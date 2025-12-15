시그널섹션
시그널 / MetaTrader 5 / AlphaTrend
Alan Rocchi

AlphaTrend

Alan Rocchi
0 리뷰
안정성
37
0 / 0 USD
월별 999 USD  복사
다음 이후의 성장 2025 188%
FortunePrime-Live2
1:500
  • 성장
  • 잔고
  • 자본
  • 축소
트레이드:
539
이익 거래:
286 (53.06%)
손실 거래:
253 (46.94%)
최고의 거래:
190.60 USD
최악의 거래:
-92.45 USD
총 수익:
6 217.34 USD (331 043 739 pips)
총 손실:
-4 339.97 USD (256 388 155 pips)
연속 최대 이익:
10 (162.09 USD)
연속 최대 이익:
387.25 USD (8)
샤프 비율:
0.15
거래 활동:
30.02%
최대 입금량:
3.27%
최근 거래:
3 시간 전
주별 거래 수:
11
평균 유지 시간:
13 시간
회복 요인:
6.14
롱(주식매수):
360 (66.79%)
숏(주식차입매도):
179 (33.21%)
수익 요인:
1.43
기대수익:
3.48 USD
평균 이익:
21.74 USD
평균 손실:
-17.15 USD
연속 최대 손실:
7 (-68.14 USD)
연속 최대 손실:
-180.45 USD (3)
월별 성장률:
7.67%
연간 예측:
93.05%
Algo 트레이딩:
8%
잔고에 의한 삭감:
절대적:
0.36 USD
최대한의:
305.79 USD (10.74%)
상대적 삭감:
잔고별:
10.74% (305.79 USD)
자본금별:
3.61% (95.30 USD)

배포

심볼 Sell Buy
USDJPY 217
XAUUSD 158
USTEC 96
US30 68
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200 225 250 275 300
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200 225 250 275 300
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200 225 250 275 300
심볼 총 수익, USD 손실, USD 수익, USD
USDJPY 691
XAUUSD 322
USTEC 540
US30 324
1K 2K 3K 4K 5K
1K 2K 3K 4K 5K
1K 2K 3K 4K 5K
심볼 총 수익, pips 손실, pips 수익, pips
USDJPY 218K
XAUUSD 354K
USTEC 56M
US30 18M
25M 50M 75M 100M 125M 150M 175M 200M 225M 250M 275M 300M
25M 50M 75M 100M 125M 150M 175M 200M 225M 250M 275M 300M
25M 50M 75M 100M 125M 150M 175M 200M 225M 250M 275M 300M
  • 입금량
  • 축소
최고의 거래: +190.60 USD
최악의 거래: -92 USD
연속 최대 이익: 8
연속 최대 손실: 3
연속 최대 이익: +162.09 USD
연속 최대 손실: -68.14 USD

리얼개 계정의 다양한 브로커들의 실행 통계를 기반으로 한 평균 편차가 핍(Pip)에 입력됩니다. 이 값은 "FortunePrime-Live2"의 제공업자의 값과 구독자의 값 간의 차이와 주문 실행 지연에 따라 달라집니다. 값이 낮을수록 복제의 질이 더 훌륭하다는 것을 의미합니다.

데이터 없음

AlphaTrend Portfolio - Description body { font-family: Arial, sans-serif; line-height: 1.6; max-width: 800px; margin: 40px auto; padding: 20px; color: #333; } h1 { color: #2c3e50; border-bottom: 3px solid #3498db; padding-bottom: 10px; } h2 { color: #34495e; margin-top: 30px; } p { margin: 15px 0; text-align: justify; } Portfolio Description

AlphaTrend Portfolio is a fully systematic strategy based on intraday trend-following models, designed to capture high-probability directional movements while maintaining strict risk management with no overnight exposure. The portfolio is composed of 5 independent strategies, divided into two core groups:

1. Intraday Breakout Strategies (Trend Continuation)

Operating on XAUUSD (ST013), GBPUSD (ST015), and USDJPY (ST012). These strategies identify session-based relative highs and lows, initiating positions when price breaks statistically relevant levels that signal potential trend continuation. All positions are closed by end of day with dynamic stop-loss management.

2. Long-Only Strategies on U.S. Indices (Statistical Bias Models)

Operating on NASDAQ (ST025) and DOW JONES (ST026). Long-only strategies that open positions at market open based on statistical and seasonal advantages, leveraging the historical bullish bias of U.S. equity indices. All positions closed before market close.

2026.01.05 00:56
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2025.12.29 19:29
No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the last 6 days
시그널
가격
성장
구독자
자금
잔고
Expert Advisor
트레이드
이익 %
활동
PF
기대수익
축소
레버리지
AlphaTrend
월별 999 USD
188%
0
0
USD
2.9K
USD
37
8%
539
53%
30%
1.43
3.48
USD
11%
1:500
