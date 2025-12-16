- Crescita
- Saldo
- Equità
- Drawdown
Trade:
77
Profit Trade:
62 (80.51%)
Loss Trade:
15 (19.48%)
Best Trade:
260.94 USD
Worst Trade:
-58.14 USD
Profitto lordo:
2 819.60 USD (70 006 pips)
Perdita lorda:
-356.93 USD (13 418 pips)
Vincite massime consecutive:
17 (513.61 USD)
Massimo profitto consecutivo:
841.22 USD (14)
Indice di Sharpe:
0.56
Attività di trading:
n/a
Massimo carico di deposito:
0.00%
Ultimo trade:
14 giorni fa
Trade a settimana:
0
Tempo di attesa medio:
1 giorno
Fattore di recupero:
28.13
Long Trade:
38 (49.35%)
Short Trade:
39 (50.65%)
Fattore di profitto:
7.90
Profitto previsto:
31.98 USD
Profitto medio:
45.48 USD
Perdita media:
-23.80 USD
Massime perdite consecutive:
2 (-87.55 USD)
Massima perdita consecutiva:
-87.55 USD (2)
Crescita mensile:
5.03%
Previsione annuale:
0.00%
Algo trading:
100%
Drawdown per saldo:
Assoluto:
0.00 USD
Massimale:
87.55 USD (2.20%)
Drawdown relativo:
Per saldo:
0.00% (0.00 USD)
Per equità:
0.00% (0.00 USD)
Distribuzione
|Simbolo
|Operazioni
|Sell
|Buy
|XAUUSD
|34
|EURNZD
|21
|GBPNZD
|12
|GBPAUD
|10
|
10 20 30 40
|
10 20 30 40
|
10 20 30 40
|Simbolo
|Profitto lordo, USD
|Perdita, USD
|Profitto, USD
|XAUUSD
|1.6K
|EURNZD
|398
|GBPNZD
|257
|GBPAUD
|187
|
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K 2.3K 2.5K 2.8K 3K
|
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K 2.3K 2.5K 2.8K 3K
|
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K 2.3K 2.5K 2.8K 3K
|Simbolo
|Profitto lordo, pips
|Perdita, pips
|Profitto, pips
|XAUUSD
|42K
|EURNZD
|7.4K
|GBPNZD
|3.2K
|GBPAUD
|3.7K
|
20K 40K 60K
|
20K 40K 60K
|
20K 40K 60K
- Carico di deposito
- Drawdown
Best Trade: +260.94 USD
Worst Trade: -58 USD
Vincite massime consecutive: 14
Massime perdite consecutive: 2
Massimo profitto consecutivo: +513.61 USD
Massima perdita consecutiva: -87.55 USD
Lo slippage medio basato sulle statistiche di esecuzione sugli account reale dei vari broker è specificato in pip. Dipende dalla differenza tra le quotazioni del fornitore da "MohicansMarkets-Live" e le quotazioni dell'abbonato, nonché dai ritardi nell'esecuzione dell'ordine. Valori più bassi indicano una migliore qualità di copiatura.
|
Exness-Real6
|3.00 × 1
|
XMGlobal-Real 24
|3.17 × 88
This is a highly deterministic strategy with a low trading frequency, so you need to be patient
This strategy started on July 15, 2025 and has been running for nearly half a year. Except for a large floating loss caused by incorrect parameter settings at the beginning, the maximum floating loss thereafter has not exceeded 20%. And its total return rate reached 82.1% as of December 15th, which is 5 months, with a monthly return rate of 16.42%.
This strategy focuses on low-risk and stable returns, suitable for large funds.
Non ci sono recensioni