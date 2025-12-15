SinyallerBölümler
Alan Rocchi

AlphaTrend

Alan Rocchi
0 inceleme
Güvenilirlik
34 hafta
0 / 0 USD
büyüme başlangıcı: 2025 172%
FortunePrime-Live2
1:500
  • Büyüme
  • Bakiye
  • Varlık
  • Düşüş
İşlemler:
515
Kârla kapanan işlemler:
272 (52.81%)
Zararla kapanan işlemler:
243 (47.18%)
En iyi işlem:
190.60 USD
En kötü işlem:
-92.45 USD
Brüt kâr:
5 693.30 USD (330 983 875 pips)
Brüt zarar:
-3 973.58 USD (256 369 031 pips)
Maksimum ardışık kazanç:
10 (162.09 USD)
Maksimum ardışık kâr:
387.25 USD (8)
Sharpe oranı:
0.16
Alım-satım etkinliği:
100.00%
Maks. mevduat yükü:
1.36%
En son işlem:
8 saat önce
Hafta başına işlemler:
15
Ort. tutma süresi:
13 saat
Düzelme faktörü:
6.64
Alış işlemleri:
345 (66.99%)
Satış işlemleri:
170 (33.01%)
Kâr faktörü:
1.43
Beklenen getiri:
3.34 USD
Ortalama kâr:
20.93 USD
Ortalama zarar:
-16.35 USD
Maksimum ardışık kayıp:
7 (-68.14 USD)
Maksimum ardışık zarar:
-143.00 USD (3)
Aylık büyüme:
2.18%
Yıllık tahmin:
26.39%
Algo alım-satım:
4%
Bakiyeye göre düşüş:
Mutlak:
0.36 USD
Maksimum:
258.92 USD (9.09%)
Göreceli düşüş:
Bakiyeye göre:
10.57% (255.47 USD)
Varlığa göre:
0.00% (0.00 USD)

Dağılım

Sembol İşlemler Sell Buy
USDJPY 205
XAUUSD 149
USTEC 93
US30 68
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200 225 250 275 300
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200 225 250 275 300
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200 225 250 275 300
Sembol Brüt kâr, USD Zarar, USD Kâr, USD
USDJPY 684
XAUUSD 206
USTEC 506
US30 324
500 1K 1.5K 2K 2.5K 3K 3.5K 4K
500 1K 1.5K 2K 2.5K 3K 3.5K 4K
500 1K 1.5K 2K 2.5K 3K 3.5K 4K
Sembol Brüt kâr, pips Zarar, pips Kâr, pips
USDJPY 217K
XAUUSD 348K
USTEC 56M
US30 18M
25M 50M 75M 100M 125M 150M 175M 200M 225M 250M 275M 300M
25M 50M 75M 100M 125M 150M 175M 200M 225M 250M 275M 300M
25M 50M 75M 100M 125M 150M 175M 200M 225M 250M 275M 300M
  • Mevduat yükü
  • Düşüş
En iyi işlem: +190.60 USD
En kötü işlem: -92 USD
Maksimum ardışık kazanç: 8
Maksimum ardışık kayıp: 3
Maksimum ardışık kâr: +162.09 USD
Maksimum ardışık zarar: -68.14 USD

Farklı aracı kurumların gerçek hesaplarındaki işlem gerçekleştirme istatistiklerine dayalı olarak pip cinsinden ortalama kaymalar. "FortunePrime-Live2" sunucusundan sağlayıcının fiyatları ile abonenin fiyatları arasındaki farka ve işlem gerçekleştirme gecikmelerine bağlıdır. Daha düşük değerler, daha iyi kopyalama kalitesi anlamına gelir.

Veri yok

AlphaTrend Portfolio - Description

AlphaTrend Portfolio is a fully systematic strategy based on intraday trend-following models, designed to capture high-probability directional movements while maintaining strict risk management with no overnight exposure. The portfolio is composed of 5 independent strategies, divided into two core groups:

AlphaTrend Portfolio is a fully systematic strategy based on intraday trend-following models, designed to capture high-probability directional movements while maintaining strict risk management with no overnight exposure. The portfolio is composed of 5 independent strategies, divided into two core groups:

1. Intraday Breakout Strategies (Trend Continuation)

Operating on XAUUSD (ST013), GBPUSD (ST015), and USDJPY (ST012). These strategies identify session-based relative highs and lows, initiating positions when price breaks statistically relevant levels that signal potential trend continuation. All positions are closed by end of day with dynamic stop-loss management.

2. Long-Only Strategies on U.S. Indices (Statistical Bias Models)

Operating on NASDAQ (ST025) and DOW JONES (ST026). Long-only strategies that open positions at market open based on statistical and seasonal advantages, leveraging the historical bullish bias of U.S. equity indices. All positions closed before market close.

İnceleme yok
Sinyal
Fiyat
Büyüme
Aboneler
Fonlar
Bakiye
Haftalar
Uzman Danışmanlar
İşlemler
Kazanç yüzdesi
Etkinlik
PF
Beklenen getiri
Düşüş
Kaldıraç
AlphaTrend
Ayda 999 USD
172%
0
0
USD
2.7K
USD
34
4%
515
52%
100%
1.43
3.34
USD
11%
1:500
