- Wachstum
- Kontostand
- Equity
- Rückgang
Trades insgesamt:
80
Gewinntrades:
64 (80.00%)
Verlusttrades:
16 (20.00%)
Bester Trade:
260.94 USD
Schlechtester Trade:
-58.14 USD
Bruttoprofit:
2 879.00 USD (70 782 pips)
Bruttoverlust:
-365.94 USD (13 639 pips)
Max. aufeinandergehende Gewinne:
17 (513.61 USD)
Max. Gewinn aufeinanderfolgender Gewinntrades:
841.22 USD (14)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.55
Trading-Aktivität:
40.96%
Max deposit load:
2.59%
Letzter Trade:
3 Tage
Trades pro Woche:
3
Durchschn. Haltezeit:
1 Tag
Erholungsfaktor:
28.70
Long-Positionen:
41 (51.25%)
Short-Positionen:
39 (48.75%)
Profit-Faktor:
7.87
Mathematische Gewinnerwartung:
31.41 USD
Durchschnittlicher Profit:
44.98 USD
Durchschnittlicher Verlust:
-22.87 USD
Max. aufeinandergehende Verluste:
2 (-87.55 USD)
Max. Verlust aufeinanderfolgender Verlusttrades:
-87.55 USD (2)
Wachstum pro Monat :
5.99%
Jahresprognose:
72.66%
Algo-Trading:
100%
Rückgang/Kontostand:
Absolut:
0.00 USD
Maximaler:
87.55 USD (2.20%)
Relativer Rückgang:
Kontostand:
2.75% (87.55 USD)
Kapital:
2.80% (84.08 USD)
Verteilung
|Symbol
|Trades
|Sell
|Buy
|XAUUSD
|34
|EURNZD
|24
|GBPNZD
|12
|GBPAUD
|10
|
10 20 30 40
|
10 20 30 40
|
10 20 30 40
|Symbol
|Bruttoprofit, USD
|Loss, USD
|Profit, USD
|XAUUSD
|1.6K
|EURNZD
|448
|GBPNZD
|257
|GBPAUD
|187
|
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K 2.3K 2.5K 2.8K 3K
|
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K 2.3K 2.5K 2.8K 3K
|
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K 2.3K 2.5K 2.8K 3K
|Symbol
|Bruttoprofit, pips
|Loss, pips
|Profit, pips
|XAUUSD
|42K
|EURNZD
|8K
|GBPNZD
|3.2K
|GBPAUD
|3.7K
|
20K 40K 60K
|
20K 40K 60K
|
20K 40K 60K
- Deposit load
- Rückgang
Bester Trade: +260.94 USD
Schlechtester Trade: -58 USD
Max. aufeinandergehende Gewinne: 14
Max. aufeinandergehende Verluste: 2
Max. Gewinn aufeinanderfolgender Gewinntrades: +513.61 USD
Max. Verlust aufeinanderfolgender Verlusttrades: -87.55 USD
Der durchschnittliche Slippage anhand der Statistik der Ausführung auf echten Konten verschiedener Broker ist in Punkten angegeben. Er hängt von der Differenz zwischen den Währungskursen des Anbieters von "MohicansMarkets-Live" und des Abonnenten sowie von Verzögerungen in der Ausführung von Orders ab. Je kleiner der Wert ist, desto besser ist die Qualität des Kopierens.
|
Exness-Real6
|3.00 × 1
|
XMGlobal-Real 24
|3.17 × 88
This is a highly deterministic strategy with a low trading frequency, so you need to be patient
This strategy started on July 15, 2025 and has been running for nearly half a year. Except for a large floating loss caused by incorrect parameter settings at the beginning, the maximum floating loss thereafter has not exceeded 20%. And its total return rate reached 82.1% as of December 15th, which is 5 months, with a monthly return rate of 16.42%.
This strategy focuses on low-risk and stable returns, suitable for large funds.
Keine Bewertungen
Signal
Preis
Wachstum
Abonnenten
Geldmittel
Kontostand
Wochen
Expert Advisor
Trades
Gewinn
Aktivität
PF
Mathematische Gewinnerwartung
Rückgang
Hebel
300 USD pro Monat
124%
0
0
USD
USD
3K
USD
USD
23
100%
80
80%
41%
7.86
31.41
USD
USD
3%
1:500