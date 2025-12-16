SeñalesSecciones
Señales / MetaTrader 4 / TJ TEC signal
Sheng Jie Tang

TJ TEC signal

Sheng Jie Tang
0 comentarios
Fiabilidad
23 semanas
0 / 0 USD
incremento desde 2025 124%
MohicansMarkets-Live
1:500
  • Incremento
  • Balance
  • Equidad
  • Reducción
Total de Trades:
80
Transacciones Rentables:
64 (80.00%)
Transacciones Irrentables:
16 (20.00%)
Mejor transacción:
260.94 USD
Peor transacción:
-58.14 USD
Beneficio Bruto:
2 879.00 USD (70 782 pips)
Pérdidas Brutas:
-365.94 USD (13 639 pips)
Máximo de ganancias consecutivas:
17 (513.61 USD)
Beneficio máximo consecutivo:
841.22 USD (14)
Ratio de Sharpe:
0.55
Actividad comercial:
40.96%
Carga máxima del depósito:
2.59%
Último trade:
15 horas
Trades a la semana:
3
Tiempo medio de espera:
1 día
Factor de Recuperación:
28.70
Transacciones Largas:
41 (51.25%)
Transacciones Cortas:
39 (48.75%)
Factor de Beneficio:
7.87
Beneficio Esperado:
31.41 USD
Beneficio medio:
44.98 USD
Pérdidas medias:
-22.87 USD
Máximo de pérdidas consecutivas:
2 (-87.55 USD)
Pérdidas máximas consecutivas:
-87.55 USD (2)
Crecimiento al mes:
6.79%
Pronóstico anual:
82.39%
Trading algorítmico:
100%
Reducción de balance:
Absoluto:
0.00 USD
Máxima:
87.55 USD (2.20%)
Reducción relativa:
De balance:
2.75% (87.55 USD)
De fondos:
2.80% (84.08 USD)

Distribución

Símbolo Transacciones Sell Buy
XAUUSD 34
EURNZD 24
GBPNZD 12
GBPAUD 10
10 20 30 40
10 20 30 40
10 20 30 40
Símbolo Beneficio Bruto, USD Loss, USD Beneficio, USD
XAUUSD 1.6K
EURNZD 448
GBPNZD 257
GBPAUD 187
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K 2.3K 2.5K 2.8K 3K
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K 2.3K 2.5K 2.8K 3K
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K 2.3K 2.5K 2.8K 3K
Símbolo Beneficio Bruto, pips Loss, pips Beneficio, pips
XAUUSD 42K
EURNZD 8K
GBPNZD 3.2K
GBPAUD 3.7K
20K 40K 60K
20K 40K 60K
20K 40K 60K
El deslizamiento medio a base de la estadística de ejecución en las cuentas reales de diferentes corredores se indica en puntos. Depende de la diferencia de las cotizaciones del proveedor de "MohicansMarkets-Live" y del suscriptor, así como del retardo en ejecutar las órdenes. Cuanto menos sea este valor, mejor será la calidad del copiado.

Exness-Real6
3.00 × 1
XMGlobal-Real 24
3.17 × 88
This is a highly deterministic strategy with a low trading frequency, so you need to be patient 
This strategy started on July 15, 2025 and has been running for nearly half a year. Except for a large floating loss caused by incorrect parameter settings at the beginning, the maximum floating loss thereafter has not exceeded 20%. And its total return rate reached 82.1% as of December 15th, which is 5 months, with a monthly return rate of 16.42%. 
This strategy focuses on low-risk and stable returns, suitable for large funds.
No hay comentarios
2025.12.26 11:11
Removed warning: Low trading activity - not enough trades detected during the last month
2025.12.23 03:53
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2025.12.16 10:21
Low trading activity - only 6 trades detected in the last month
2025.12.16 10:21
No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the last 14 days
