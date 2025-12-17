GoldScalper Pro EA is an intelligent high-frequency trading expert advisor designed specifically for XAUUSD (Gold/USD). It is developed based on verified historical trading data and utilizes advanced algorithms focused on short-term rapid trades, with high win rates and strict risk control capabilities. This EA is suitable for traders seeking stable growth and manageable risk.





Key Features:

Trading Instrument: XAUUSD (Gold) professional accounts





Trading Strategy: High-frequency scalping, intraday trading, multi-order strategies





Money Management: Automatic lot sizing, starting from 0.01 lots





Risk Control: No fixed stop loss/take profit (user-configurable), controlled loss/profit per trade





Market Suitability: High volatility periods (e.g., EU/US sessions), ideal for short-term trading





Environment: MetaTrader 4 (MT5/MT4), supports VPS for 24/7 operation





Historical Performance:

Based on real historical trading records, the EA executed over 500 trades between September 4 and December 12, 2025, with a total volume exceeding 2,000 lots, demonstrating consistent profitability. Maximum daily volume exceeds 100 lots, making it suitable for traders with sufficient capital.





Parameter Settings:

Adjustable lot size, trading frequency, maximum positions





Configurable fixed stop loss/take profit





Timeframe control (e.g., trade only during active sessions)