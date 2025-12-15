СигналыРазделы
Сигналы / MetaTrader 5 / AlphaTrend
Alan Rocchi

AlphaTrend

Alan Rocchi
0 отзывов
Надежность
35 недель
0 / 0 USD
Копировать за 999 USD в месяц
прирост с 2025 177%
FortunePrime-Live2
1:500
Авторизуйтесь или зарегистрируйтесь и получите доступ к текущим сделкам поставщика
  • Прирост
  • Баланс
  • Средства
  • Просадка
Всего трейдов:
531
Прибыльных трейдов:
281 (52.91%)
Убыточных трейдов:
250 (47.08%)
Лучший трейд:
190.60 USD
Худший трейд:
-92.45 USD
Общая прибыль:
6 033.75 USD (330 995 605 pips)
Общий убыток:
-4 261.40 USD (256 378 775 pips)
Макс. серия выигрышей:
10 (162.09 USD)
Макс. прибыль в серии:
387.25 USD (8)
Коэффициент Шарпа:
0.15
Торговая активность:
51.77%
Макс. загрузка депозита:
2.05%
Последний трейд:
2 дня
Трейдов в неделю:
12
Ср. время удержания:
13 часов
Фактор восстановления:
5.80
Длинных трейдов:
354 (66.67%)
Коротких трейдов:
177 (33.33%)
Профит фактор:
1.42
Мат. ожидание:
3.34 USD
Средняя прибыль:
21.47 USD
Средний убыток:
-17.05 USD
Макс. серия проигрышей:
7 (-68.14 USD)
Макс. убыток в серии:
-180.45 USD (3)
Прирост в месяц:
4.15%
Годовой прогноз:
50.38%
Алготрейдинг:
7%
Просадка по балансу:
Абсолютная:
0.36 USD
Максимальная:
305.79 USD (10.74%)
Отноcительная просадка:
По балансу:
10.74% (305.79 USD)
По эквити:
3.61% (95.30 USD)

Распределение

Символ Сделки Sell Buy
USDJPY 214
XAUUSD 156
USTEC 93
US30 68
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200 225 250 275 300
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200 225 250 275 300
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200 225 250 275 300
Символ Общая прибыль, USD Убыток, USD Прибыль, USD
USDJPY 715
XAUUSD 228
USTEC 506
US30 324
1K 2K 3K 4K 5K
1K 2K 3K 4K 5K
1K 2K 3K 4K 5K
Символ Общая прибыль, pips Убыток, pips Прибыль, pips
USDJPY 218K
XAUUSD 349K
USTEC 56M
US30 18M
25M 50M 75M 100M 125M 150M 175M 200M 225M 250M 275M 300M
25M 50M 75M 100M 125M 150M 175M 200M 225M 250M 275M 300M
25M 50M 75M 100M 125M 150M 175M 200M 225M 250M 275M 300M
  • Загрузка депозита
  • Просадка
Лучший трейд: +190.60 USD
Худший трейд: -92 USD
Макс. серия выигрышей: 8
Макс. серия проигрышей: 3
Макс. прибыль в серии: +162.09 USD
Макс. убыток в серии: -68.14 USD

Среднее проскальзывание на основе статистики исполнения на реальных счетах разных брокеров указано в пунктах. Зависит от разницы между котировками поставщика с "FortunePrime-Live2" и подписчика, а также от задержек в исполнении ордеров. Чем меньше значение, тем лучше качество копирования.

Нет данных

AlphaTrend Portfolio - Description body { font-family: Arial, sans-serif; line-height: 1.6; max-width: 800px; margin: 40px auto; padding: 20px; color: #333; } h1 { color: #2c3e50; border-bottom: 3px solid #3498db; padding-bottom: 10px; } h2 { color: #34495e; margin-top: 30px; } p { margin: 15px 0; text-align: justify; } Portfolio Description

AlphaTrend Portfolio is a fully systematic strategy based on intraday trend-following models, designed to capture high-probability directional movements while maintaining strict risk management with no overnight exposure. The portfolio is composed of 5 independent strategies, divided into two core groups:

1. Intraday Breakout Strategies (Trend Continuation)

Operating on XAUUSD (ST013), GBPUSD (ST015), and USDJPY (ST012). These strategies identify session-based relative highs and lows, initiating positions when price breaks statistically relevant levels that signal potential trend continuation. All positions are closed by end of day with dynamic stop-loss management.

2. Long-Only Strategies on U.S. Indices (Statistical Bias Models)

Operating on NASDAQ (ST025) and DOW JONES (ST026). Long-only strategies that open positions at market open based on statistical and seasonal advantages, leveraging the historical bullish bias of U.S. equity indices. All positions closed before market close.

Нет отзывов
Авторизуйтесь или зарегистрируйтесь и получите доступ к текущим сделкам поставщика
Сигнал
Цена
Прирост
Подписчики
Средства
Баланс
Недели
Торговые роботы
Трейды
В плюсе
Активность
PF
Мат. ожидание
Просадка
Плечо
AlphaTrend
999 USD в месяц
177%
0
0
USD
2.8K
USD
35
7%
531
52%
52%
1.41
3.34
USD
11%
1:500
Копировать

Как происходит копирование сделок в MetaTrader? Посмотрите обучающее видео

Подписка на сигнал дает вам право копировать сделки поставщика в течение 1 месяца. Для работы подписки необходимо использовать торговый терминал MetaTrader 5.

Если платформа у вас не установлена, вы можете скачать ее здесь.