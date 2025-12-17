SegnaliSezioni
Jinqing Lin

XAUGOLDGridTrading

Jinqing Lin
0 recensioni
Affidabilità
15 settimane
0 / 0 USD
Copia per 50 USD al mese
crescita dal 2025 249%
DecodeGlobalLtd-Main Server
1:500
  • Crescita
  • Saldo
  • Equità
  • Drawdown
Trade:
36 654
Profit Trade:
25 096 (68.46%)
Loss Trade:
11 558 (31.53%)
Best Trade:
12 892.00 USD
Worst Trade:
-6 288.00 USD
Profitto lordo:
1 695 119.40 USD (7 785 786 pips)
Perdita lorda:
-1 495 367.71 USD (7 572 784 pips)
Vincite massime consecutive:
266 (130 855.42 USD)
Massimo profitto consecutivo:
130 855.42 USD (266)
Indice di Sharpe:
0.01
Attività di trading:
100.00%
Massimo carico di deposito:
0.05%
Ultimo trade:
43 minuti fa
Trade a settimana:
1372
Tempo di attesa medio:
16 minuti
Fattore di recupero:
1.34
Long Trade:
18 419 (50.25%)
Short Trade:
18 235 (49.75%)
Fattore di profitto:
1.13
Profitto previsto:
5.45 USD
Profitto medio:
67.55 USD
Perdita media:
-129.38 USD
Massime perdite consecutive:
112 (-119 155.17 USD)
Massima perdita consecutiva:
-119 155.17 USD (112)
Crescita mensile:
35.56%
Previsione annuale:
431.49%
Algo trading:
99%
Drawdown per saldo:
Assoluto:
75 178.39 USD
Massimale:
148 995.92 USD (85.72%)
Drawdown relativo:
Per saldo:
78.91% (148 995.92 USD)
Per equità:
0.03% (43.35 USD)

Distribuzione

Simbolo Operazioni Sell Buy
XAUUSD.PRO 36632
USDJPY.PRO 15
GBPUSD.PRO 5
EURUSD.PRO 2
5K 10K 15K 20K 25K 30K 35K 40K
5K 10K 15K 20K 25K 30K 35K 40K
5K 10K 15K 20K 25K 30K 35K 40K
Simbolo Profitto lordo, USD Perdita, USD Profitto, USD
XAUUSD.PRO 174K
USDJPY.PRO 18K
GBPUSD.PRO 5.1K
EURUSD.PRO 2.7K
500K 1M 1.5M 2M 2.5M 3M 3.5M 4M
500K 1M 1.5M 2M 2.5M 3M 3.5M 4M
500K 1M 1.5M 2M 2.5M 3M 3.5M 4M
Simbolo Profitto lordo, pips Perdita, pips Profitto, pips
XAUUSD.PRO 210K
USDJPY.PRO 2.6K
GBPUSD.PRO 272
EURUSD.PRO 160
2.5M 5M 7.5M 10M 13M 15M 18M 20M
2.5M 5M 7.5M 10M 13M 15M 18M 20M
2.5M 5M 7.5M 10M 13M 15M 18M 20M
  • Carico di deposito
  • Drawdown
Best Trade: +12 892.00 USD
Worst Trade: -6 288 USD
Vincite massime consecutive: 266
Massime perdite consecutive: 112
Massimo profitto consecutivo: +130 855.42 USD
Massima perdita consecutiva: -119 155.17 USD

Lo slippage medio basato sulle statistiche di esecuzione sugli account reale dei vari broker è specificato in pip. Dipende dalla differenza tra le quotazioni del fornitore da "DecodeGlobalLtd-Main Server" e le quotazioni dell'abbonato, nonché dai ritardi nell'esecuzione dell'ordine. Valori più bassi indicano una migliore qualità di copiatura.

GoldScalper Pro EA is an intelligent high-frequency trading expert advisor designed specifically for XAUUSD (Gold/USD). It is developed based on verified historical trading data and utilizes advanced algorithms focused on short-term rapid trades, with high win rates and strict risk control capabilities. This EA is suitable for traders seeking stable growth and manageable risk.

Key Features:
Trading Instrument: XAUUSD (Gold) professional accounts

Trading Strategy: High-frequency scalping, intraday trading, multi-order strategies

Money Management: Automatic lot sizing, starting from 0.01 lots

Risk Control: No fixed stop loss/take profit (user-configurable), controlled loss/profit per trade

Market Suitability: High volatility periods (e.g., EU/US sessions), ideal for short-term trading

Environment: MetaTrader 4 (MT5/MT4), supports VPS for 24/7 operation

Historical Performance:
Based on real historical trading records, the EA executed over 500 trades between September 4 and December 12, 2025, with a total volume exceeding 2,000 lots, demonstrating consistent profitability. Maximum daily volume exceeds 100 lots, making it suitable for traders with sufficient capital.

Parameter Settings:
Adjustable lot size, trading frequency, maximum positions

Configurable fixed stop loss/take profit

Timeframe control (e.g., trade only during active sessions)
Non ci sono recensioni
2025.12.17 09:45
Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2025.12.17 09:45
A large drawdown may occur on the account again
