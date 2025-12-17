- Crescita
- Saldo
- Equità
- Drawdown
Trade:
36 654
Profit Trade:
25 096 (68.46%)
Loss Trade:
11 558 (31.53%)
Best Trade:
12 892.00 USD
Worst Trade:
-6 288.00 USD
Profitto lordo:
1 695 119.40 USD (7 785 786 pips)
Perdita lorda:
-1 495 367.71 USD (7 572 784 pips)
Vincite massime consecutive:
266 (130 855.42 USD)
Massimo profitto consecutivo:
130 855.42 USD (266)
Indice di Sharpe:
0.01
Attività di trading:
100.00%
Massimo carico di deposito:
0.05%
Ultimo trade:
43 minuti fa
Trade a settimana:
1372
Tempo di attesa medio:
16 minuti
Fattore di recupero:
1.34
Long Trade:
18 419 (50.25%)
Short Trade:
18 235 (49.75%)
Fattore di profitto:
1.13
Profitto previsto:
5.45 USD
Profitto medio:
67.55 USD
Perdita media:
-129.38 USD
Massime perdite consecutive:
112 (-119 155.17 USD)
Massima perdita consecutiva:
-119 155.17 USD (112)
Crescita mensile:
35.56%
Previsione annuale:
431.49%
Algo trading:
99%
Drawdown per saldo:
Assoluto:
75 178.39 USD
Massimale:
148 995.92 USD (85.72%)
Drawdown relativo:
Per saldo:
78.91% (148 995.92 USD)
Per equità:
0.03% (43.35 USD)
Distribuzione
|Simbolo
|Operazioni
|Sell
|Buy
|XAUUSD.PRO
|36632
|USDJPY.PRO
|15
|GBPUSD.PRO
|5
|EURUSD.PRO
|2
|
5K 10K 15K 20K 25K 30K 35K 40K
|
5K 10K 15K 20K 25K 30K 35K 40K
|
5K 10K 15K 20K 25K 30K 35K 40K
|Simbolo
|Profitto lordo, USD
|Perdita, USD
|Profitto, USD
|XAUUSD.PRO
|174K
|USDJPY.PRO
|18K
|GBPUSD.PRO
|5.1K
|EURUSD.PRO
|2.7K
|
500K 1M 1.5M 2M 2.5M 3M 3.5M 4M
|
500K 1M 1.5M 2M 2.5M 3M 3.5M 4M
|
500K 1M 1.5M 2M 2.5M 3M 3.5M 4M
|Simbolo
|Profitto lordo, pips
|Perdita, pips
|Profitto, pips
|XAUUSD.PRO
|210K
|USDJPY.PRO
|2.6K
|GBPUSD.PRO
|272
|EURUSD.PRO
|160
|
2.5M 5M 7.5M 10M 13M 15M 18M 20M
|
2.5M 5M 7.5M 10M 13M 15M 18M 20M
|
2.5M 5M 7.5M 10M 13M 15M 18M 20M
- Carico di deposito
- Drawdown
Best Trade: +12 892.00 USD
Worst Trade: -6 288 USD
Vincite massime consecutive: 266
Massime perdite consecutive: 112
Massimo profitto consecutivo: +130 855.42 USD
Massima perdita consecutiva: -119 155.17 USD
Lo slippage medio basato sulle statistiche di esecuzione sugli account reale dei vari broker è specificato in pip. Dipende dalla differenza tra le quotazioni del fornitore da "DecodeGlobalLtd-Main Server" e le quotazioni dell'abbonato, nonché dai ritardi nell'esecuzione dell'ordine. Valori più bassi indicano una migliore qualità di copiatura.
Nessun dato
GoldScalper Pro EA is an intelligent high-frequency trading expert advisor designed specifically for XAUUSD (Gold/USD). It is developed based on verified historical trading data and utilizes advanced algorithms focused on short-term rapid trades, with high win rates and strict risk control capabilities. This EA is suitable for traders seeking stable growth and manageable risk.
Key Features:
Trading Instrument: XAUUSD (Gold) professional accounts
Trading Strategy: High-frequency scalping, intraday trading, multi-order strategies
Money Management: Automatic lot sizing, starting from 0.01 lots
Risk Control: No fixed stop loss/take profit (user-configurable), controlled loss/profit per trade
Market Suitability: High volatility periods (e.g., EU/US sessions), ideal for short-term trading
Environment: MetaTrader 4 (MT5/MT4), supports VPS for 24/7 operation
Historical Performance:
Based on real historical trading records, the EA executed over 500 trades between September 4 and December 12, 2025, with a total volume exceeding 2,000 lots, demonstrating consistent profitability. Maximum daily volume exceeds 100 lots, making it suitable for traders with sufficient capital.
Parameter Settings:
Adjustable lot size, trading frequency, maximum positions
Configurable fixed stop loss/take profit
Timeframe control (e.g., trade only during active sessions)
Non ci sono recensioni
Segnale
Costo
Crescita
Abbonati
Fondi
Saldo
Settimane
Expert Advisor
Trade
Vincita %
Attività
PF
Profitto previsto
Drawdown
Leva finanziaria
50USD al mese
249%
0
0
USD
USD
130K
USD
USD
15
99%
36 654
68%
100%
1.13
5.45
USD
USD
79%
1:500