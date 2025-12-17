- Wachstum
- Kontostand
- Equity
- Rückgang
Trades insgesamt:
38 983
Gewinntrades:
26 645 (68.35%)
Verlusttrades:
12 338 (31.65%)
Bester Trade:
12 892.00 USD
Schlechtester Trade:
-6 288.00 USD
Bruttoprofit:
1 770 888.28 USD (8 368 999 pips)
Bruttoverlust:
-1 558 708.22 USD (8 155 742 pips)
Max. aufeinandergehende Gewinne:
266 (130 855.42 USD)
Max. Gewinn aufeinanderfolgender Gewinntrades:
130 855.42 USD (266)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.01
Trading-Aktivität:
56.53%
Max deposit load:
55.21%
Letzter Trade:
13 Minuten
Trades pro Woche:
1447
Durchschn. Haltezeit:
17 Minuten
Erholungsfaktor:
1.42
Long-Positionen:
19 573 (50.21%)
Short-Positionen:
19 410 (49.79%)
Profit-Faktor:
1.14
Mathematische Gewinnerwartung:
5.44 USD
Durchschnittlicher Profit:
66.46 USD
Durchschnittlicher Verlust:
-126.33 USD
Max. aufeinandergehende Verluste:
112 (-119 155.17 USD)
Max. Verlust aufeinanderfolgender Verlusttrades:
-119 155.17 USD (112)
Wachstum pro Monat :
28.51%
Jahresprognose:
345.95%
Algo-Trading:
99%
Rückgang/Kontostand:
Absolut:
75 178.39 USD
Maximaler:
148 995.92 USD (85.72%)
Relativer Rückgang:
Kontostand:
78.91% (148 995.92 USD)
Kapital:
32.50% (41 803.52 USD)
Verteilung
|Symbol
|Trades
|Sell
|Buy
|XAUUSD.PRO
|38961
|USDJPY.PRO
|15
|GBPUSD.PRO
|5
|EURUSD.PRO
|2
|
5K 10K 15K 20K 25K 30K 35K 40K
|
5K 10K 15K 20K 25K 30K 35K 40K
|
5K 10K 15K 20K 25K 30K 35K 40K
|Symbol
|Bruttoprofit, USD
|Loss, USD
|Profit, USD
|XAUUSD.PRO
|186K
|USDJPY.PRO
|18K
|GBPUSD.PRO
|5.1K
|EURUSD.PRO
|2.7K
|
500K 1M 1.5M 2M 2.5M 3M 3.5M 4M
|
500K 1M 1.5M 2M 2.5M 3M 3.5M 4M
|
500K 1M 1.5M 2M 2.5M 3M 3.5M 4M
|Symbol
|Bruttoprofit, pips
|Loss, pips
|Profit, pips
|XAUUSD.PRO
|211K
|USDJPY.PRO
|2.6K
|GBPUSD.PRO
|272
|EURUSD.PRO
|160
|
2.5M 5M 7.5M 10M 13M 15M 18M 20M
|
2.5M 5M 7.5M 10M 13M 15M 18M 20M
|
2.5M 5M 7.5M 10M 13M 15M 18M 20M
- Deposit load
- Rückgang
Bester Trade: +12 892.00 USD
Schlechtester Trade: -6 288 USD
Max. aufeinandergehende Gewinne: 266
Max. aufeinandergehende Verluste: 112
Max. Gewinn aufeinanderfolgender Gewinntrades: +130 855.42 USD
Max. Verlust aufeinanderfolgender Verlusttrades: -119 155.17 USD
Der durchschnittliche Slippage anhand der Statistik der Ausführung auf echten Konten verschiedener Broker ist in Punkten angegeben. Er hängt von der Differenz zwischen den Währungskursen des Anbieters von "DecodeGlobalLtd-Main Server" und des Abonnenten sowie von Verzögerungen in der Ausführung von Orders ab. Je kleiner der Wert ist, desto besser ist die Qualität des Kopierens.
GoldScalper Pro EA is an intelligent high-frequency trading expert advisor designed specifically for XAUUSD (Gold/USD). It is developed based on verified historical trading data and utilizes advanced algorithms focused on short-term rapid trades, with high win rates and strict risk control capabilities. This EA is suitable for traders seeking stable growth and manageable risk.
Key Features:
Trading Instrument: XAUUSD (Gold) professional accounts
Trading Strategy: High-frequency scalping, intraday trading, multi-order strategies
Money Management: Automatic lot sizing, starting from 0.01 lots
Risk Control: No fixed stop loss/take profit (user-configurable), controlled loss/profit per trade
Market Suitability: High volatility periods (e.g., EU/US sessions), ideal for short-term trading
Environment: MetaTrader 4 (MT5/MT4), supports VPS for 24/7 operation
Historical Performance:
Based on real historical trading records, the EA executed over 500 trades between September 4 and December 12, 2025, with a total volume exceeding 2,000 lots, demonstrating consistent profitability. Maximum daily volume exceeds 100 lots, making it suitable for traders with sufficient capital.
Parameter Settings:
Adjustable lot size, trading frequency, maximum positions
Configurable fixed stop loss/take profit
Timeframe control (e.g., trade only during active sessions)
