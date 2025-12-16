시그널섹션
시그널 / MetaTrader 4 / TJ TEC signal
Sheng Jie Tang

TJ TEC signal

Sheng Jie Tang
0 리뷰
안정성
24
0 / 0 USD
월별 300 USD  복사
다음 이후의 성장 2025 125%
MohicansMarkets-Live
1:500
  • 성장
  • 잔고
  • 자본
  • 축소
트레이드:
81
이익 거래:
65 (80.24%)
손실 거래:
16 (19.75%)
최고의 거래:
260.94 USD
최악의 거래:
-58.14 USD
총 수익:
2 891.82 USD (71 159 pips)
총 손실:
-365.94 USD (13 639 pips)
연속 최대 이익:
17 (513.61 USD)
연속 최대 이익:
841.22 USD (14)
샤프 비율:
0.55
거래 활동:
33.84%
최대 입금량:
2.59%
최근 거래:
5 일 전
주별 거래 수:
1
평균 유지 시간:
1 일
회복 요인:
28.85
롱(주식매수):
41 (50.62%)
숏(주식차입매도):
40 (49.38%)
수익 요인:
7.90
기대수익:
31.18 USD
평균 이익:
44.49 USD
평균 손실:
-22.87 USD
연속 최대 손실:
2 (-87.55 USD)
연속 최대 손실:
-87.55 USD (2)
월별 성장률:
2.73%
연간 예측:
33.07%
Algo 트레이딩:
100%
잔고에 의한 삭감:
절대적:
0.00 USD
최대한의:
87.55 USD (2.20%)
상대적 삭감:
잔고별:
2.75% (87.55 USD)
자본금별:
2.80% (84.08 USD)

배포

심볼 Sell Buy
XAUUSD 34
EURNZD 25
GBPNZD 12
GBPAUD 10
10 20 30 40
10 20 30 40
10 20 30 40
심볼 총 수익, USD 손실, USD 수익, USD
XAUUSD 1.6K
EURNZD 461
GBPNZD 257
GBPAUD 187
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K 2.3K 2.5K 2.8K 3K
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K 2.3K 2.5K 2.8K 3K
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K 2.3K 2.5K 2.8K 3K
심볼 총 수익, pips 손실, pips 수익, pips
XAUUSD 42K
EURNZD 8.3K
GBPNZD 3.2K
GBPAUD 3.7K
20K 40K 60K
20K 40K 60K
20K 40K 60K
  • 입금량
  • 축소
최고의 거래: +260.94 USD
최악의 거래: -58 USD
연속 최대 이익: 14
연속 최대 손실: 2
연속 최대 이익: +513.61 USD
연속 최대 손실: -87.55 USD

리얼개 계정의 다양한 브로커들의 실행 통계를 기반으로 한 평균 편차가 핍(Pip)에 입력됩니다. 이 값은 "MohicansMarkets-Live"의 제공업자의 값과 구독자의 값 간의 차이와 주문 실행 지연에 따라 달라집니다. 값이 낮을수록 복제의 질이 더 훌륭하다는 것을 의미합니다.

Exness-Real6
3.00 × 1
XMGlobal-Real 24
3.17 × 88
This is a highly deterministic strategy with a low trading frequency, so you need to be patient 
This strategy started on July 15, 2025 and has been running for nearly half a year. Except for a large floating loss caused by incorrect parameter settings at the beginning, the maximum floating loss thereafter has not exceeded 20%. And its total return rate reached 82.1% as of December 15th, which is 5 months, with a monthly return rate of 16.42%. 
This strategy focuses on low-risk and stable returns, suitable for large funds.
리뷰 없음
2026.01.02 07:53
Low trading activity - only 4 trades detected in the last month
2025.12.26 11:11
Removed warning: Low trading activity - not enough trades detected during the last month
2025.12.23 03:53
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2025.12.16 10:21
Low trading activity - only 6 trades detected in the last month
2025.12.16 10:21
No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the last 14 days
