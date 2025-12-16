SignalsSections
Sheng Jie Tang

TJ TEC signal

Sheng Jie Tang
0 reviews
Reliability
20 weeks
0 / 0 USD
Copy for 300 USD per month
growth since 2025 121%
MohicansMarkets-Live
1:500
  • Growth
  • Balance
  • Equity
  • Drawdown
Trades:
77
Profit Trades:
62 (80.51%)
Loss Trades:
15 (19.48%)
Best trade:
260.94 USD
Worst trade:
-58.14 USD
Gross Profit:
2 819.60 USD (70 006 pips)
Gross Loss:
-356.93 USD (13 418 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
17 (513.61 USD)
Maximal consecutive profit:
841.22 USD (14)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.56
Trading activity:
17.50%
Max deposit load:
2.57%
Latest trade:
42 minutes ago
Trades per week:
3
Avg holding time:
1 day
Recovery Factor:
28.13
Long Trades:
38 (49.35%)
Short Trades:
39 (50.65%)
Profit Factor:
7.90
Expected Payoff:
31.98 USD
Average Profit:
45.48 USD
Average Loss:
-23.80 USD
Maximum consecutive losses:
2 (-87.55 USD)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-87.55 USD (2)
Monthly growth:
5.03%
Annual Forecast:
60.98%
Algo trading:
100%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
0.00 USD
Maximal:
87.55 USD (2.20%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
2.75% (87.55 USD)
By Equity:
2.02% (60.49 USD)

Distribution

Symbol Deals Sell Buy
XAUUSD 34
EURNZD 21
GBPNZD 12
GBPAUD 10
10 20 30 40
10 20 30 40
10 20 30 40
Symbol Gross Profit, USD Loss, USD Profit, USD
XAUUSD 1.6K
EURNZD 398
GBPNZD 257
GBPAUD 187
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K 2.3K 2.5K 2.8K 3K
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K 2.3K 2.5K 2.8K 3K
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K 2.3K 2.5K 2.8K 3K
Symbol Gross Profit, pips Loss, pips Profit, pips
XAUUSD 42K
EURNZD 7.4K
GBPNZD 3.2K
GBPAUD 3.7K
20K 40K 60K
20K 40K 60K
20K 40K 60K
  • Deposit load
  • Drawdown
Best trade: +260.94 USD
Worst trade: -58 USD
Maximum consecutive wins: 14
Maximum consecutive losses: 2
Maximal consecutive profit: +513.61 USD
Maximal consecutive loss: -87.55 USD

The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "MohicansMarkets-Live" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.

Exness-Real6
3.00 × 1
XMGlobal-Real 24
3.17 × 88
This is a highly deterministic strategy with a low trading frequency, so you need to be patient 
This strategy started on July 15, 2025 and has been running for nearly half a year. Except for a large floating loss caused by incorrect parameter settings at the beginning, the maximum floating loss thereafter has not exceeded 20%. And its total return rate reached 82.1% as of December 15th, which is 5 months, with a monthly return rate of 16.42%. 
This strategy focuses on low-risk and stable returns, suitable for large funds.
No reviews
2025.12.23 03:53
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2025.12.16 10:21
Low trading activity - only 6 trades detected in the last month
2025.12.16 10:21
No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the last 14 days
