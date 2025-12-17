- 자본
- 축소
트레이드:
41 529
이익 거래:
28 400 (68.38%)
손실 거래:
13 129 (31.61%)
최고의 거래:
12 892.00 USD
최악의 거래:
-6 288.00 USD
총 수익:
1 819 770.57 USD (9 012 487 pips)
총 손실:
-1 593 803.91 USD (8 750 719 pips)
연속 최대 이익:
266 (130 855.42 USD)
연속 최대 이익:
130 855.42 USD (266)
샤프 비율:
0.01
거래 활동:
52.93%
최대 입금량:
55.21%
최근 거래:
1 분 전
주별 거래 수:
1369
평균 유지 시간:
16 분
회복 요인:
1.52
롱(주식매수):
20 884 (50.29%)
숏(주식차입매도):
20 645 (49.71%)
수익 요인:
1.14
기대수익:
5.44 USD
평균 이익:
64.08 USD
평균 손실:
-121.40 USD
연속 최대 손실:
112 (-119 155.17 USD)
연속 최대 손실:
-119 155.17 USD (112)
월별 성장률:
28.73%
연간 예측:
348.55%
Algo 트레이딩:
99%
잔고에 의한 삭감:
절대적:
75 178.39 USD
최대한의:
148 995.92 USD (85.72%)
상대적 삭감:
잔고별:
78.91% (148 995.92 USD)
자본금별:
32.50% (41 803.52 USD)
배포
|심볼
|딜
|Sell
|Buy
|XAUUSD.PRO
|41507
|USDJPY.PRO
|15
|GBPUSD.PRO
|5
|EURUSD.PRO
|2
|
10K 20K 30K 40K 50K
|
10K 20K 30K 40K 50K
|
10K 20K 30K 40K 50K
|심볼
|총 수익, USD
|손실, USD
|수익, USD
|XAUUSD.PRO
|200K
|USDJPY.PRO
|18K
|GBPUSD.PRO
|5.1K
|EURUSD.PRO
|2.7K
|
500K 1M 1.5M 2M 2.5M 3M 3.5M 4M
|
500K 1M 1.5M 2M 2.5M 3M 3.5M 4M
|
500K 1M 1.5M 2M 2.5M 3M 3.5M 4M
|심볼
|총 수익, pips
|손실, pips
|수익, pips
|XAUUSD.PRO
|259K
|USDJPY.PRO
|2.6K
|GBPUSD.PRO
|272
|EURUSD.PRO
|160
|
2.5M 5M 7.5M 10M 13M 15M 18M 20M
|
2.5M 5M 7.5M 10M 13M 15M 18M 20M
|
2.5M 5M 7.5M 10M 13M 15M 18M 20M
리얼개 계정의 다양한 브로커들의 실행 통계를 기반으로 한 평균 편차가 핍(Pip)에 입력됩니다. 이 값은 "DecodeGlobalLtd-Main Server"의 제공업자의 값과 구독자의 값 간의 차이와 주문 실행 지연에 따라 달라집니다. 값이 낮을수록 복제의 질이 더 훌륭하다는 것을 의미합니다.
데이터 없음
GoldScalper Pro EA is an intelligent high-frequency trading expert advisor designed specifically for XAUUSD (Gold/USD). It is developed based on verified historical trading data and utilizes advanced algorithms focused on short-term rapid trades, with high win rates and strict risk control capabilities. This EA is suitable for traders seeking stable growth and manageable risk.
Key Features:
Trading Instrument: XAUUSD (Gold) professional accounts
Trading Strategy: High-frequency scalping, intraday trading, multi-order strategies
Money Management: Automatic lot sizing, starting from 0.01 lots
Risk Control: No fixed stop loss/take profit (user-configurable), controlled loss/profit per trade
Market Suitability: High volatility periods (e.g., EU/US sessions), ideal for short-term trading
Environment: MetaTrader 4 (MT5/MT4), supports VPS for 24/7 operation
Historical Performance:
Based on real historical trading records, the EA executed over 500 trades between September 4 and December 12, 2025, with a total volume exceeding 2,000 lots, demonstrating consistent profitability. Maximum daily volume exceeds 100 lots, making it suitable for traders with sufficient capital.
Parameter Settings:
Adjustable lot size, trading frequency, maximum positions
Configurable fixed stop loss/take profit
Timeframe control (e.g., trade only during active sessions)
