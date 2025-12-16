シグナルセクション
シグナル / MetaTrader 4 / TJ TEC signal
Sheng Jie Tang

TJ TEC signal

Sheng Jie Tang
レビュー0件
信頼性
23週間
0 / 0 USD
月額  300  USD  per  でコピー
成長(開始日): 2025 124%
MohicansMarkets-Live
1:500
リアルタイムでトレードを見るためには ログインしてください または 登録
  • 成長
  • 残高
  • エクイティ
  • ドローダウン
トレード:
80
利益トレード:
64 (80.00%)
損失トレード:
16 (20.00%)
ベストトレード:
260.94 USD
最悪のトレード:
-58.14 USD
総利益:
2 879.00 USD (70 782 pips)
総損失:
-365.94 USD (13 639 pips)
最大連続の勝ち:
17 (513.61 USD)
最大連続利益:
841.22 USD (14)
シャープレシオ:
0.55
取引アクティビティ:
40.96%
最大入金額:
2.59%
最近のトレード:
2 日前
1週間当たりの取引:
3
平均保有時間:
1 日
リカバリーファクター:
28.70
長いトレード:
41 (51.25%)
短いトレード:
39 (48.75%)
プロフィットファクター:
7.87
期待されたペイオフ:
31.41 USD
平均利益:
44.98 USD
平均損失:
-22.87 USD
最大連続の負け:
2 (-87.55 USD)
最大連続損失:
-87.55 USD (2)
月間成長:
5.99%
年間予想:
72.66%
アルゴリズム取引:
100%
残高によるドローダウン:
絶対:
0.00 USD
最大の:
87.55 USD (2.20%)
比較ドローダウン:
残高による:
2.75% (87.55 USD)
エクイティによる:
2.80% (84.08 USD)

配布

シンボル ディール Sell Buy
XAUUSD 34
EURNZD 24
GBPNZD 12
GBPAUD 10
10 20 30 40
10 20 30 40
10 20 30 40
シンボル 総利益, USD Loss, USD 利益, USD
XAUUSD 1.6K
EURNZD 448
GBPNZD 257
GBPAUD 187
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K 2.3K 2.5K 2.8K 3K
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K 2.3K 2.5K 2.8K 3K
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K 2.3K 2.5K 2.8K 3K
シンボル 総利益, pips Loss, pips 利益, pips
XAUUSD 42K
EURNZD 8K
GBPNZD 3.2K
GBPAUD 3.7K
20K 40K 60K
20K 40K 60K
20K 40K 60K
  • Deposit load
  • ドローダウン
ベストトレード: +260.94 USD
最悪のトレード: -58 USD
最大連続の勝ち: 14
最大連続の負け: 2
最大連続利益: +513.61 USD
最大連続損失: -87.55 USD

いろいろなブローカーのリアルアカウント上で実行統計に基づいたスリッページの平均は、いくつかの点で指定されています。それはオーダー実行の遅れに依るのと同様に、プロバイダーの"MohicansMarkets-Live"からの引用と購読者の引用の違いに依るものです。値がより低いことがコピーの品質がより良いことを意味しています。

Exness-Real6
3.00 × 1
XMGlobal-Real 24
3.17 × 88
リアルタイムでトレードを見るためには ログインしてください または 登録
This is a highly deterministic strategy with a low trading frequency, so you need to be patient 
This strategy started on July 15, 2025 and has been running for nearly half a year. Except for a large floating loss caused by incorrect parameter settings at the beginning, the maximum floating loss thereafter has not exceeded 20%. And its total return rate reached 82.1% as of December 15th, which is 5 months, with a monthly return rate of 16.42%. 
This strategy focuses on low-risk and stable returns, suitable for large funds.
レビューなし
2025.12.26 11:11
Removed warning: Low trading activity - not enough trades detected during the last month
2025.12.23 03:53
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2025.12.16 10:21
Low trading activity - only 6 trades detected in the last month
2025.12.16 10:21
No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the last 14 days
リアルタイムでトレードを見るためには ログインしてください または 登録
シグナル
価格
成長
購読者
残高
残高
Expert Advisors
トレード
利益%
アクティビティ
PF
期待されたペイオフ
ドローダウン
レバレッジ
TJ TEC signal
300 USD/月
124%
0
0
USD
3K
USD
23
100%
80
80%
41%
7.86
31.41
USD
3%
1:500
コピー

MetaTraderの中でｄじょのように取引コピーがおこなわれるのでしょうか？チュートリアルビデオをご覧ください

シグナルを購読すれば、あなたは1ヶ月間プロバイダーの取引をコピーすることができます。購読するためには、あなたはMetaTrader 4トレーディングターミナルが必要です。

プラットフォームをまだインストールしていない場合は、ここでダウンロードしてください