シグナルセクション
シグナル / MetaTrader 5 / AlphaTrend
Alan Rocchi

AlphaTrend

Alan Rocchi
レビュー0件
信頼性
35週間
0 / 0 USD
月額  999  USD  per  でコピー
成長(開始日): 2025 177%
FortunePrime-Live2
1:500
リアルタイムでトレードを見るためには ログインしてください または 登録
  • 成長
  • 残高
  • エクイティ
  • ドローダウン
トレード:
531
利益トレード:
281 (52.91%)
損失トレード:
250 (47.08%)
ベストトレード:
190.60 USD
最悪のトレード:
-92.45 USD
総利益:
6 033.75 USD (330 995 605 pips)
総損失:
-4 261.40 USD (256 378 775 pips)
最大連続の勝ち:
10 (162.09 USD)
最大連続利益:
387.25 USD (8)
シャープレシオ:
0.15
取引アクティビティ:
51.77%
最大入金額:
2.05%
最近のトレード:
5 日前
1週間当たりの取引:
12
平均保有時間:
13 時間
リカバリーファクター:
5.80
長いトレード:
354 (66.67%)
短いトレード:
177 (33.33%)
プロフィットファクター:
1.42
期待されたペイオフ:
3.34 USD
平均利益:
21.47 USD
平均損失:
-17.05 USD
最大連続の負け:
7 (-68.14 USD)
最大連続損失:
-180.45 USD (3)
月間成長:
4.15%
年間予想:
50.38%
アルゴリズム取引:
7%
残高によるドローダウン:
絶対:
0.36 USD
最大の:
305.79 USD (10.74%)
比較ドローダウン:
残高による:
10.74% (305.79 USD)
エクイティによる:
3.61% (95.30 USD)

配布

シンボル ディール Sell Buy
USDJPY 214
XAUUSD 156
USTEC 93
US30 68
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200 225 250 275 300
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200 225 250 275 300
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200 225 250 275 300
シンボル 総利益, USD Loss, USD 利益, USD
USDJPY 715
XAUUSD 228
USTEC 506
US30 324
1K 2K 3K 4K 5K
1K 2K 3K 4K 5K
1K 2K 3K 4K 5K
シンボル 総利益, pips Loss, pips 利益, pips
USDJPY 218K
XAUUSD 349K
USTEC 56M
US30 18M
25M 50M 75M 100M 125M 150M 175M 200M 225M 250M 275M 300M
25M 50M 75M 100M 125M 150M 175M 200M 225M 250M 275M 300M
25M 50M 75M 100M 125M 150M 175M 200M 225M 250M 275M 300M
  • Deposit load
  • ドローダウン
ベストトレード: +190.60 USD
最悪のトレード: -92 USD
最大連続の勝ち: 8
最大連続の負け: 3
最大連続利益: +162.09 USD
最大連続損失: -68.14 USD

いろいろなブローカーのリアルアカウント上で実行統計に基づいたスリッページの平均は、いくつかの点で指定されています。それはオーダー実行の遅れに依るのと同様に、プロバイダーの"FortunePrime-Live2"からの引用と購読者の引用の違いに依るものです。値がより低いことがコピーの品質がより良いことを意味しています。

データがありません

AlphaTrend Portfolio - Description body { font-family: Arial, sans-serif; line-height: 1.6; max-width: 800px; margin: 40px auto; padding: 20px; color: #333; } h1 { color: #2c3e50; border-bottom: 3px solid #3498db; padding-bottom: 10px; } h2 { color: #34495e; margin-top: 30px; } p { margin: 15px 0; text-align: justify; } Portfolio Description

AlphaTrend Portfolio is a fully systematic strategy based on intraday trend-following models, designed to capture high-probability directional movements while maintaining strict risk management with no overnight exposure. The portfolio is composed of 5 independent strategies, divided into two core groups:

1. Intraday Breakout Strategies (Trend Continuation)

Operating on XAUUSD (ST013), GBPUSD (ST015), and USDJPY (ST012). These strategies identify session-based relative highs and lows, initiating positions when price breaks statistically relevant levels that signal potential trend continuation. All positions are closed by end of day with dynamic stop-loss management.

2. Long-Only Strategies on U.S. Indices (Statistical Bias Models)

Operating on NASDAQ (ST025) and DOW JONES (ST026). Long-only strategies that open positions at market open based on statistical and seasonal advantages, leveraging the historical bullish bias of U.S. equity indices. All positions closed before market close.

レビューなし
リアルタイムでトレードを見るためには ログインしてください または 登録
シグナル
価格
成長
購読者
残高
残高
Expert Advisors
トレード
利益%
アクティビティ
PF
期待されたペイオフ
ドローダウン
レバレッジ
AlphaTrend
999 USD/月
177%
0
0
USD
2.8K
USD
35
7%
531
52%
52%
1.41
3.34
USD
11%
1:500
コピー

MetaTraderの中でｄじょのように取引コピーがおこなわれるのでしょうか？チュートリアルビデオをご覧ください

シグナルを購読すれば、あなたは1ヶ月間プロバイダーの取引をコピーすることができます。購読するためには、あなたはMetaTrader 5トレーディングターミナルが必要です。

プラットフォームをまだインストールしていない場合は、ここでダウンロードしてください