SignauxSections
Signaux / MetaTrader 5 / AlphaTrend
Alan Rocchi

AlphaTrend

Alan Rocchi
0 avis
Fiabilité
34 semaines
0 / 0 USD
Copie pour 999 USD par mois
croissance depuis 2025 172%
FortunePrime-Live2
1:500
Pour voir les trades en temps réel, veuillez s'identifier ou S'inscrire
  • Croissance
  • Solde
  • Fonds propres
  • Prélèvement
Trades:
515
Bénéfice trades:
272 (52.81%)
Perte trades:
243 (47.18%)
Meilleure transaction:
190.60 USD
Pire transaction:
-92.45 USD
Bénéfice brut:
5 693.30 USD (330 983 875 pips)
Perte brute:
-3 973.58 USD (256 369 031 pips)
Gains consécutifs maximales:
10 (162.09 USD)
Bénéfice consécutif maximal:
387.25 USD (8)
Ratio de Sharpe:
0.16
Activité de trading:
100.00%
Charge de dépôt maximale:
1.36%
Dernier trade:
7 il y a des heures
Trades par semaine:
15
Temps de détention moyen:
13 heures
Facteur de récupération:
6.64
Longs trades:
345 (66.99%)
Courts trades:
170 (33.01%)
Facteur de profit:
1.43
Rendement attendu:
3.34 USD
Bénéfice moyen:
20.93 USD
Perte moyenne:
-16.35 USD
Pertes consécutives maximales:
7 (-68.14 USD)
Perte consécutive maximale:
-143.00 USD (3)
Croissance mensuelle:
2.18%
Prévision annuelle:
26.39%
Algo trading:
4%
Prélèvement par solde:
Absolu:
0.36 USD
Maximal:
258.92 USD (9.09%)
Prélèvement relatif:
Par solde:
10.57% (255.47 USD)
Par fonds propres:
0.00% (0.00 USD)

Distribution

Symbole Transactions Sell Buy
USDJPY 205
XAUUSD 149
USTEC 93
US30 68
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200 225 250 275 300
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200 225 250 275 300
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200 225 250 275 300
Symbole Bénéfice brut, USD Perte, USD Profit, USD
USDJPY 684
XAUUSD 206
USTEC 506
US30 324
500 1K 1.5K 2K 2.5K 3K 3.5K 4K
500 1K 1.5K 2K 2.5K 3K 3.5K 4K
500 1K 1.5K 2K 2.5K 3K 3.5K 4K
Symbole Bénéfice brut, pips Perte, pips Profit, pips
USDJPY 217K
XAUUSD 348K
USTEC 56M
US30 18M
25M 50M 75M 100M 125M 150M 175M 200M 225M 250M 275M 300M
25M 50M 75M 100M 125M 150M 175M 200M 225M 250M 275M 300M
25M 50M 75M 100M 125M 150M 175M 200M 225M 250M 275M 300M
  • Charge de dépôt
  • Prélèvement
Meilleure transaction: +190.60 USD
Pire transaction: -92 USD
Gains consécutifs maximales: 8
Pertes consécutives maximales: 3
Bénéfice consécutif maximal: +162.09 USD
Perte consécutive maximale: -68.14 USD

Le dérapage moyen basé sur les statistiques d'exécution sur réel les comptes de divers courtiers est spécifié en pips. Elle dépend de la différence entre les cotations du fournisseur de "FortunePrime-Live2" et les cotations de l'abonné, ainsi que des délais d'exécution des commandes. Des valeurs inférieures signifient une meilleure qualité de copie.

Pas de données

AlphaTrend Portfolio - Description body { font-family: Arial, sans-serif; line-height: 1.6; max-width: 800px; margin: 40px auto; padding: 20px; color: #333; } h1 { color: #2c3e50; border-bottom: 3px solid #3498db; padding-bottom: 10px; } h2 { color: #34495e; margin-top: 30px; } p { margin: 15px 0; text-align: justify; } Portfolio Description

AlphaTrend Portfolio is a fully systematic strategy based on intraday trend-following models, designed to capture high-probability directional movements while maintaining strict risk management with no overnight exposure. The portfolio is composed of 5 independent strategies, divided into two core groups:

1. Intraday Breakout Strategies (Trend Continuation)

Operating on XAUUSD (ST013), GBPUSD (ST015), and USDJPY (ST012). These strategies identify session-based relative highs and lows, initiating positions when price breaks statistically relevant levels that signal potential trend continuation. All positions are closed by end of day with dynamic stop-loss management.

2. Long-Only Strategies on U.S. Indices (Statistical Bias Models)

Operating on NASDAQ (ST025) and DOW JONES (ST026). Long-only strategies that open positions at market open based on statistical and seasonal advantages, leveraging the historical bullish bias of U.S. equity indices. All positions closed before market close.

Aucun avis
Pour voir les trades en temps réel, veuillez s'identifier ou S'inscrire
Signal
Prix
Croissance
Les abonnés
Fonds
Solde
Semaines
Conseillers experts
Trades
Gagner %
Activité
PF
Rendement attendu
Prélèvement
Effet de levier
AlphaTrend
999 USD par mois
172%
0
0
USD
2.7K
USD
34
4%
515
52%
100%
1.43
3.34
USD
11%
1:500
Copier

Comment la copie des trades est-elle effectuée dans MetaTrader ? Regardez la vidéo tutoriel

L'abonnement à un signal vous permet de copier les trades du fournisseur dans un délai de 1 mois. Pour que l'abonnement fonctionne, vous devez utiliser le terminal de trading 5 MetaTrader.

Si vous n'avez pas encore installé la plateforme, vous pouvez la télécharger ici.