1.13
Expected Payoff:
5.42 USD
Average Profit:
66.89 USD
Average Loss:
-127.46 USD
Maximum consecutive losses:
112 (-119 155.17 USD)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-119 155.17 USD (112)
Monthly growth:
25.74%
Annual Forecast:
312.31%
Algo trading:
99%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
75 178.39 USD
Maximal:
148 995.92 USD (85.72%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
78.91% (148 995.92 USD)
By Equity:
32.50% (41 803.52 USD)
Distribution
|Symbol
|Deals
|Sell
|Buy
|XAUUSD.PRO
|38105
|USDJPY.PRO
|15
|GBPUSD.PRO
|5
|EURUSD.PRO
|2
|
5K 10K 15K 20K 25K 30K 35K 40K
|
5K 10K 15K 20K 25K 30K 35K 40K
|
5K 10K 15K 20K 25K 30K 35K 40K
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, USD
|Loss, USD
|Profit, USD
|XAUUSD.PRO
|181K
|USDJPY.PRO
|18K
|GBPUSD.PRO
|5.1K
|EURUSD.PRO
|2.7K
|
500K 1M 1.5M 2M 2.5M 3M 3.5M 4M
|
500K 1M 1.5M 2M 2.5M 3M 3.5M 4M
|
500K 1M 1.5M 2M 2.5M 3M 3.5M 4M
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, pips
|Loss, pips
|Profit, pips
|XAUUSD.PRO
|220K
|USDJPY.PRO
|2.6K
|GBPUSD.PRO
|272
|EURUSD.PRO
|160
|
2.5M 5M 7.5M 10M 13M 15M 18M 20M
|
2.5M 5M 7.5M 10M 13M 15M 18M 20M
|
2.5M 5M 7.5M 10M 13M 15M 18M 20M
- Deposit load
- Drawdown
Best trade: +12 892.00 USD
Worst trade: -6 288 USD
Maximum consecutive wins: 266
Maximum consecutive losses: 112
Maximal consecutive profit: +130 855.42 USD
Maximal consecutive loss: -119 155.17 USD
The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "DecodeGlobalLtd-Main Server" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.
GoldScalper Pro EA is an intelligent high-frequency trading expert advisor designed specifically for XAUUSD (Gold/USD). It is developed based on verified historical trading data and utilizes advanced algorithms focused on short-term rapid trades, with high win rates and strict risk control capabilities. This EA is suitable for traders seeking stable growth and manageable risk.
Key Features:
Trading Instrument: XAUUSD (Gold) professional accounts
Trading Strategy: High-frequency scalping, intraday trading, multi-order strategies
Money Management: Automatic lot sizing, starting from 0.01 lots
Risk Control: No fixed stop loss/take profit (user-configurable), controlled loss/profit per trade
Market Suitability: High volatility periods (e.g., EU/US sessions), ideal for short-term trading
Environment: MetaTrader 4 (MT5/MT4), supports VPS for 24/7 operation
Historical Performance:
Based on real historical trading records, the EA executed over 500 trades between September 4 and December 12, 2025, with a total volume exceeding 2,000 lots, demonstrating consistent profitability. Maximum daily volume exceeds 100 lots, making it suitable for traders with sufficient capital.
Parameter Settings:
Adjustable lot size, trading frequency, maximum positions
Configurable fixed stop loss/take profit
Timeframe control (e.g., trade only during active sessions)
Signal
Price
Growth
Subscribers
Funds
Balance
Weeks
Expert Advisors
Trades
Win %
Activity
PF
Expected Payoff
Drawdown
Leverage
50 USD per month
268%
0
0
USD
USD
137K
USD
USD
16
99%
38 127
68%
69%
1.13
5.42
USD
USD
79%
1:500