トレード:
80
利益トレード:
64 (80.00%)
損失トレード:
16 (20.00%)
ベストトレード:
260.94 USD
最悪のトレード:
-58.14 USD
総利益:
2 879.00 USD (70 782 pips)
総損失:
-365.94 USD (13 639 pips)
最大連続の勝ち:
17 (513.61 USD)
最大連続利益:
841.22 USD (14)
シャープレシオ:
0.55
取引アクティビティ:
40.96%
最大入金額:
2.59%
最近のトレード:
2 日前
1週間当たりの取引:
3
平均保有時間:
1 日
リカバリーファクター:
28.70
長いトレード:
41 (51.25%)
短いトレード:
39 (48.75%)
プロフィットファクター:
7.87
期待されたペイオフ:
31.41 USD
平均利益:
44.98 USD
平均損失:
-22.87 USD
最大連続の負け:
2 (-87.55 USD)
最大連続損失:
-87.55 USD (2)
月間成長:
5.99%
年間予想:
72.66%
アルゴリズム取引:
100%
残高によるドローダウン:
絶対:
0.00 USD
最大の:
87.55 USD (2.20%)
比較ドローダウン:
残高による:
2.75% (87.55 USD)
エクイティによる:
2.80% (84.08 USD)
配布
|シンボル
|ディール
|Sell
|Buy
|XAUUSD
|34
|EURNZD
|24
|GBPNZD
|12
|GBPAUD
|10
|
10 20 30 40
|
10 20 30 40
|
10 20 30 40
|シンボル
|総利益, USD
|Loss, USD
|利益, USD
|XAUUSD
|1.6K
|EURNZD
|448
|GBPNZD
|257
|GBPAUD
|187
|
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K 2.3K 2.5K 2.8K 3K
|
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K 2.3K 2.5K 2.8K 3K
|
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K 2.3K 2.5K 2.8K 3K
|シンボル
|総利益, pips
|Loss, pips
|利益, pips
|XAUUSD
|42K
|EURNZD
|8K
|GBPNZD
|3.2K
|GBPAUD
|3.7K
|
20K 40K 60K
|
20K 40K 60K
|
20K 40K 60K
ベストトレード: +260.94 USD
最悪のトレード: -58 USD
最大連続の勝ち: 14
最大連続の負け: 2
最大連続利益: +513.61 USD
最大連続損失: -87.55 USD
いろいろなブローカーのリアルアカウント上で実行統計に基づいたスリッページの平均は、いくつかの点で指定されています。それはオーダー実行の遅れに依るのと同様に、プロバイダーの"MohicansMarkets-Live"からの引用と購読者の引用の違いに依るものです。値がより低いことがコピーの品質がより良いことを意味しています。
|
Exness-Real6
|3.00 × 1
|
XMGlobal-Real 24
|3.17 × 88
This is a highly deterministic strategy with a low trading frequency, so you need to be patient
This strategy started on July 15, 2025 and has been running for nearly half a year. Except for a large floating loss caused by incorrect parameter settings at the beginning, the maximum floating loss thereafter has not exceeded 20%. And its total return rate reached 82.1% as of December 15th, which is 5 months, with a monthly return rate of 16.42%.
This strategy focuses on low-risk and stable returns, suitable for large funds.
レビューなし
