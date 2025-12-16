This is a highly deterministic strategy with a low trading frequency, so you need to be patient

This strategy started on July 15, 2025 and has been running for nearly half a year. Except for a large floating loss caused by incorrect parameter settings at the beginning, the maximum floating loss thereafter has not exceeded 20%. And its total return rate reached 82.1% as of December 15th, which is 5 months, with a monthly return rate of 16.42%.

This strategy focuses on low-risk and stable returns, suitable for large funds.