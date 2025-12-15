- 成長
- 残高
- エクイティ
- ドローダウン
配布
|シンボル
|ディール
|Sell
|Buy
|USDJPY
|214
|XAUUSD
|156
|USTEC
|93
|US30
|68
|
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200 225 250 275 300
|
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200 225 250 275 300
|
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200 225 250 275 300
|シンボル
|総利益, USD
|Loss, USD
|利益, USD
|USDJPY
|715
|XAUUSD
|228
|USTEC
|506
|US30
|324
|
1K 2K 3K 4K 5K
|
1K 2K 3K 4K 5K
|
1K 2K 3K 4K 5K
|シンボル
|総利益, pips
|Loss, pips
|利益, pips
|USDJPY
|218K
|XAUUSD
|349K
|USTEC
|56M
|US30
|18M
|
25M 50M 75M 100M 125M 150M 175M 200M 225M 250M 275M 300M
|
25M 50M 75M 100M 125M 150M 175M 200M 225M 250M 275M 300M
|
25M 50M 75M 100M 125M 150M 175M 200M 225M 250M 275M 300M
- Deposit load
- ドローダウン
いろいろなブローカーのリアルアカウント上で実行統計に基づいたスリッページの平均は、いくつかの点で指定されています。それはオーダー実行の遅れに依るのと同様に、プロバイダーの"FortunePrime-Live2"からの引用と購読者の引用の違いに依るものです。値がより低いことがコピーの品質がより良いことを意味しています。
データがありません
AlphaTrend Portfolio is a fully systematic strategy based on intraday trend-following models, designed to capture high-probability directional movements while maintaining strict risk management with no overnight exposure. The portfolio is composed of 5 independent strategies, divided into two core groups:
1. Intraday Breakout Strategies (Trend Continuation)
Operating on XAUUSD (ST013), GBPUSD (ST015), and USDJPY (ST012). These strategies identify session-based relative highs and lows, initiating positions when price breaks statistically relevant levels that signal potential trend continuation. All positions are closed by end of day with dynamic stop-loss management.
2. Long-Only Strategies on U.S. Indices (Statistical Bias Models)
Operating on NASDAQ (ST025) and DOW JONES (ST026). Long-only strategies that open positions at market open based on statistical and seasonal advantages, leveraging the historical bullish bias of U.S. equity indices. All positions closed before market close.
USD
USD
USD