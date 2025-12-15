- 자본
|심볼
|딜
|Sell
|Buy
|USDJPY
|217
|XAUUSD
|158
|USTEC
|96
|US30
|68
|
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200 225 250 275 300
|
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200 225 250 275 300
|
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200 225 250 275 300
|심볼
|총 수익, USD
|손실, USD
|수익, USD
|USDJPY
|691
|XAUUSD
|322
|USTEC
|540
|US30
|324
|
1K 2K 3K 4K 5K
|
1K 2K 3K 4K 5K
|
1K 2K 3K 4K 5K
|심볼
|총 수익, pips
|손실, pips
|수익, pips
|USDJPY
|218K
|XAUUSD
|354K
|USTEC
|56M
|US30
|18M
|
25M 50M 75M 100M 125M 150M 175M 200M 225M 250M 275M 300M
|
25M 50M 75M 100M 125M 150M 175M 200M 225M 250M 275M 300M
|
25M 50M 75M 100M 125M 150M 175M 200M 225M 250M 275M 300M
- 입금량
- 축소
리얼개 계정의 다양한 브로커들의 실행 통계를 기반으로 한 평균 편차가 핍(Pip)에 입력됩니다. 이 값은 "FortunePrime-Live2"의 제공업자의 값과 구독자의 값 간의 차이와 주문 실행 지연에 따라 달라집니다. 값이 낮을수록 복제의 질이 더 훌륭하다는 것을 의미합니다.
AlphaTrend Portfolio is a fully systematic strategy based on intraday trend-following models, designed to capture high-probability directional movements while maintaining strict risk management with no overnight exposure. The portfolio is composed of 5 independent strategies, divided into two core groups:
1. Intraday Breakout Strategies (Trend Continuation)
Operating on XAUUSD (ST013), GBPUSD (ST015), and USDJPY (ST012). These strategies identify session-based relative highs and lows, initiating positions when price breaks statistically relevant levels that signal potential trend continuation. All positions are closed by end of day with dynamic stop-loss management.
2. Long-Only Strategies on U.S. Indices (Statistical Bias Models)
Operating on NASDAQ (ST025) and DOW JONES (ST026). Long-only strategies that open positions at market open based on statistical and seasonal advantages, leveraging the historical bullish bias of U.S. equity indices. All positions closed before market close.
