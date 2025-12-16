- Incremento
Total de Trades:
80
Transacciones Rentables:
64 (80.00%)
Transacciones Irrentables:
16 (20.00%)
Mejor transacción:
260.94 USD
Peor transacción:
-58.14 USD
Beneficio Bruto:
2 879.00 USD (70 782 pips)
Pérdidas Brutas:
-365.94 USD (13 639 pips)
Máximo de ganancias consecutivas:
17 (513.61 USD)
Beneficio máximo consecutivo:
841.22 USD (14)
Ratio de Sharpe:
0.55
Actividad comercial:
40.96%
Carga máxima del depósito:
2.59%
Último trade:
15 horas
Trades a la semana:
3
Tiempo medio de espera:
1 día
Factor de Recuperación:
28.70
Transacciones Largas:
41 (51.25%)
Transacciones Cortas:
39 (48.75%)
Factor de Beneficio:
7.87
Beneficio Esperado:
31.41 USD
Beneficio medio:
44.98 USD
Pérdidas medias:
-22.87 USD
Máximo de pérdidas consecutivas:
2 (-87.55 USD)
Pérdidas máximas consecutivas:
-87.55 USD (2)
Crecimiento al mes:
6.79%
Pronóstico anual:
82.39%
Trading algorítmico:
100%
Reducción de balance:
Absoluto:
0.00 USD
Máxima:
87.55 USD (2.20%)
Reducción relativa:
De balance:
2.75% (87.55 USD)
De fondos:
2.80% (84.08 USD)
Distribución
|Símbolo
|Transacciones
|Sell
|Buy
|XAUUSD
|34
|EURNZD
|24
|GBPNZD
|12
|GBPAUD
|10
|
10 20 30 40
|
10 20 30 40
|
10 20 30 40
|Símbolo
|Beneficio Bruto, USD
|Loss, USD
|Beneficio, USD
|XAUUSD
|1.6K
|EURNZD
|448
|GBPNZD
|257
|GBPAUD
|187
|
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K 2.3K 2.5K 2.8K 3K
|
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K 2.3K 2.5K 2.8K 3K
|
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K 2.3K 2.5K 2.8K 3K
|Símbolo
|Beneficio Bruto, pips
|Loss, pips
|Beneficio, pips
|XAUUSD
|42K
|EURNZD
|8K
|GBPNZD
|3.2K
|GBPAUD
|3.7K
|
20K 40K 60K
|
20K 40K 60K
|
20K 40K 60K
- Deposit load
- Reducción
Mejor transacción: +260.94 USD
Peor transacción: -58 USD
Máximo de ganancias consecutivas: 14
Máximo de pérdidas consecutivas: 2
Beneficio máximo consecutivo: +513.61 USD
Pérdidas máximas consecutivas: -87.55 USD
El deslizamiento medio a base de la estadística de ejecución en las cuentas reales de diferentes corredores se indica en puntos. Depende de la diferencia de las cotizaciones del proveedor de "MohicansMarkets-Live" y del suscriptor, así como del retardo en ejecutar las órdenes. Cuanto menos sea este valor, mejor será la calidad del copiado.
|
Exness-Real6
|3.00 × 1
|
XMGlobal-Real 24
|3.17 × 88
This is a highly deterministic strategy with a low trading frequency, so you need to be patient
This strategy started on July 15, 2025 and has been running for nearly half a year. Except for a large floating loss caused by incorrect parameter settings at the beginning, the maximum floating loss thereafter has not exceeded 20%. And its total return rate reached 82.1% as of December 15th, which is 5 months, with a monthly return rate of 16.42%.
This strategy focuses on low-risk and stable returns, suitable for large funds.
No hay comentarios
