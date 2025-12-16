- Growth
- Balance
- Equity
- Drawdown
Trades:
77
Profit Trades:
62 (80.51%)
Loss Trades:
15 (19.48%)
Best trade:
260.94 USD
Worst trade:
-58.14 USD
Gross Profit:
2 819.60 USD (70 006 pips)
Gross Loss:
-356.93 USD (13 418 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
17 (513.61 USD)
Maximal consecutive profit:
841.22 USD (14)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.56
Trading activity:
17.50%
Max deposit load:
2.57%
Latest trade:
42 minutes ago
Trades per week:
3
Avg holding time:
1 day
Recovery Factor:
28.13
Long Trades:
38 (49.35%)
Short Trades:
39 (50.65%)
Profit Factor:
7.90
Expected Payoff:
31.98 USD
Average Profit:
45.48 USD
Average Loss:
-23.80 USD
Maximum consecutive losses:
2 (-87.55 USD)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-87.55 USD (2)
Monthly growth:
5.03%
Annual Forecast:
60.98%
Algo trading:
100%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
0.00 USD
Maximal:
87.55 USD (2.20%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
2.75% (87.55 USD)
By Equity:
2.02% (60.49 USD)
Distribution
|Symbol
|Deals
|Sell
|Buy
|XAUUSD
|34
|EURNZD
|21
|GBPNZD
|12
|GBPAUD
|10
|
10 20 30 40
|
10 20 30 40
|
10 20 30 40
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, USD
|Loss, USD
|Profit, USD
|XAUUSD
|1.6K
|EURNZD
|398
|GBPNZD
|257
|GBPAUD
|187
|
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K 2.3K 2.5K 2.8K 3K
|
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K 2.3K 2.5K 2.8K 3K
|
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K 2.3K 2.5K 2.8K 3K
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, pips
|Loss, pips
|Profit, pips
|XAUUSD
|42K
|EURNZD
|7.4K
|GBPNZD
|3.2K
|GBPAUD
|3.7K
|
20K 40K 60K
|
20K 40K 60K
|
20K 40K 60K
- Deposit load
- Drawdown
Best trade: +260.94 USD
Worst trade: -58 USD
Maximum consecutive wins: 14
Maximum consecutive losses: 2
Maximal consecutive profit: +513.61 USD
Maximal consecutive loss: -87.55 USD
The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "MohicansMarkets-Live" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.
This is a highly deterministic strategy with a low trading frequency, so you need to be patient
This strategy started on July 15, 2025 and has been running for nearly half a year. Except for a large floating loss caused by incorrect parameter settings at the beginning, the maximum floating loss thereafter has not exceeded 20%. And its total return rate reached 82.1% as of December 15th, which is 5 months, with a monthly return rate of 16.42%.
This strategy focuses on low-risk and stable returns, suitable for large funds.
This strategy started on July 15, 2025 and has been running for nearly half a year. Except for a large floating loss caused by incorrect parameter settings at the beginning, the maximum floating loss thereafter has not exceeded 20%. And its total return rate reached 82.1% as of December 15th, which is 5 months, with a monthly return rate of 16.42%.
This strategy focuses on low-risk and stable returns, suitable for large funds.
No reviews
Signal
Price
Growth
Subscribers
Funds
Balance
Weeks
Expert Advisors
Trades
Win %
Activity
PF
Expected Payoff
Drawdown
Leverage
300 USD per month
121%
0
0
USD
USD
3K
USD
USD
20
100%
77
80%
17%
7.89
31.98
USD
USD
3%
1:500