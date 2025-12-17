시그널섹션
시그널 / MetaTrader 4 / XAUGOLDGridTrading
Jinqing Lin

XAUGOLDGridTrading

Jinqing Lin
0 리뷰
안정성
18
0 / 0 USD
월별 50 USD  복사
다음 이후의 성장 2025 320%
DecodeGlobalLtd-Main Server
1:500
실시간으로 거래를 보시려면 로그인 또는 등록으로 하십시오
  • 성장
  • 잔고
  • 자본
  • 축소
트레이드:
41 529
이익 거래:
28 400 (68.38%)
손실 거래:
13 129 (31.61%)
최고의 거래:
12 892.00 USD
최악의 거래:
-6 288.00 USD
총 수익:
1 819 770.57 USD (9 012 487 pips)
총 손실:
-1 593 803.91 USD (8 750 719 pips)
연속 최대 이익:
266 (130 855.42 USD)
연속 최대 이익:
130 855.42 USD (266)
샤프 비율:
0.01
거래 활동:
52.93%
최대 입금량:
55.21%
최근 거래:
1 분 전
주별 거래 수:
1369
평균 유지 시간:
16 분
회복 요인:
1.52
롱(주식매수):
20 884 (50.29%)
숏(주식차입매도):
20 645 (49.71%)
수익 요인:
1.14
기대수익:
5.44 USD
평균 이익:
64.08 USD
평균 손실:
-121.40 USD
연속 최대 손실:
112 (-119 155.17 USD)
연속 최대 손실:
-119 155.17 USD (112)
월별 성장률:
28.73%
연간 예측:
348.55%
Algo 트레이딩:
99%
잔고에 의한 삭감:
절대적:
75 178.39 USD
최대한의:
148 995.92 USD (85.72%)
상대적 삭감:
잔고별:
78.91% (148 995.92 USD)
자본금별:
32.50% (41 803.52 USD)

배포

심볼 Sell Buy
XAUUSD.PRO 41507
USDJPY.PRO 15
GBPUSD.PRO 5
EURUSD.PRO 2
10K 20K 30K 40K 50K
10K 20K 30K 40K 50K
10K 20K 30K 40K 50K
심볼 총 수익, USD 손실, USD 수익, USD
XAUUSD.PRO 200K
USDJPY.PRO 18K
GBPUSD.PRO 5.1K
EURUSD.PRO 2.7K
500K 1M 1.5M 2M 2.5M 3M 3.5M 4M
500K 1M 1.5M 2M 2.5M 3M 3.5M 4M
500K 1M 1.5M 2M 2.5M 3M 3.5M 4M
심볼 총 수익, pips 손실, pips 수익, pips
XAUUSD.PRO 259K
USDJPY.PRO 2.6K
GBPUSD.PRO 272
EURUSD.PRO 160
2.5M 5M 7.5M 10M 13M 15M 18M 20M
2.5M 5M 7.5M 10M 13M 15M 18M 20M
2.5M 5M 7.5M 10M 13M 15M 18M 20M
  • 입금량
  • 축소
최고의 거래: +12 892.00 USD
최악의 거래: -6 288 USD
연속 최대 이익: 266
연속 최대 손실: 112
연속 최대 이익: +130 855.42 USD
연속 최대 손실: -119 155.17 USD

리얼개 계정의 다양한 브로커들의 실행 통계를 기반으로 한 평균 편차가 핍(Pip)에 입력됩니다. 이 값은 "DecodeGlobalLtd-Main Server"의 제공업자의 값과 구독자의 값 간의 차이와 주문 실행 지연에 따라 달라집니다. 값이 낮을수록 복제의 질이 더 훌륭하다는 것을 의미합니다.

데이터 없음

GoldScalper Pro EA is an intelligent high-frequency trading expert advisor designed specifically for XAUUSD (Gold/USD). It is developed based on verified historical trading data and utilizes advanced algorithms focused on short-term rapid trades, with high win rates and strict risk control capabilities. This EA is suitable for traders seeking stable growth and manageable risk.

Key Features:
Trading Instrument: XAUUSD (Gold) professional accounts

Trading Strategy: High-frequency scalping, intraday trading, multi-order strategies

Money Management: Automatic lot sizing, starting from 0.01 lots

Risk Control: No fixed stop loss/take profit (user-configurable), controlled loss/profit per trade

Market Suitability: High volatility periods (e.g., EU/US sessions), ideal for short-term trading

Environment: MetaTrader 4 (MT5/MT4), supports VPS for 24/7 operation

Historical Performance:
Based on real historical trading records, the EA executed over 500 trades between September 4 and December 12, 2025, with a total volume exceeding 2,000 lots, demonstrating consistent profitability. Maximum daily volume exceeds 100 lots, making it suitable for traders with sufficient capital.

Parameter Settings:
Adjustable lot size, trading frequency, maximum positions

Configurable fixed stop loss/take profit

Timeframe control (e.g., trade only during active sessions)
리뷰 없음
2025.12.17 09:45
Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2025.12.17 09:45
A large drawdown may occur on the account again
실시간으로 거래를 보시려면 로그인 또는 등록으로 하십시오
시그널
가격
성장
구독자
자금
잔고
Expert Advisor
트레이드
이익 %
활동
PF
기대수익
축소
레버리지
XAUGOLDGridTrading
월별 50 USD
320%
0
0
USD
156K
USD
18
99%
41 529
68%
53%
1.14
5.44
USD
79%
1:500
복제

MetaTrader에서 거래 복제는 어떻게 수행됩니까? 튜토리얼 영상 시청

시그널에 구독하면 공급업자의 1개월 이내 거래를 복제할 수 있습니다. 구독이 작동하려면 MetaTrader 4 트레이딩 터미널을 사용해야 합니다.

플랫폼을 아직 설치하지 않은 경우, 여기에서 다운로드하실 수 있습니다.