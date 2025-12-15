SinaisSeções
Sinais / MetaTrader 5 / AlphaTrend
Alan Rocchi

AlphaTrend

Alan Rocchi
0 comentários
Confiabilidade
35 semanas
0 / 0 USD
Copiar por 999 USD por mês
crescimento desde 2025 177%
FortunePrime-Live2
1:500
Para estatísticas em detalhe, Faça o login ou registrar
  • Crescimento
  • Saldo
  • Capital líquido
  • Rebaixamento
Negociações:
531
Negociações com lucro:
281 (52.91%)
Negociações com perda:
250 (47.08%)
Melhor negociação:
190.60 USD
Pior negociação:
-92.45 USD
Lucro bruto:
6 033.75 USD (330 995 605 pips)
Perda bruta:
-4 261.40 USD (256 378 775 pips)
Máximo de vitórias consecutivas:
10 (162.09 USD)
Máximo lucro consecutivo:
387.25 USD (8)
Índice de Sharpe:
0.15
Atividade de negociação:
51.77%
Depósito máximo carregado:
2.05%
Último negócio:
4 dias atrás
Negociações por semana:
12
Tempo médio de espera:
13 horas
Fator de recuperação:
5.80
Negociações longas:
354 (66.67%)
Negociações curtas:
177 (33.33%)
Fator de lucro:
1.42
Valor esperado:
3.34 USD
Lucro médio:
21.47 USD
Perda média:
-17.05 USD
Máximo de perdas consecutivas:
7 (-68.14 USD)
Máxima perda consecutiva:
-180.45 USD (3)
Crescimento mensal:
4.15%
Previsão anual:
50.38%
Algotrading:
7%
Rebaixamento pelo saldo:
Absoluto:
0.36 USD
Máximo:
305.79 USD (10.74%)
Rebaixamento relativo:
Pelo Saldo:
10.74% (305.79 USD)
Pelo Capital Líquido:
3.61% (95.30 USD)

Distribuição

Símbolo Operações Sell Buy
USDJPY 214
XAUUSD 156
USTEC 93
US30 68
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200 225 250 275 300
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200 225 250 275 300
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200 225 250 275 300
Símbolo Lucro bruto, USD Loss, USD Lucro, USD
USDJPY 715
XAUUSD 228
USTEC 506
US30 324
1K 2K 3K 4K 5K
1K 2K 3K 4K 5K
1K 2K 3K 4K 5K
Símbolo Lucro bruto, pips Loss, pips Lucro, pips
USDJPY 218K
XAUUSD 349K
USTEC 56M
US30 18M
25M 50M 75M 100M 125M 150M 175M 200M 225M 250M 275M 300M
25M 50M 75M 100M 125M 150M 175M 200M 225M 250M 275M 300M
25M 50M 75M 100M 125M 150M 175M 200M 225M 250M 275M 300M
  • Depósito carregado
  • Rebaixamento
Melhor negociação: +190.60 USD
Pior negociação: -92 USD
Máximo de vitórias consecutivas: 8
Máximo de perdas consecutivas: 3
Máximo lucro consecutivo: +162.09 USD
Máxima perda consecutiva: -68.14 USD

A slippage média baseada em estatísticas de contas real de diferentes corretoras é especificada em pontos. Depende da diferença entre as cotações do provedor de "FortunePrime-Live2" e do assinante, bem como de atrasos na execução de ordens. Quanto menor o valor, melhor a qualidade da cópia.

Sem dados

AlphaTrend Portfolio - Description body { font-family: Arial, sans-serif; line-height: 1.6; max-width: 800px; margin: 40px auto; padding: 20px; color: #333; } h1 { color: #2c3e50; border-bottom: 3px solid #3498db; padding-bottom: 10px; } h2 { color: #34495e; margin-top: 30px; } p { margin: 15px 0; text-align: justify; } Portfolio Description

AlphaTrend Portfolio is a fully systematic strategy based on intraday trend-following models, designed to capture high-probability directional movements while maintaining strict risk management with no overnight exposure. The portfolio is composed of 5 independent strategies, divided into two core groups:

1. Intraday Breakout Strategies (Trend Continuation)

Operating on XAUUSD (ST013), GBPUSD (ST015), and USDJPY (ST012). These strategies identify session-based relative highs and lows, initiating positions when price breaks statistically relevant levels that signal potential trend continuation. All positions are closed by end of day with dynamic stop-loss management.

2. Long-Only Strategies on U.S. Indices (Statistical Bias Models)

Operating on NASDAQ (ST025) and DOW JONES (ST026). Long-only strategies that open positions at market open based on statistical and seasonal advantages, leveraging the historical bullish bias of U.S. equity indices. All positions closed before market close.

Sem comentários
Para estatísticas em detalhe, Faça o login ou registrar
Sinal
Preço
Crescimento
Assinantes
Fundos
Saldo
Semanas
Expert Advisors
Negociações
Rentável
Atividade
PF
Valor esperado
Rebaixamento
Alavancagem
AlphaTrend
999 USD por mês
177%
0
0
USD
2.8K
USD
35
7%
531
52%
52%
1.41
3.34
USD
11%
1:500
Copiar

Como é realizada a cópia de negociação em MetaTrader? Veja o vídeo tutorial

Assinatura de um sinal permite copiar negociações do provedor pelo período de um 1 mês. Para assinar um sinal você deve usar terminal de negociação MetaTrader 5 .

Se você ainda não tem plataforma instalada, faça o download aqui.