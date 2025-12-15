SignalsSections
Alan Rocchi

AlphaTrend

Alan Rocchi
0 reviews
Reliability
35 weeks
0 / 0 USD
growth since 2025 177%
FortunePrime-Live2
1:500
  • Growth
  • Balance
  • Equity
  • Drawdown
Trades:
531
Profit Trades:
281 (52.91%)
Loss Trades:
250 (47.08%)
Best trade:
190.60 USD
Worst trade:
-92.45 USD
Gross Profit:
6 033.75 USD (330 995 605 pips)
Gross Loss:
-4 261.40 USD (256 378 775 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
10 (162.09 USD)
Maximal consecutive profit:
387.25 USD (8)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.15
Trading activity:
51.77%
Max deposit load:
2.05%
Latest trade:
11 hours ago
Trades per week:
12
Avg holding time:
13 hours
Recovery Factor:
5.80
Long Trades:
354 (66.67%)
Short Trades:
177 (33.33%)
Profit Factor:
1.42
Expected Payoff:
3.34 USD
Average Profit:
21.47 USD
Average Loss:
-17.05 USD
Maximum consecutive losses:
7 (-68.14 USD)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-180.45 USD (3)
Monthly growth:
4.15%
Annual Forecast:
50.38%
Algo trading:
7%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
0.36 USD
Maximal:
305.79 USD (10.74%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
10.74% (305.79 USD)
By Equity:
3.61% (95.30 USD)

Distribution

Symbol Deals Sell Buy
USDJPY 214
XAUUSD 156
USTEC 93
US30 68
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200 225 250 275 300
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200 225 250 275 300
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200 225 250 275 300
Symbol Gross Profit, USD Loss, USD Profit, USD
USDJPY 715
XAUUSD 228
USTEC 506
US30 324
1K 2K 3K 4K 5K
1K 2K 3K 4K 5K
1K 2K 3K 4K 5K
Symbol Gross Profit, pips Loss, pips Profit, pips
USDJPY 218K
XAUUSD 349K
USTEC 56M
US30 18M
25M 50M 75M 100M 125M 150M 175M 200M 225M 250M 275M 300M
25M 50M 75M 100M 125M 150M 175M 200M 225M 250M 275M 300M
25M 50M 75M 100M 125M 150M 175M 200M 225M 250M 275M 300M
  • Deposit load
  • Drawdown
Best trade: +190.60 USD
Worst trade: -92 USD
Maximum consecutive wins: 8
Maximum consecutive losses: 3
Maximal consecutive profit: +162.09 USD
Maximal consecutive loss: -68.14 USD

The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "FortunePrime-Live2" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.

No data

AlphaTrend Portfolio - Description

Portfolio Description

AlphaTrend Portfolio is a fully systematic strategy based on intraday trend-following models, designed to capture high-probability directional movements while maintaining strict risk management with no overnight exposure. The portfolio is composed of 5 independent strategies, divided into two core groups:

1. Intraday Breakout Strategies (Trend Continuation)

Operating on XAUUSD (ST013), GBPUSD (ST015), and USDJPY (ST012). These strategies identify session-based relative highs and lows, initiating positions when price breaks statistically relevant levels that signal potential trend continuation. All positions are closed by end of day with dynamic stop-loss management.

2. Long-Only Strategies on U.S. Indices (Statistical Bias Models)

Operating on NASDAQ (ST025) and DOW JONES (ST026). Long-only strategies that open positions at market open based on statistical and seasonal advantages, leveraging the historical bullish bias of U.S. equity indices. All positions closed before market close.


AlphaTrend
177%
0
0
USD
2.8K
USD
35
7%
531
52%
52%
1.41
3.34
USD
11%
1:500
