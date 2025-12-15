- Croissance
|Symbole
|Transactions
|Sell
|Buy
|USDJPY
|205
|XAUUSD
|149
|USTEC
|93
|US30
|68
|
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200 225 250 275 300
|
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200 225 250 275 300
|
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200 225 250 275 300
|Symbole
|Bénéfice brut, USD
|Perte, USD
|Profit, USD
|USDJPY
|684
|XAUUSD
|206
|USTEC
|506
|US30
|324
|
500 1K 1.5K 2K 2.5K 3K 3.5K 4K
|
500 1K 1.5K 2K 2.5K 3K 3.5K 4K
|
500 1K 1.5K 2K 2.5K 3K 3.5K 4K
|Symbole
|Bénéfice brut, pips
|Perte, pips
|Profit, pips
|USDJPY
|217K
|XAUUSD
|348K
|USTEC
|56M
|US30
|18M
|
25M 50M 75M 100M 125M 150M 175M 200M 225M 250M 275M 300M
|
25M 50M 75M 100M 125M 150M 175M 200M 225M 250M 275M 300M
|
25M 50M 75M 100M 125M 150M 175M 200M 225M 250M 275M 300M
Le dérapage moyen basé sur les statistiques d'exécution sur réel les comptes de divers courtiers est spécifié en pips. Elle dépend de la différence entre les cotations du fournisseur de "FortunePrime-Live2" et les cotations de l'abonné, ainsi que des délais d'exécution des commandes. Des valeurs inférieures signifient une meilleure qualité de copie.
Pas de données
AlphaTrend Portfolio is a fully systematic strategy based on intraday trend-following models, designed to capture high-probability directional movements while maintaining strict risk management with no overnight exposure. The portfolio is composed of 5 independent strategies, divided into two core groups:
1. Intraday Breakout Strategies (Trend Continuation)
Operating on XAUUSD (ST013), GBPUSD (ST015), and USDJPY (ST012). These strategies identify session-based relative highs and lows, initiating positions when price breaks statistically relevant levels that signal potential trend continuation. All positions are closed by end of day with dynamic stop-loss management.
2. Long-Only Strategies on U.S. Indices (Statistical Bias Models)
Operating on NASDAQ (ST025) and DOW JONES (ST026). Long-only strategies that open positions at market open based on statistical and seasonal advantages, leveraging the historical bullish bias of U.S. equity indices. All positions closed before market close.
