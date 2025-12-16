- Croissance
Trades:
77
Bénéfice trades:
62 (80.51%)
Perte trades:
15 (19.48%)
Meilleure transaction:
260.94 USD
Pire transaction:
-58.14 USD
Bénéfice brut:
2 819.60 USD (70 006 pips)
Perte brute:
-356.93 USD (13 418 pips)
Gains consécutifs maximales:
17 (513.61 USD)
Bénéfice consécutif maximal:
841.22 USD (14)
Ratio de Sharpe:
0.56
Activité de trading:
n/a
Charge de dépôt maximale:
0.00%
Dernier trade:
14 il y a quelques jours
Trades par semaine:
0
Temps de détention moyen:
1 jour
Facteur de récupération:
28.13
Longs trades:
38 (49.35%)
Courts trades:
39 (50.65%)
Facteur de profit:
7.90
Rendement attendu:
31.98 USD
Bénéfice moyen:
45.48 USD
Perte moyenne:
-23.80 USD
Pertes consécutives maximales:
2 (-87.55 USD)
Perte consécutive maximale:
-87.55 USD (2)
Croissance mensuelle:
5.03%
Prévision annuelle:
0.00%
Algo trading:
100%
Prélèvement par solde:
Absolu:
0.00 USD
Maximal:
87.55 USD (2.20%)
Prélèvement relatif:
Par solde:
0.00% (0.00 USD)
Par fonds propres:
0.00% (0.00 USD)
Distribution
|Symbole
|Transactions
|Sell
|Buy
|XAUUSD
|34
|EURNZD
|21
|GBPNZD
|12
|GBPAUD
|10
|Symbole
|Bénéfice brut, USD
|Perte, USD
|Profit, USD
|XAUUSD
|1.6K
|EURNZD
|398
|GBPNZD
|257
|GBPAUD
|187
|Symbole
|Bénéfice brut, pips
|Perte, pips
|Profit, pips
|XAUUSD
|42K
|EURNZD
|7.4K
|GBPNZD
|3.2K
|GBPAUD
|3.7K
- Charge de dépôt
- Prélèvement
Meilleure transaction: +260.94 USD
Pire transaction: -58 USD
Gains consécutifs maximales: 14
Pertes consécutives maximales: 2
Bénéfice consécutif maximal: +513.61 USD
Perte consécutive maximale: -87.55 USD
Le dérapage moyen basé sur les statistiques d'exécution sur réel les comptes de divers courtiers est spécifié en pips. Elle dépend de la différence entre les cotations du fournisseur de "MohicansMarkets-Live" et les cotations de l'abonné, ainsi que des délais d'exécution des commandes. Des valeurs inférieures signifient une meilleure qualité de copie.
Exness-Real6
|3.00 × 1
XMGlobal-Real 24
|3.17 × 88
This is a highly deterministic strategy with a low trading frequency, so you need to be patient
This strategy started on July 15, 2025 and has been running for nearly half a year. Except for a large floating loss caused by incorrect parameter settings at the beginning, the maximum floating loss thereafter has not exceeded 20%. And its total return rate reached 82.1% as of December 15th, which is 5 months, with a monthly return rate of 16.42%.
This strategy focuses on low-risk and stable returns, suitable for large funds.
