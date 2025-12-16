SegnaliSezioni
Segnali / MetaTrader 4 / TJ TEC signal
Sheng Jie Tang

TJ TEC signal

Sheng Jie Tang
0 recensioni
21 settimane
0 / 0 USD
0%
MohicansMarkets-Live
1:500
Per vedere i trade in tempo reale, nome utente o registrati
  • Crescita
  • Saldo
  • Equità
  • Drawdown
Trade:
77
Profit Trade:
62 (80.51%)
Loss Trade:
15 (19.48%)
Best Trade:
260.94 USD
Worst Trade:
-58.14 USD
Profitto lordo:
2 819.60 USD (70 006 pips)
Perdita lorda:
-356.93 USD (13 418 pips)
Vincite massime consecutive:
17 (513.61 USD)
Massimo profitto consecutivo:
841.22 USD (14)
Indice di Sharpe:
0.56
Attività di trading:
n/a
Massimo carico di deposito:
0.00%
Ultimo trade:
14 giorni fa
Trade a settimana:
0
Tempo di attesa medio:
1 giorno
Fattore di recupero:
28.13
Long Trade:
38 (49.35%)
Short Trade:
39 (50.65%)
Fattore di profitto:
7.90
Profitto previsto:
31.98 USD
Profitto medio:
45.48 USD
Perdita media:
-23.80 USD
Massime perdite consecutive:
2 (-87.55 USD)
Massima perdita consecutiva:
-87.55 USD (2)
Crescita mensile:
5.03%
Previsione annuale:
0.00%
Algo trading:
100%
Drawdown per saldo:
Assoluto:
0.00 USD
Massimale:
87.55 USD (2.20%)
Drawdown relativo:
Per saldo:
0.00% (0.00 USD)
Per equità:
0.00% (0.00 USD)

Distribuzione

Simbolo Operazioni Sell Buy
XAUUSD 34
EURNZD 21
GBPNZD 12
GBPAUD 10
10 20 30 40
10 20 30 40
10 20 30 40
Simbolo Profitto lordo, USD Perdita, USD Profitto, USD
XAUUSD 1.6K
EURNZD 398
GBPNZD 257
GBPAUD 187
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K 2.3K 2.5K 2.8K 3K
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K 2.3K 2.5K 2.8K 3K
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K 2.3K 2.5K 2.8K 3K
Simbolo Profitto lordo, pips Perdita, pips Profitto, pips
XAUUSD 42K
EURNZD 7.4K
GBPNZD 3.2K
GBPAUD 3.7K
20K 40K 60K
20K 40K 60K
20K 40K 60K
  • Carico di deposito
  • Drawdown
Best Trade: +260.94 USD
Worst Trade: -58 USD
Vincite massime consecutive: 14
Massime perdite consecutive: 2
Massimo profitto consecutivo: +513.61 USD
Massima perdita consecutiva: -87.55 USD

Lo slippage medio basato sulle statistiche di esecuzione sugli account reale dei vari broker è specificato in pip. Dipende dalla differenza tra le quotazioni del fornitore da "MohicansMarkets-Live" e le quotazioni dell'abbonato, nonché dai ritardi nell'esecuzione dell'ordine. Valori più bassi indicano una migliore qualità di copiatura.

Exness-Real6
3.00 × 1
XMGlobal-Real 24
3.17 × 88
Per vedere i trade in tempo reale, nome utente o registrati
This is a highly deterministic strategy with a low trading frequency, so you need to be patient 
This strategy started on July 15, 2025 and has been running for nearly half a year. Except for a large floating loss caused by incorrect parameter settings at the beginning, the maximum floating loss thereafter has not exceeded 20%. And its total return rate reached 82.1% as of December 15th, which is 5 months, with a monthly return rate of 16.42%. 
This strategy focuses on low-risk and stable returns, suitable for large funds.
Non ci sono recensioni
2025.12.16 10:21
Low trading activity - only 6 trades detected in the last month
2025.12.16 10:21
No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the last 14 days
Per vedere i trade in tempo reale, nome utente o registrati