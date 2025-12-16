- Crescimento
- Saldo
- Capital líquido
- Rebaixamento
Negociações:
80
Negociações com lucro:
64 (80.00%)
Negociações com perda:
16 (20.00%)
Melhor negociação:
260.94 USD
Pior negociação:
-58.14 USD
Lucro bruto:
2 879.00 USD (70 782 pips)
Perda bruta:
-365.94 USD (13 639 pips)
Máximo de vitórias consecutivas:
17 (513.61 USD)
Máximo lucro consecutivo:
841.22 USD (14)
Índice de Sharpe:
0.55
Atividade de negociação:
40.96%
Depósito máximo carregado:
2.59%
Último negócio:
1 dias atrás
Negociações por semana:
3
Tempo médio de espera:
1 dia
Fator de recuperação:
28.70
Negociações longas:
41 (51.25%)
Negociações curtas:
39 (48.75%)
Fator de lucro:
7.87
Valor esperado:
31.41 USD
Lucro médio:
44.98 USD
Perda média:
-22.87 USD
Máximo de perdas consecutivas:
2 (-87.55 USD)
Máxima perda consecutiva:
-87.55 USD (2)
Crescimento mensal:
6.79%
Previsão anual:
82.39%
Algotrading:
100%
Rebaixamento pelo saldo:
Absoluto:
0.00 USD
Máximo:
87.55 USD (2.20%)
Rebaixamento relativo:
Pelo Saldo:
2.75% (87.55 USD)
Pelo Capital Líquido:
2.80% (84.08 USD)
Distribuição
|Símbolo
|Operações
|Sell
|Buy
|XAUUSD
|34
|EURNZD
|24
|GBPNZD
|12
|GBPAUD
|10
|
10 20 30 40
|
10 20 30 40
|
10 20 30 40
|Símbolo
|Lucro bruto, USD
|Loss, USD
|Lucro, USD
|XAUUSD
|1.6K
|EURNZD
|448
|GBPNZD
|257
|GBPAUD
|187
|
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K 2.3K 2.5K 2.8K 3K
|
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K 2.3K 2.5K 2.8K 3K
|
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K 2.3K 2.5K 2.8K 3K
|Símbolo
|Lucro bruto, pips
|Loss, pips
|Lucro, pips
|XAUUSD
|42K
|EURNZD
|8K
|GBPNZD
|3.2K
|GBPAUD
|3.7K
|
20K 40K 60K
|
20K 40K 60K
|
20K 40K 60K
- Depósito carregado
- Rebaixamento
Melhor negociação: +260.94 USD
Pior negociação: -58 USD
Máximo de vitórias consecutivas: 14
Máximo de perdas consecutivas: 2
Máximo lucro consecutivo: +513.61 USD
Máxima perda consecutiva: -87.55 USD
A slippage média baseada em estatísticas de contas real de diferentes corretoras é especificada em pontos. Depende da diferença entre as cotações do provedor de "MohicansMarkets-Live" e do assinante, bem como de atrasos na execução de ordens. Quanto menor o valor, melhor a qualidade da cópia.
|
Exness-Real6
|3.00 × 1
|
XMGlobal-Real 24
|3.17 × 88
This is a highly deterministic strategy with a low trading frequency, so you need to be patient
This strategy started on July 15, 2025 and has been running for nearly half a year. Except for a large floating loss caused by incorrect parameter settings at the beginning, the maximum floating loss thereafter has not exceeded 20%. And its total return rate reached 82.1% as of December 15th, which is 5 months, with a monthly return rate of 16.42%.
This strategy focuses on low-risk and stable returns, suitable for large funds.
This strategy started on July 15, 2025 and has been running for nearly half a year. Except for a large floating loss caused by incorrect parameter settings at the beginning, the maximum floating loss thereafter has not exceeded 20%. And its total return rate reached 82.1% as of December 15th, which is 5 months, with a monthly return rate of 16.42%.
This strategy focuses on low-risk and stable returns, suitable for large funds.
Sem comentários
Sinal
Preço
Crescimento
Assinantes
Fundos
Saldo
Semanas
Expert Advisors
Negociações
Rentável
Atividade
PF
Valor esperado
Rebaixamento
Alavancagem
300 USD por mês
124%
0
0
USD
USD
3.1K
USD
USD
23
100%
80
80%
41%
7.86
31.41
USD
USD
3%
1:500