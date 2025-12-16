SignaleKategorien
Sheng Jie Tang

TJ TEC signal

Sheng Jie Tang
0 Bewertungen
Zuverlässigkeit
23 Wochen
0 / 0 USD
Für 300 USD pro Monat kopieren
Wachstum seit 2025 124%
MohicansMarkets-Live
1:500
  • Wachstum
  • Kontostand
  • Equity
  • Rückgang
Trades insgesamt:
80
Gewinntrades:
64 (80.00%)
Verlusttrades:
16 (20.00%)
Bester Trade:
260.94 USD
Schlechtester Trade:
-58.14 USD
Bruttoprofit:
2 879.00 USD (70 782 pips)
Bruttoverlust:
-365.94 USD (13 639 pips)
Max. aufeinandergehende Gewinne:
17 (513.61 USD)
Max. Gewinn aufeinanderfolgender Gewinntrades:
841.22 USD (14)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.55
Trading-Aktivität:
40.96%
Max deposit load:
2.59%
Letzter Trade:
3 Tage
Trades pro Woche:
3
Durchschn. Haltezeit:
1 Tag
Erholungsfaktor:
28.70
Long-Positionen:
41 (51.25%)
Short-Positionen:
39 (48.75%)
Profit-Faktor:
7.87
Mathematische Gewinnerwartung:
31.41 USD
Durchschnittlicher Profit:
44.98 USD
Durchschnittlicher Verlust:
-22.87 USD
Max. aufeinandergehende Verluste:
2 (-87.55 USD)
Max. Verlust aufeinanderfolgender Verlusttrades:
-87.55 USD (2)
Wachstum pro Monat :
5.99%
Jahresprognose:
72.66%
Algo-Trading:
100%
Rückgang/Kontostand:
Absolut:
0.00 USD
Maximaler:
87.55 USD (2.20%)
Relativer Rückgang:
Kontostand:
2.75% (87.55 USD)
Kapital:
2.80% (84.08 USD)

Verteilung

Symbol Trades Sell Buy
XAUUSD 34
EURNZD 24
GBPNZD 12
GBPAUD 10
10 20 30 40
10 20 30 40
10 20 30 40
Symbol Bruttoprofit, USD Loss, USD Profit, USD
XAUUSD 1.6K
EURNZD 448
GBPNZD 257
GBPAUD 187
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K 2.3K 2.5K 2.8K 3K
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K 2.3K 2.5K 2.8K 3K
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K 2.3K 2.5K 2.8K 3K
Symbol Bruttoprofit, pips Loss, pips Profit, pips
XAUUSD 42K
EURNZD 8K
GBPNZD 3.2K
GBPAUD 3.7K
20K 40K 60K
20K 40K 60K
20K 40K 60K
  • Deposit load
  • Rückgang
Bester Trade: +260.94 USD
Schlechtester Trade: -58 USD
Max. aufeinandergehende Gewinne: 14
Max. aufeinandergehende Verluste: 2
Max. Gewinn aufeinanderfolgender Gewinntrades: +513.61 USD
Max. Verlust aufeinanderfolgender Verlusttrades: -87.55 USD

Der durchschnittliche Slippage anhand der Statistik der Ausführung auf echten Konten verschiedener Broker ist in Punkten angegeben. Er hängt von der Differenz zwischen den Währungskursen des Anbieters von "MohicansMarkets-Live" und des Abonnenten sowie von Verzögerungen in der Ausführung von Orders ab. Je kleiner der Wert ist, desto besser ist die Qualität des Kopierens.

Exness-Real6
3.00 × 1
XMGlobal-Real 24
3.17 × 88
This is a highly deterministic strategy with a low trading frequency, so you need to be patient 
This strategy started on July 15, 2025 and has been running for nearly half a year. Except for a large floating loss caused by incorrect parameter settings at the beginning, the maximum floating loss thereafter has not exceeded 20%. And its total return rate reached 82.1% as of December 15th, which is 5 months, with a monthly return rate of 16.42%. 
This strategy focuses on low-risk and stable returns, suitable for large funds.
Keine Bewertungen
2025.12.26 11:11
Removed warning: Low trading activity - not enough trades detected during the last month
2025.12.23 03:53
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2025.12.16 10:21
Low trading activity - only 6 trades detected in the last month
2025.12.16 10:21
No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the last 14 days
