- 자본
- 축소
트레이드:
81
이익 거래:
65 (80.24%)
손실 거래:
16 (19.75%)
최고의 거래:
260.94 USD
최악의 거래:
-58.14 USD
총 수익:
2 891.82 USD (71 159 pips)
총 손실:
-365.94 USD (13 639 pips)
연속 최대 이익:
17 (513.61 USD)
연속 최대 이익:
841.22 USD (14)
샤프 비율:
0.55
거래 활동:
33.84%
최대 입금량:
2.59%
최근 거래:
5 일 전
주별 거래 수:
1
평균 유지 시간:
1 일
회복 요인:
28.85
롱(주식매수):
41 (50.62%)
숏(주식차입매도):
40 (49.38%)
수익 요인:
7.90
기대수익:
31.18 USD
평균 이익:
44.49 USD
평균 손실:
-22.87 USD
연속 최대 손실:
2 (-87.55 USD)
연속 최대 손실:
-87.55 USD (2)
월별 성장률:
2.73%
연간 예측:
33.07%
Algo 트레이딩:
100%
잔고에 의한 삭감:
절대적:
0.00 USD
최대한의:
87.55 USD (2.20%)
상대적 삭감:
잔고별:
2.75% (87.55 USD)
자본금별:
2.80% (84.08 USD)
배포
|심볼
|딜
|Sell
|Buy
|XAUUSD
|34
|EURNZD
|25
|GBPNZD
|12
|GBPAUD
|10
|
10 20 30 40
|
10 20 30 40
|
10 20 30 40
|심볼
|총 수익, USD
|손실, USD
|수익, USD
|XAUUSD
|1.6K
|EURNZD
|461
|GBPNZD
|257
|GBPAUD
|187
|
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K 2.3K 2.5K 2.8K 3K
|
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K 2.3K 2.5K 2.8K 3K
|
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K 2.3K 2.5K 2.8K 3K
|심볼
|총 수익, pips
|손실, pips
|수익, pips
|XAUUSD
|42K
|EURNZD
|8.3K
|GBPNZD
|3.2K
|GBPAUD
|3.7K
|
20K 40K 60K
|
20K 40K 60K
|
20K 40K 60K
- 입금량
- 축소
최고의 거래: +260.94 USD
최악의 거래: -58 USD
연속 최대 이익: 14
연속 최대 손실: 2
연속 최대 이익: +513.61 USD
연속 최대 손실: -87.55 USD
This is a highly deterministic strategy with a low trading frequency, so you need to be patient
This strategy started on July 15, 2025 and has been running for nearly half a year. Except for a large floating loss caused by incorrect parameter settings at the beginning, the maximum floating loss thereafter has not exceeded 20%. And its total return rate reached 82.1% as of December 15th, which is 5 months, with a monthly return rate of 16.42%.
This strategy focuses on low-risk and stable returns, suitable for large funds.
This strategy started on July 15, 2025 and has been running for nearly half a year. Except for a large floating loss caused by incorrect parameter settings at the beginning, the maximum floating loss thereafter has not exceeded 20%. And its total return rate reached 82.1% as of December 15th, which is 5 months, with a monthly return rate of 16.42%.
This strategy focuses on low-risk and stable returns, suitable for large funds.
리뷰 없음
시그널
가격
성장
구독자
자금
잔고
주
Expert Advisor
트레이드
이익 %
활동
PF
기대수익
축소
레버리지
월별 300 USD
125%
0
0
USD
USD
3K
USD
USD
24
100%
81
80%
34%
7.90
31.18
USD
USD
3%
1:500