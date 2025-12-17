- Crescimento
Negociações:
38 510
Negociações com lucro:
26 322 (68.35%)
Negociações com perda:
12 188 (31.65%)
Melhor negociação:
12 892.00 USD
Pior negociação:
-6 288.00 USD
Lucro bruto:
1 755 123.44 USD (8 215 566 pips)
Perda bruta:
-1 545 545.44 USD (8 000 224 pips)
Máximo de vitórias consecutivas:
266 (130 855.42 USD)
Máximo lucro consecutivo:
130 855.42 USD (266)
Índice de Sharpe:
0.01
Atividade de negociação:
56.87%
Depósito máximo carregado:
55.21%
Último negócio:
1 dias atrás
Negociações por semana:
1173
Tempo médio de espera:
16 minutos
Fator de recuperação:
1.41
Negociações longas:
19 352 (50.25%)
Negociações curtas:
19 158 (49.75%)
Fator de lucro:
1.14
Valor esperado:
5.44 USD
Lucro médio:
66.68 USD
Perda média:
-126.81 USD
Máximo de perdas consecutivas:
112 (-119 155.17 USD)
Máxima perda consecutiva:
-119 155.17 USD (112)
Crescimento mensal:
26.91%
Previsão anual:
326.49%
Algotrading:
99%
Rebaixamento pelo saldo:
Absoluto:
75 178.39 USD
Máximo:
148 995.92 USD (85.72%)
Rebaixamento relativo:
Pelo Saldo:
78.91% (148 995.92 USD)
Pelo Capital Líquido:
32.50% (41 803.52 USD)
Distribuição
|Símbolo
|Operações
|Sell
|Buy
|XAUUSD.PRO
|38488
|USDJPY.PRO
|15
|GBPUSD.PRO
|5
|EURUSD.PRO
|2
|
5K 10K 15K 20K 25K 30K 35K 40K
|
5K 10K 15K 20K 25K 30K 35K 40K
|
5K 10K 15K 20K 25K 30K 35K 40K
|Símbolo
|Lucro bruto, USD
|Loss, USD
|Lucro, USD
|XAUUSD.PRO
|184K
|USDJPY.PRO
|18K
|GBPUSD.PRO
|5.1K
|EURUSD.PRO
|2.7K
|
500K 1M 1.5M 2M 2.5M 3M 3.5M 4M
|
500K 1M 1.5M 2M 2.5M 3M 3.5M 4M
|
500K 1M 1.5M 2M 2.5M 3M 3.5M 4M
|Símbolo
|Lucro bruto, pips
|Loss, pips
|Lucro, pips
|XAUUSD.PRO
|213K
|USDJPY.PRO
|2.6K
|GBPUSD.PRO
|272
|EURUSD.PRO
|160
|
2.5M 5M 7.5M 10M 13M 15M 18M 20M
|
2.5M 5M 7.5M 10M 13M 15M 18M 20M
|
2.5M 5M 7.5M 10M 13M 15M 18M 20M
- Depósito carregado
- Rebaixamento
Melhor negociação: +12 892.00 USD
Pior negociação: -6 288 USD
Máximo de vitórias consecutivas: 266
Máximo de perdas consecutivas: 112
Máximo lucro consecutivo: +130 855.42 USD
Máxima perda consecutiva: -119 155.17 USD
A slippage média baseada em estatísticas de contas real de diferentes corretoras é especificada em pontos. Depende da diferença entre as cotações do provedor de "DecodeGlobalLtd-Main Server" e do assinante, bem como de atrasos na execução de ordens. Quanto menor o valor, melhor a qualidade da cópia.
Sem dados
GoldScalper Pro EA is an intelligent high-frequency trading expert advisor designed specifically for XAUUSD (Gold/USD). It is developed based on verified historical trading data and utilizes advanced algorithms focused on short-term rapid trades, with high win rates and strict risk control capabilities. This EA is suitable for traders seeking stable growth and manageable risk.
Key Features:
Trading Instrument: XAUUSD (Gold) professional accounts
Trading Strategy: High-frequency scalping, intraday trading, multi-order strategies
Money Management: Automatic lot sizing, starting from 0.01 lots
Risk Control: No fixed stop loss/take profit (user-configurable), controlled loss/profit per trade
Market Suitability: High volatility periods (e.g., EU/US sessions), ideal for short-term trading
Environment: MetaTrader 4 (MT5/MT4), supports VPS for 24/7 operation
Historical Performance:
Based on real historical trading records, the EA executed over 500 trades between September 4 and December 12, 2025, with a total volume exceeding 2,000 lots, demonstrating consistent profitability. Maximum daily volume exceeds 100 lots, making it suitable for traders with sufficient capital.
Parameter Settings:
Adjustable lot size, trading frequency, maximum positions
Configurable fixed stop loss/take profit
Timeframe control (e.g., trade only during active sessions)
