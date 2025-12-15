信号部分
Alan Rocchi

AlphaTrend

Alan Rocchi
可靠性
35
0 / 0 USD
每月复制 999 USD per 
增长自 2025 177%
FortunePrime-Live2
1:500
  • 成长
  • 结余
  • 净值
  • 提取
交易:
531
盈利交易:
281 (52.91%)
亏损交易:
250 (47.08%)
最好交易:
190.60 USD
最差交易:
-92.45 USD
毛利:
6 033.75 USD (330 995 605 pips)
毛利亏损:
-4 261.40 USD (256 378 775 pips)
最大连续赢利:
10 (162.09 USD)
最大连续盈利:
387.25 USD (8)
夏普比率:
0.15
交易活动:
51.77%
最大入金加载:
2.05%
最近交易:
2 几天前
每周交易:
12
平均持有时间:
13 小时
采收率:
5.80
长期交易:
354 (66.67%)
短期交易:
177 (33.33%)
利润因子:
1.42
预期回报:
3.34 USD
平均利润:
21.47 USD
平均损失:
-17.05 USD
最大连续失误:
7 (-68.14 USD)
最大连续亏损:
-180.45 USD (3)
每月增长:
4.15%
年度预测:
50.38%
算法交易:
7%
结余跌幅:
绝对:
0.36 USD
最大值:
305.79 USD (10.74%)
相对跌幅:
结余:
10.74% (305.79 USD)
净值:
3.61% (95.30 USD)

分配

交易品种 交易 Sell Buy
USDJPY 214
XAUUSD 156
USTEC 93
US30 68
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200 225 250 275 300
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200 225 250 275 300
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200 225 250 275 300
交易品种 毛利, USD 损失, USD 利润, USD
USDJPY 715
XAUUSD 228
USTEC 506
US30 324
1K 2K 3K 4K 5K
1K 2K 3K 4K 5K
1K 2K 3K 4K 5K
交易品种 毛利, pips 损失, pips 利润, pips
USDJPY 218K
XAUUSD 349K
USTEC 56M
US30 18M
25M 50M 75M 100M 125M 150M 175M 200M 225M 250M 275M 300M
25M 50M 75M 100M 125M 150M 175M 200M 225M 250M 275M 300M
25M 50M 75M 100M 125M 150M 175M 200M 225M 250M 275M 300M
  • 入金加载
  • 提取
最好交易: +190.60 USD
最差交易: -92 USD
最大连续赢利: 8
最大连续失误: 3
最大连续盈利: +162.09 USD
最大连续亏损: -68.14 USD

基于有关不同交易商真实账户的执行统计的平均滑移点按点数指定。它取决于 FortunePrime-Live2 提供商以及订阅者之间不同的报价，以及订单执行的延迟。值越低意味着复制的质量越高。

无数据

AlphaTrend Portfolio - Description body { font-family: Arial, sans-serif; line-height: 1.6; max-width: 800px; margin: 40px auto; padding: 20px; color: #333; } h1 { color: #2c3e50; border-bottom: 3px solid #3498db; padding-bottom: 10px; } h2 { color: #34495e; margin-top: 30px; } p { margin: 15px 0; text-align: justify; } Portfolio Description

AlphaTrend Portfolio is a fully systematic strategy based on intraday trend-following models, designed to capture high-probability directional movements while maintaining strict risk management with no overnight exposure. The portfolio is composed of 5 independent strategies, divided into two core groups:

1. Intraday Breakout Strategies (Trend Continuation)

Operating on XAUUSD (ST013), GBPUSD (ST015), and USDJPY (ST012). These strategies identify session-based relative highs and lows, initiating positions when price breaks statistically relevant levels that signal potential trend continuation. All positions are closed by end of day with dynamic stop-loss management.

2. Long-Only Strategies on U.S. Indices (Statistical Bias Models)

Operating on NASDAQ (ST025) and DOW JONES (ST026). Long-only strategies that open positions at market open based on statistical and seasonal advantages, leveraging the historical bullish bias of U.S. equity indices. All positions closed before market close.

没有评论
